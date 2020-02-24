Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Rolls Out Red Carpet for Japanese Steel Industry;

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 05:34am EST

Union Minister for Steel and Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, participated in a workshop on 'Enabling Procedures for increase of steel usage for the growth of Economy' here today. The aim of the workshop wasto hold deliberations among key stakeholders to further increase the steel usage in sectors such as construction & infrastructure for the growth of economy. The workshop is organised by Ministry of Steel in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industries(CII), Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Govt. of Japan and the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships of Japan.His Excellency, the Ambassador of Japan to India Mr. Satoshi Suzuki also participated in the workshop.

Addressing the inaugural session, Shri Pradhan focussed on collaborations of India and Japan to increase steel usage. Highlighting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 5 trillion dollar economy, he said that various policy reforms and Government's initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Har Ghar Jal Yojana, unprecedented speed of construction in railways and roads, creation of a gas based economy, creation of new agri-storage facilities and many others are set to drive steel demand growth.

Speaking about Indian steel sector, the minister said that with a large market, policy reforms, abundance of raw material, India is one of the most attractive global investment destinations in steel sector. Lauding Japan's technological competence, he invited the Japanese industry to invest in India and get into technology transfer partnerships in order to tap the opportunities arising out of growing steel demand and generate employment opportunities in the country.

Shri Pradhan also stated that in the next 20 years, India is set to be the largest energy market in the world. $60 billion is being invested in creation of energy infrastructure in the country. Addition of about 16,000 kms of gas pipelines will further give boost to steel demand.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste said that steel is crucial to the development of any modern economy and is considered to be the backbone of industrial development. He mentioned about the usage of steel in developing disaster resilient structures. He furtherstated that the ministry is coordinating with other ministries to increase steel usage in the Government initiatives. Shri Kulaste alsosaid that such workshops will help to generate employment opportunities across the sector.

The workshop witnessed participation from policy makers, bureaucrats, steel PSUs, integrated steel producers, secondary steel producers, infrastructure developers, equipment manufacturers, user organizations & associations, academicians, secondary steel associations, steel consultants, among others.

****

YKB/TFK

Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 10:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59aHighlights - BUDG to vote on annual report on EIB - Committee on Budgets
PU
05:59aSAMA signs an agreement with the Capital Market Authority for an electronic link "Tanfeeth"
PU
05:59aCoronavirus fears plague the Eurozone
PU
05:59aZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL LD : Monthly update pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code
PU
05:59aASCENTIAL : Correction to Dividend Date
PU
05:55aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:54aATHENS WATER SUPPLY & SEWAGE : Invitation to the shareholders' extraordinary general meeting of the eydap
PU
05:54aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AbbVie Inc 38.5b
PU
05:54aRTL delivers assistance to empower Filipino rice farmers
PU
05:54aStatement by Bank Negara Malaysia
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
4GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
5KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group