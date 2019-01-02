Shun Ho Property Investments : Monthly Return ( 31/12/2018)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer
Date SubmittedShun Ho Property Investments Limited 02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
00219
N/A
|
Description :
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
|
SHUNHO PROPERTY
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share capital
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
N/A
N/A
N/AN/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A
Description :N/A
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month:
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :N/A
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
579,753,289
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
NIL
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
579,753,289
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
( / /
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Exercise Price:
HK$
) shares
Granted
N/A
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
Movement during the month
|
N/A
|
N/A
Exercised
N/A
Cancelled
(Note 1)
2. Exercise Price:
HK$
( / /
) shares
(Note 1)
3. Exercise Price:
HK$
( / /
) shares
(Note 1)
4. Exercise Price:
HK$
( / /
) shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Lapsed
N/A
N/A
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.
Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
N/A
N/A
)
)
)
N/A
N/A
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
N/A