Shun Ho Property Investments : Monthly Return ( 31/07/2019)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer: Shun Ho Property Investments Limited
Date Submitted: 02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00219

Stock code: 00219

2. Preference SharesStock code :

3. Other Classes of Shares

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

Balance at close of

Balance at close of preceding month: 579,753,289
Increase/(decrease) during the month: NIL
Balance at close of the month: 579,753,289

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Movement during the month: N/A
No. of new shares issued during the month: N/A
Total: N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

Class and description: N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A