Shun Ho Property Investments : Monthly Return ( 31/12/2018)

01/02/2019 | 10:34am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer

Date SubmittedShun Ho Property Investments Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

00219

N/A

Description :

No. of ordinary

shares

SHUNHO PROPERTY

Description :

Par value

Authorised share capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month:

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

No. of preference

shares

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

579,753,289

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

579,753,289

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

( / /

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Exercise Price:

HK$

) shares

Granted

N/A

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

Movement during the month

N/A

N/A

Exercised

N/A

Cancelled

(Note 1)

2. Exercise Price:

HK$

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

3. Exercise Price:

HK$

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

4. Exercise Price:

HK$

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Lapsed

N/A

N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

N/A

N/A

)

)

)

N/A

N/A

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

N/A

Disclaimer

Shun Ho Property Investments Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:33:04 UTC
