Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shouqi Limousine : & Chauffeur installs in-car ultraviolet air cleaning devices for traveling peace-of-mind, upgrading to a more clean riding environment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 10:31pm EST

BEIJING, March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur introduces ultraviolet air cleaners that act as a wellbeing shield providing a strong health safeguard for both passengers and drivers.

Auto decontamination technology continues to improve and Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur bravely shoulders the responsibility of contagion prevention to create a secure traveling environment.

Currently, China's battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak has entered into a critical phase and "epidemic prevention and resumption of production" have become the key words in this period.

The missions and responsibilities are resting on our shoulders. In response to the call of the Party and the government, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has continuously increased its efforts in outbreak prevention and control.

After the implementation of our"3+3" multiple disinfection procedures and the use of infrared thermometers, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur also equips cars with ultraviolet devices for air purification, making sterilization more timely and more comprehensive.

Conveying confidence in outbreak prevention to society, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur contribute more wisdom and strength for winning the health battle quickly.

The "Diagnosis and Treatment Scheme of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial Version Four)", issued by National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, indicates that "the coronavirus is sensitive to ultraviolet ray and heat. The virus would either die in 30 minutes at a temperature of 56 degree centigrade or die from lipid solvents such as diethyl ether, ethyl alcoholat a concentration of 75%, chlorine-containing disinfectant, peracetic acid and chloroform." Thus it can be presumed that ultraviolet disinfection lamps can kill the coronavirus. In view of this, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will install in-car intelligent LED ultraviolet disinfection lamps to kill viruses and remove bacteria.

According to the Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur spokesperson, the existing ultraviolet disinfection lamps installed in the operating vehicles have different characteristics, such as intelligent control, powerful sterilization, high efficiency, time-saving, are safe, environmentally friendly, and have long been used for the disinfection of medical rescue vehicles. Their intelligent-sensor capability can identify personnel access through infrared body sensors. Passengers are protected by a white light when they get on board, while they are disinfected by an ultraviolet light when they exit for safe and timely sterilization. The sensing angle is 120 degree, which completely covers the rear space of the car. The installation site of the device is behind the driver. The refractive index of the ultraviolet ray is low and efficient sterilization takes only 60 seconds at most, which exerts no harm to the health of the driver.

Ultraviolet Intelligent Disinfection Sensor Lamps

The spokesperson for Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur says "The use of in-car intelligent LED ultraviolet disinfection lamps will enable more rapid and effective disinfection of rear passenger space, which is an upgrade of previous disinfection methods. After each passenger exits, the driver can utilize ultraviolet devices for powerful sterilization to ensure the travel safety of every passenger. Coupled with infrared thermometers and the '3+3' comprehensive disinfection procedures, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will provide a more secure traveling experience for users".

Outbreak prevention and control is a nationwide campaign. Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur keeps its original intention to provide full support outbreak prevention and control.

At this critical time a series of disinfection and prevention measures is launched, such as the 3+3" disinfection procedures, the "Work Resumption Support Month" campaign, the infrared temperature measurement, and ultraviolet disinfection devices.

Taking strict, meticulous and comprehensive steps toward the battle against current health crisis, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur conveys positive energy and a sense of responsibility in combating corona virus outbreak. We join patriotic enterprises who are taking an active part in bravely shouldering the social responsibilities. Scientifically we will help in preventing, controlling and precisely implementing strategies. Together we can gather strong forces to win the battle.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shouqi-limousine--chauffeur-installs-in-car-ultraviolet-air-cleaning-devices-for-traveling-peace-of-mind-upgrading-to-a-more-clean-riding-environment-301014120.html

SOURCE Shouqi Limousine


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:13pCITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL : CPC Helps Enterprises to Maintain Business Continuity with its Cloud Desktop and Remote VPN Connectivity Solutions
AQ
11:12pFASTLY : No Longer Participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference
BU
11:08pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :change of share registrar and place where the register of members and index is kept
PU
11:08pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :Profit Guidance
PU
11:08pTENARIS : to introduce Wedge Series 400™ at 2020 IADC/SPE Drilling Conference and Exhibition
PU
10:46pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : starts building $220 million R&D centre in Vietnam
RE
10:41pSHARP : Japan electronics maker Sharp to make masks at display plant
AQ
10:38pEast Timor Theatre Honour for Army on its 119th birthday
PU
10:36pNomura enters into equity trading, research pact with Indonesia's Verdhana
RE
10:34pPoly Welcomes Myer's Store Support Office at 1000 La Trobe
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group