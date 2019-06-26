Log in
Shun Ho : Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

06/26/2019

Form NS4 表格

Companies Registry

Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

有關取消原有股份證明書及

發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

31503

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

SHUN HO HOLDINGS LIMITED (Stock Code 253)

順 豪 控 股 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 253)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificates:

依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Chow Tat Kwan

004015 - 004016

@ 2,000

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

023631 - 023633

@ 2,000

- do -

and having cancelled such certificates, the Company has issued the following new share certificates:

並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Holder of New Share Certificate

New Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人

新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Chow Tat Kwan

311161 - 311162

@ 2,000

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

311163 - 311165

@ 2,000

- do -

A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date : 28 June 2019

Tricor Tengis Limited

日期 : 2019 6 28

Share Registrar of Shun Ho Holdings Limited

卓 佳 登 捷 時 有 限 公 司

順 豪 控 股 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 登 記 處

Case No.: 2018-03318-T

Shun Ho Holdings Limited published this content on 28 June 2019
