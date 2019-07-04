Shumba Energy : Botswana is Well Connected to the Region and to the World

BOTSWANA IS WELL CONNECTED TO THE REGION AND TO THE WORLD

According to theWorld Economic Forum 'The Global Enabling Trade Report 2016',Botswana has the most developed landlocked infrastructure in Africa BOTSWANA: and the third best logis�cs opera�ng environment in the Southern Africa Developed Community (SADC) region

In spite of the disadvantage of being a landlocked country, Botswana is at the centre of the Trans-Kalahari Corridor which currently connects by road the city of Johannesburg through Botswana to the city port of Walvis Bay on the Altlan�c coast of Namibia

Botswana is also part of the North-South Corridor which connects the port of Durban through Botswana to Zambia and Tanzania. The major transport corridor is the North-South railway to and from the port of Durban