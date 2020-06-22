�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

June 21, 2020

Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran re-nominated as part-time non-official

Director on Central Board of Reserve Bank of India

The Central Government has re-nominated Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran as a part-time non-official Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India, for a further period of two years beyond March 3, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

