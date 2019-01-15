Log in
Showcase Cinemas : Launches New, More Versatile Starpass Loyalty Program

01/15/2019 | 10:03am EST

Celebrates with FREE Popcorn on National Popcorn Day, January 19th, for All Members

Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of the NEW Starpass loyalty program. FREE to use, Starpass, enables guests to earn a 10 percent reward for virtually every dollar spent, with no blackout dates, and flexible options to redeem reward value for a myriad of purchases including tickets, concessions and at cinema restaurants and in-seat dining!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005446/en/

Showcase Cinemas celebrates the launch of the NEW Starpass loyalty program with FREE popcorn on Nati ...

Showcase Cinemas celebrates the launch of the NEW Starpass loyalty program with FREE popcorn on National Popcorn Day for all members. (Graphic: Business Wire Boston)

The simplified loyalty program empowers members to choose how to spend their rewards and allows redemption through ShowcaseCinemas.com and the Showcase Cinemas App. Furthermore, as part of the program members can make purchases with cash and the rewards value earned with their Starpass membership. Showcase Cinemas will also offer special promotions through the program like a 20 percent reward boost for certain events or films, increased member discounts on bargain days, free large popcorn and soda refills and seasonal promotions. And for the first time ever, Starpass will be available for use at the Showcase SuperLux location in Chestnut Hill, MA!

“We are excited to start the new year by unveiling a more flexible Starpass loyalty program to our customers,” said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “The new Starpass program empowers our members to choose their rewards and redeem them how and when they want. Even better, seeing more movies means earning more rewards!”

To celebrate the new program, Showcase Cinemas is encouraging guests to sign up before National Popcorn Day, January 19th, as members will receive a FREE POPCORN with any ticket purchase on that day.

“What better way to celebrate National Popcorn Day than with warm, buttery popcorn, reclining plush chairs and this season’s biggest blockbuster movies; all while earning Starpass rewards?” said Malinowski

To learn more and to sign up for a Starpass membership visit the newly redesigned Showcase Cinemas website at www.ShowcaseCinemas.com.

ABOUT SHOWCASE CINEMAS
Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 932 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 28 theatre locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in comfort, dining and viewing. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit www.ShowcaseCinemas.com.


