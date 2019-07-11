Log in
Shun Ho : Change of Address of Hong Kong Share Registrar

07/11/2019 | 05:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHUN HO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 253)

CHANGE OF

ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

The board of directors of Shun Ho Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11th July, 2019, the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

SHUN HO HOLDINGS LIMITED

William CHENG Kai Man

Director

Hong Kong, 11th July, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors, of which four are Executive Directors, namely Mr. William Cheng Kai Man, Mr. Albert Hui Wing Ho, Madam Kimmy Lau Kam May and Madam Jennie Wong Kwai Fong; one is Non-executive Director, Madam Mabel Lui Fung Mei Yee; and three are Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Vincent Kwok Chi Sun, Mr. Chan Kim Fai and Mr. Lam Kwai Cheung.

Disclaimer

Shun Ho Holdings Limited published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 09:32:03 UTC
