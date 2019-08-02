Log in
Shun Ho Property Investments : Monthly Return ( 31/07/2019)

08/02/2019 | 02:00am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedShun Ho Property Investments Limited 02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00219

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :No. of ordinary shares

Description :

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/ASHUNHO PROPERTY

Authorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month:

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Description :

preference

shares

No. of other

classes of

shares

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

579,753,289

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

579,753,289

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

N/A

N/A

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Lapsed

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price: HK$

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.Exercise Price: HK$

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

3.Exercise Price: HK$

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedExercisedCancelled

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

Exercised during the month

N/A

Nominal value at close of the month

N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

N/A

pursuant thereto

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

N/A

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)Amount atclose of preceding month

N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

N/A

N/A

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

N/A

N/A

Disclaimer

Shun Ho Property Investments Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 05:59:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
