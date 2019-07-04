Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shumba Energy : Botswana is Well Connected to the Region and to the World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 10:08am EDT

BOTSWANA IS WELL CONNECTED TO THE REGION AND TO THE WORLD

According to theWorld Economic Forum 'The Global Enabling Trade Report

2016',Botswana has the most developed landlocked infrastructure in Africa

BOTSWANA:

and the third best logis�cs opera�ng environment in the Southern Africa

Developed Community (SADC) region

In spite of the disadvantage of being a landlocked country, Botswana is at the centre of the Trans-Kalahari Corridor which currently connects by road the city of Johannesburg through Botswana to the city port of Walvis Bay on the Altlan�c coast of Namibia

Botswana is also part of the North-South Corridor which connects the port of Durban through Botswana to Zambia and Tanzania. The major transport corridor is the North-South railway to and from the port of Durban

TANZANIA

MOZAMBIQUE

ZAMBIA

Beira

BOTSWANA

Walvis Bay

NAMIBIA

Gaborone

Johannesburg

Maputo

Coal Projects

Port Facility

Richards Bay

Coal Handling Facility

Durban

Exis�ng Railway

Exis�ng Maputo Route

SOUTH AFRICA

Exis�ng Botswana- RBCT Route

Saldanha Bay

Botswana- South Africa Link

Trans-Kalahari Railway

Cape Town

Coega

Major Roads to Ports

Route to Asia

SHUMBA

ENERGY

LOGISTICS:

Exis�ng access to Southern African clients by rail and road

Connec�on currently by road between Botswana coal ﬁelds to Lephalale - 120 km

Ac�ve coordina�on with Botswana Rail and Transnet for a current available demand based transporta�on volume of over 20 Mt/a through exis�ng rail system to RichardsBay and other ports

Poten�al to also Supply Eskom Power Sta�ons from deﬁned stockpile hubs and sidings

Transnet-Botswana Railways, Mmamabula-Lephalale line which is approved, announced publicly and scheduled for construc�on in 2021, will enable about 80 million tonnes of coal to be exported annually from Botswana to SADC industrial and power genera�on markets and onward seaborne distribu�on to interna�onal markets

Disclaimer

Shumba Energy Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:54aNORTHSTAR REALTY MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is Fair to Shareholders – NRE
GL
10:53aAKER BP : Invitation to attend presentation of financial results for Q2 and first-half 2019
PU
10:53aBENCHMARK : Next era for Advanced Nutrition division
PU
10:53aGRIFOLS : announces FDA approval of Xembify®, 20% subcutaneous immunoglobulin for primary immunodeficiencies
PU
10:53aHONDA MOTOR : Summary of Honda Meeting 2019
PU
10:53aAKER BP : Update on second quarter 2019 financial results
PU
10:52aNORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION : Acquires Securities of Gatling Exploration Inc.
AQ
10:50aAROUNDTOWN : publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
EQ
10:48aGERMAN STARTUPS GMBH : Group resolves increase of public share purchase offer
PU
10:44aHUB POWER XD : Hubco issues one of the largest Right Shares in Pakistan Stock Exchange - Press Release issued by The Hub Power Company Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
3BANCO SANTANDER : In Brexit Britain, battling home lenders chase risk and pensioners
4OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About