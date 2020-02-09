Shuanghua : The Stock Exhcange's notice to suspend trading in the Company's shares

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHUANGHUA HOLDINGS LIMITED

雙樺控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1241)

THE STOCK EXCHANGE'S NOTICE TO SUSPEND TRADING

IN THE COMPANY'S SHARES

This announcement is made by Shuanghua Holdings Limited ( 雙樺控股有限公司) (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

THE STOCK EXCHANGE'S NOTICE TO SUSPEND TRADING IN THE COMPANY'S SHARES

The Company received a letter (the "Letter") dated 7 February 2020 from the Stock Exchange, which serves a notice that the Stock Exchange considered that the Company has failed to maintain a sufficient level of operations and assets of sufficient value to support its operations under Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules to warrant the continued listing of the shares (the "Shares") of the Company. The Stock Exchange has therefore decided to suspend trading in the Shares under Rule 6.01(3) of the Listing Rules (the "Decision"). In making the Decision, the Stock Exchange has considered, among other things, the following:

1. The Company's scale of operation has substantially diminished to a low level. The Group's revenue has significantly declined since 2014 and has been loss making since 2015. It is because the decline was due to the significant decline in demand from its major customers, being the domestic small to medium-sized original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"). Due to the persistent industry downturn and increasing trend in in-house production of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning products, the Group's OEM customers have stopped or reduced procuring products from the Company or cut the Company's product prices over the years. There was a material drop in the number of customers of the Company. Based on the industry report from the independent industry consultant commissioned by the Company, the Group expected that its principal market (i.e. sales to small to medium-sized OEMs) will continue to shrink. The Stock Exchange is concerned that the Company would not be able to improve the operation and the existing business is no longer viable and sustainable.