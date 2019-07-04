Shumba Energy : Botswana is Well Connected to the Region and to the World

BOTSWANA IS WELL CONNECTED TO THE REGION AND TO THE WORLD
|
|
According to theWorld Economic Forum 'The Global Enabling Trade Report
|
|
2016',Botswana has the most developed landlocked infrastructure in Africa
|
BOTSWANA:
|
and the third best logis�cs opera�ng environment in the Southern Africa
|
Developed Community (SADC) region
|
In spite of the disadvantage of being a landlocked country, Botswana is at the centre of the Trans-Kalahari Corridor which currently connects by road the city of Johannesburg through Botswana to the city port of Walvis Bay on the Altlan�c coast of Namibia
Botswana is also part of the North-South Corridor which connects the port of Durban through Botswana to Zambia and Tanzania. The major transport corridor is the North-South railway to and from the port of Durban
|
|
|
|
|
TANZANIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
MOZAMBIQUE
|
|
|
ZAMBIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beira
|
|
|
BOTSWANA
|
|
|
|
|
Walvis Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAMIBIA
|
Gaborone
|
|
|
|
|
Johannesburg
|
|
|
Maputo
|
Coal Projects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Port Facility
|
|
|
|
Richards Bay
|
Coal Handling Facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Durban
|
Exis�ng Railway
|
|
|
Exis�ng Maputo Route
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH AFRICA
|
|
|
|
Exis�ng Botswana- RBCT Route
|
Saldanha Bay
|
|
|
|
|
Botswana- South Africa Link
|
|
|
|
|
Trans-Kalahari Railway
|
Cape Town
|
Coega
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Major Roads to Ports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Route to Asia
Exis�ng access to Southern African clients by rail and road
Connec�on currently by road between Botswana coal ﬁelds to Lephalale - 120 km
Ac�ve coordina�on with Botswana Rail and Transnet for a current available demand based transporta�on volume of over 20 Mt/a through exis�ng rail system to RichardsBay and other ports
Poten�al to also Supply Eskom Power Sta�ons from deﬁned stockpile hubs and sidings
Transnet-Botswana Railways, Mmamabula-Lephalale line which is approved, announced publicly and scheduled for construc�on in 2021, will enable about 80 million tonnes of coal to be exported annually from Botswana to SADC industrial and power genera�on markets and onward seaborne distribu�on to interna�onal markets