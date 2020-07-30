Shun Wo : PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 07/30/2020 | 06:26am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. Shun Wo Group Holdings Limited 汛 和 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1591) PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the AGM to be held at Room 4, 6 & 7, Level 3, The Mira Hong Kong, 118 Nathan Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 3 September 2020, at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages 12 to 16 of this circular. Whether you are able to attend the AGM or not, you are requested to complete the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed on it and return the completed proxy form to the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, at Room 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event so that it is received at least 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time appointed for the AGM or adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Submission of a proxy form shall not preclude you from attending the AGM (or any adjournment of such meeting) and voting in person should you so wish. 30 July 2020 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board of Director . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Appendix I - Explanatory Statement on Buy-back Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Appendix II - Biographical Details of the Directors proposed to be re-elected . . . 10 Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 - i - the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Room 4, 6 & 7, Level 3, The Mira Hong Kong, 118 Nathan Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 3 September 2020, at 3:00 p.m., or, where the context so admits, any adjournment of such annual general meeting the notice convening the AGM set out on pages 12 to 16 of this circular the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time the board of Directors the Companies Law, Chapter 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended or supplemented from time to time Shun Wo Group Holdings Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange has the same meaning as defined in the Listing Rules director(s) of the Company the Company and its subsidiaries Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People ' s Republic of China Thursday, 23 July 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information for inclusion in this circular the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange - 1 - DEFINITIONS In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires: ''AGM'' ''AGM Notice'' ''Articles of Association'' ''Board'' ''Companies Law'' ''Companies Ordinance'' ''Company'' ''connected person(s)'' ''Director(s)'' ''Group'' ''HK$'' ''Hong Kong'' ''Latest Practicable Date'' ''Listing Rules'' DEFINITIONS ''Memorandum of Association'' the memorandum of association of the Company, as amended from time to time ''Nomination Committee'' the nomination committee of the Company ''SFO'' Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended or supplemented from time to time ''Share(s)'' ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company ''Shareholders'' holder(s) of Share(s) ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''Takeovers Code'' the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs as amended from time to time and approved by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ''%'' per cent. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR Shun Wo Group Holdings Limited 汛 和 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1591) Executive Directors: Registered office: Mr. Wong Yan Hung (Chairman) PO Box 1350 Mr. Wong Tony Yee Pong (Chief executive officer) Clifton House, 75 Fort Street Mr. Lai Kwok Fai (Chief operating officer) Grand Cayman, KY1-1108 Cayman Islands Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Law Ka Ho Principal place of business Mr. Leung Wai Lim in Hong Kong: Mr. Tam Wai Tak Victor Flat A, 7th Floor Sai Wan Ho Plaza 68 Shaukeiwan Road Hong Kong 30 July 2020 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information relating to the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM, among other things, (i) the granting of general mandates to the Directors to issue Shares and buy back Shares; (ii) the re-election of Directors; and (iii) the reappointment of auditors of the Company. GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND BUY BACK SHARES Pursuant to the ordinary resolutions passed at the last annual general meeting of the Company held on 5 September 2019, the Directors were granted general mandates to issue new Shares and to buy back existing Shares. Unless otherwise renewed, such general mandates will lapse at the conclusion of the AGM. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR At the AGM, separate ordinary resolutions will be proposed relating to the following general mandates: authorising the Directors to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional Shares (not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing the resolution); authorising the Directors to buy-back Shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing the resolution; and authorising the addition to the mandate to issue new Shares (referred to in (i) above) of those Shares bought-back by the Company pursuant to the buy-back mandate (referred to in (ii) above). As at the Latest Practicable Date, the issued Shares comprised 4,000,000,000 Shares. Assuming that there is no variation to the issued Shares during the period from the Latest Practicable Date to the date of passing of the resolution approving the mandate to issue new Shares (referred to in (i) above), the maximum number of Shares which may be issued pursuant to the mandate would be 800,000,000 Shares, not taking into account any additional new Shares which may be issued pursuant to the mandate referred to in (iii) above. Such number of Shares referred to above shall, where applicable, be adjusted in the event that the Shares in issue as at the date of passing the resolutions are, at any time thereafter, converted into a larger or smaller number of Shares. In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Company is required to send to the Shareholders an explanatory statement containing information reasonably necessary to enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolution to approve the buy-back by the Company of its Shares. This explanatory statement is set out in Appendix I to this circular. The general mandates to issue new Shares and to buy back Shares, if granted at the AGM, will remain in effect until the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law or the Articles of Association to be held; and (iii) the date upon which such authority is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in a general meeting of the Company. RE-ELECTION OF THE DIRECTORS Pursuant to Article 108 of the Articles of Association, Mr. Lai Kwok Fai, Mr. Law Ka Ho and Mr. Leung Wai Lim will retire from office as Directors at the AGM and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. The nomination was made in accordance with the nomination policy of the Company and took into account a wide range of diversity perspectives, including but not limited to gender, age, cultural and educational background, professional experience, skills, knowledge and length of services, with due regard of the benefits of diversity as set out under the board diversity policy of the Company. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR The Nomination Committee has considered Mr. Lai Kwok Fai, Mr. Law Ka Ho and Mr. Leung Wai Lim's working experiences, working profiles, qualification and other factors as set out in Appendix II to this circular. Having duly considered their qualifications, skills, experience, age, culture, ethnicity, gender, past contributions and all other relevant factors, the Nomination Committee is of the view that they continue to be suitable candidates to serve on the Board. The Board believed that their re-election as the Directors would be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. The Nomination Committee has assessed the independence of Mr. Law Ka Ho and Mr. Leung Wai Lim based on reviewing their annual written confirmation of independence to the Company pursuant to Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules and confirmed that both of them remain independent. Accordingly, the Board, upon the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, proposed Mr. Lai Kwok Fai, Mr. Law Ka Ho and Mr. Leung Wai Lim, the retiring Directors, to stand for re-election as Directors at the AGM. Particulars of the Directors proposed to be re-elected in the AGM are set out in Appendix II to this circular. RE-APPOINTMENT OF THE AUDITORS HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited will retire as the auditors of the Company at the AGM and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment. The Board, upon the recommendation of the audit committee of the Board, proposed to re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the auditors of the Company and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS In order to determine entitlement of Shareholders to the right to attend and vote at the AGM (or any adjournment thereof), the register of members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 29 August 2020 to Thursday, 3 September 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no share transfer will be effected. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS In order to determine entitlement of Shareholders to the right to attend and vote at the AGM (or any adjournment thereof), the register of members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 29 August 2020 to Thursday, 3 September 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no share transfer will be effected. All transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, at Room 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 28 August 2020. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The notice convening the AGM at which ordinary resolutions will be proposed, inter alia, the grant of the general mandates to issue and buy-back Shares, the re-election of Directors and the re-appointment of auditors of the Company are set out on page 12 to page 16 of this circular. VOTING BY POLL In accordance with Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules and the Articles of Association, all resolutions set out in the AGM Notice will be vote on by poll at the AGM. Article 79 of the Articles of Association provides that on a poll, every Shareholder present in person or by proxy shall have one vote for every fully paid Share held by that Shareholder. An announcement on the poll vote results will be made by the Company after the AGM. Article 79 of the Articles of Association provides that on a poll, every Shareholder present in person or by proxy shall have one vote for every fully paid Share held by that Shareholder. An announcement on the poll vote results will be made by the Company after the AGM. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the grant of the general mandates to issue and buy-back Shares, the extension of the general mandate to issue new Shares, the re-election of Directors and the re-appointment of auditors are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend that all Shareholders should vote in favour of all resolutions approving such matters. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board Shun Wo Group Holdings Limited Wong Yan Hung Chairman - 6 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON BUY-BACK MANDATE The following is the explanatory statement required to be sent to the Shareholders under the Listing Rules in connection with the general mandate for buy-backs of Shares to be proposed at the AGM. 1. STOCK EXCHANGE RULES FOR SHARES BUY-BACK The Listing Rules permit companies with a primary listing on the Stock Exchange to buy back their shares on the Stock Exchange subject to certain restrictions. The Listing Rules provide that all proposed share buy-backs by a company with a primary listing on the Stock Exchange must be approved in advance by an ordinary resolution, either by way of a general mandate or by specific approval of a particular transaction. Such authority may only continue in force during the period from the passing of the resolution until the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the company; (ii) the expiry of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the company is required by law to be held; and (iii) the passing of an ordinary resolution by shareholders in general meeting of the company revoking or varying such mandate. 2. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the total number of Shares in issue was 4,000,000,000 Shares. Subject to the passing of the relevant ordinary resolutions granting to the Director a general mandate to buy back Shares up to an aggregate number of Shares not exceeding 10% of the number of issued Shares at the date of the passing of the relevant resolution (the ''Buy- back Mandate'') and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or bought back following the Latest Practicable Date and up to the date of the AGM, the Directors would be authorised to buy back Shares up to a limit of 400,000,000 Shares. The Shares bought back by the Company shall, subject to applicable law, be automatically cancelled upon such buy-back. 3. REASONS FOR BUY-BACK The Directors believe that it is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders to have a general authority from Shareholders to enable the Directors to buy back Shares on the market. Such buy-backs may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net value of the Company and its assets and/or its earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such buy-backs will benefit the Company and its Shareholders. 4. FUNDING AND EFFECT OF BUY-BACK The Company is empowered by the Articles of Association to buy back its Shares. In buying back the Shares, the Company may only apply funds legally available for such purpose in accordance with the Listing Rules, the Memorandum of Association, the Articles of Association, the Companies Law and all other applicable laws, rules and regulations, as the case may be. - 7 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON BUY-BACK MANDATE Under the Listing Rules, a listed company may not buy back its own shares listed on the Stock Exchange for a consideration other than cash or for settlement otherwise than in accordance with the trading rules of the Stock Exchange as amended from time to time. In accordance with the Companies Law, the Memorandum of Association and the Articles of Association, Shares may only be bought back out of the funds of the Company which are legally available for such purpose or out of the proceeds of a fresh issue of Shares made for the purposes of the purchase or, subject to a statutory test of solvency, out of capital. The premium, if any, payable on purchase must be provided for out of the profits of the Company or out of the Company's share premium account before or at the time the Shares are bought back or, subject to the statutory test of solvency, out of capital. Under the Companies Law, the Shares so bought back will be treated as cancelled but the aggregate amount of authorised share capital will not be reduced. There might be material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company as compared with the position disclosed in the audited financial statements contained in the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2020 in the event that the buy-backs were to be carried out in full at any time during the proposed buy-back period. However, the Directors do not propose to exercise the Buy-back Mandate to such extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Company or the gearing levels which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time appropriate for the Company. 5. UNDERTAKING OF THE DIRECTORS The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange to exercise the Buy-back Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules, the Memorandum of Association, the Articles of Association and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. 6. TAKEOVER CODE CONSEQUENCE If as a result of a share buy-back a shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, a shareholder or a group of shareholders acting in concert could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. The Directors are not aware of any consequences which could arise under the Takeovers Code as a consequence of any buy-backs pursuant to the Buy-back Mandate. As at the Latest Practicable Date, May City Holdings Limited (''May City'') beneficially owned Shares representing approximately 51% of the number of Shares in issue of the Company. The entire issued share capital of May City is owned as to 40% by Mr. Wong Yan Hung, 30% by Mr. Wong Tony Yee Pong and 30% by Mr. Lai Kwok Fai, they are deemed, or taken to be, interested in all the Shares held by May City for the purposes of the SFO. If the Directors were to exercise the Buy-back Mandate in full, the percentage shareholding of May City would be increased to approximately 56.66% of the number of Shares in issue of the Company. Such an increase would not give rise to an obligation to make a mandatory offer under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. - 8 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON BUY-BACK MANDATE The Directors have no present intention for the Company to exercise the Buy-back Mandate to such an extent as would give rise to an obligation to make a mandatory offer under rule 26 of the Takeovers Code or result in the number of Shares in the hands of public falling below the prescribed minimum percentage of 25%. 7. SHARE BOUGHT BACK BY THE COMPANY During the previous six months preceding the Latest Practicable Date the Company did not buy back any Shares whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise. 8. DIRECTORS, THEIR CLOSE ASSOCIATES AND CORE CONNECTED PERSON None of the Directors nor, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their respective close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules), presently intend to sell any Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries under the Buy-back Mandate in the event that the Buy-back Mandate is approved by Shareholders. No core connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company have notified the Company that they have any present intention to sell any Shares, or that they have undertaken not to sell any Shares held by them, to the Company in the event that the Buy-back Mandate is approved by Shareholders. 9. SHARE PRICES The highest and lowest prices at which the Shares have traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the past twelve months preceding the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Price per Shares Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2019 July 0.059 0.049 August 0.050 0.040 September 0.045 0.033 October 0.039 0.025 November 0.071 0.029 December 0.046 0.034 2020 January 0.038 0.029 February 0.044 0.026 March 0.029 0.019 April 0.028 0.020 May 0.025 0.020 June 0.025 0.016 July (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 0.028 0.019 - 9 - APPENDIX II BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED The following are the particulars of the Directors who will retire at the conclusion of the AGM and will be proposed to be re-elected at the AGM. Executive Directors Mr. LAI Kwok Fai (黎國輝) (''Mr. Lai''), aged 61, is one of the controlling shareholders, the chief operating officer and an executive Director of the Group. He joined the Group in May 1996. He is also a director of each and every wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group. Mr. Lai is mainly responsible for the overall business operation and strategic planning of the Group. He has more than 20 years of experience in the foundation industry. Mr. Lai has entered into a service agreement with the Company for an initial term of three years and will continue thereafter until terminated in accordance with the terms of the agreement. The amount of emoluments paid for the year ended 31 March 2020 to Mr. Lai is set out in note 9 to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 of the Company's annual report. Such remuneration/emoluments will be reviewed annually by the Board and the remuneration committee and he is also entitled to a discretionary bonus with reference to his performance and the operating results of the Group. Mr. Lai has not held any directorship in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. As at the Latest Practicable Date, he was interested in 2,040,000,000 Shares held through May City (representing 51% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue). Save as disclosed above, Mr. Lai was not interested in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO as at the Latest Practicable Date. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Lai does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management or substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company. Independent non-executive Director Mr. LAW Ka Ho (羅嘉豪) (''Mr. Law''), aged 37, was appointed as the independent non-executive Director in September 2016. He obtained a degree of Bachelor of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 2004. He was admitted as a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in November 2008 and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in January 2013. From July 2004 to August 2005, Mr. Law was employed as an audit trainee by Chan Chee Cheng & Co. Certified Public Accountants. From August 2005 to February 2006, he served as an accountant in HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng. He subsequently joined Shu Lun Pan Hong Kong CPA Limited from February 2006 to April 2009 at which his last position was audit senior. In May 2009, he joined BDO Limited as a senior associate and was subsequently promoted to a manager in October 2010 until he left the firm in May 2014. Since December 2014, he has joined the group of Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group - 10 - APPENDIX II BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED Limited (formerly known as Clear Lift Holdings Limited) (stock code: 1341), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, with his current position as financial controller. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Law has not held any directorship in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. He is not connected with any Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling Shareholders, nor does he have any interests in the Shares which are required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. Mr. LEUNG Wai Lim (梁唯廉) (''Mr. Leung''), aged 47, was appointed as the independent non-executive Director in September 2016. He is an adjudicator appointed to the Panel of Adjudicators (Control of Obscene and Indecent Articles) (established under the Control of Obscene and Indecent Articles Ordinance (Chapter 390 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) and a member of the Board of Review (Inland Revenue Ordinance) in Hong Kong. He is also a panel member appointed by the Secretary for Transport and Housing to the Transport Tribunals' Panel and a member of the Transportation and Logistics Committee (co-option) of the Law Society of Hong Kong SAR. Mr. Leung has over 20 years of law related working experience. He was employed by DLA Piper from February 2001 to April 2009 at which his last position was partner. He was then employed by Eversheds from May 2009 to April 2015 at which his last position was partner. He is a partner of Howse Williams (previous known as Howse Williams Bowers) since May 2015. Mr. Leung obtained a bachelor's degree in law from University of Wales in United Kingdom in July 1995. He was admitted to practise law as a solicitor in Hong Kong in August 1999 and in England and Wales in April 2001. He is also currently an independent non- executive director of China New Economy Fund Limited (Stock Code: 0080) since October 2018 and Yield Go Holdings Ltd. (Stock Code: 1796) since December 2018 Save as disclosed above, Mr. Leung has not held any directorship in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. He is not connected with any Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling Shareholders, nor does he have any interests in the Shares which are required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. Saved as disclosed herein, in relation to the re-election of the above-mentioned retiring Directors, the Board is not aware of any information that ought to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, nor are there any other matters that ought to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. - 11 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Shun Wo Group Holdings Limited 汛 和 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1591) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the ''Meeting'') of shareholders of Shun Wo Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Room 4, 6 & 7, Level 3, The Mira Hong Kong, 118 Nathan Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 3 September 2020, at 3:00 p.m. for the following purposes: To receive, consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020; To re-elect directors and to authorise the board of directors of the Company (the '' Board '' ) to fix directors ' remuneration; To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration; As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without modification the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: 4. ''THAT: subject to paragraphs (b) and (c) of this Resolution, the directors of the Company (the '' Director(s) '' ) be and are hereby granted an unconditional general mandate to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company (the '' Share(s) '' ) and to allot, issue or grant securities convertible into Shares, options, warrants and other rights to subscribe for any Shares or such convertible securities and to make or grant offers, agreements and options in respect thereof; such mandate shall not extend beyond the Relevant Period (as defined hereinafter) save that the Directors may during the Relevant Period make or grant offers, agreements, rights and options which might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate number of Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted or issued (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as defined hereinafter); - 12 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants issued by the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares; the exercise of the subscription rights under any share option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries of Shares or rights to acquire Shares; or any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company; shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this Resolution; and for the purposes of this Resolution

'' Relevant Period '' means the period from the passing of this Resolution until the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiry of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held; and the passing of an ordinary resolution by shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by this Resolution; and ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of Shares, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares on the Company's register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of Shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements, or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the existence or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong or any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange outside Hong Kong).'' 5. ''THAT: subject to paragraph (b) of this Resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to buy back Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the '' Stock Exchange '' ) or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed - 13 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING and which is recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange or of any other stock exchange (as applicable) as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the aggregate number of Shares to be bought back pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall not exceed 10 per cent of the number of issued Shares at the date of the passing of this Resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this Resolution:

'' Relevant Period '' means the period from the passing of this Resolution until the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiry of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held; and the passing of an ordinary resolution by shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by this Resolution. '' 6. ''THAT subject to the passing of ordinary resolutions numbered 4 and 5 set out in the notice of the Meeting, the aggregate number of Shares that may be allotted, issued and dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or dealt with by the Directors pursuant to and in accordance with the mandate granted under resolution numbered 4 set out in the notice of the Meeting be and is hereby increased and extended by the addition of the aggregate number of Shares which may be bought-back by the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the mandate granted under resolution numbered 5 set out in the notice of the Meeting, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of this Resolution.'' By order of the Board Shun Wo Group Holdings Limited Wong Yan Hung Chairman Hong Kong, 30 July 2020 Where there are joint registered holders of any Shares, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting (or at any adjournment of it), either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Shares as if he/she were solely entitled thereto but the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holders and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding. A proxy form for use at the Meeting is enclosed. In order to be valid, the completed proxy form must be received by the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, at Room 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong at least 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or adjourned meeting (as the case may be). If a proxy form is signed by an attorney of a shareholder who is not a corporation, the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority (such certification to be made by either a notary public or a solicitor qualified to practise in Hong Kong) must be delivered to the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company together with the proxy form. In the case of a corporation, the proxy form must either be executed under its common seal or be signed by an officer or agent duly authorised in writing. For the purposes of determining shareholders ' eligibility to attend, speak and vote at the Meeting (or at any adjournment of it), the register of members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 29 August 2020 to Thursday, 3 September 2020 (both dates inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. To be eligible to attend, speak and vote at the above meeting (or at any adjournment of it), all properly completed transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificate must be lodged with the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, at Room 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 28 August 2020. In relation to the proposed resolution numbered 2 above, Mr. Lai Kwok Fai, Mr. Law Ka Ho and Mr. Leung Wai Lim will retire by rotation and, being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election at the Meeting. Brief biographical details of the Directors who offer themselves for re-election at the Meeting are set out in Appendix II to the circular of the Company dated 30 July 2020 (the '' Circular '' ). Detailed information on other business to be transacted at the Meeting is set out in the Circular. As set out in the Letter from the Board of Directors included in the Circular, each of the resolutions set out in this notice should be voted on by poll. In view of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent requirements for prevention and control of its spread by the Hong Kong Government, the Company strongly recommends shareholders to consider exercising their voting rights by appointing the chairman of the Meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the Meeting as an alternative to attending the Meeting in person. Shareholders are further reminded that the Company will implement the following measures at the Meeting: Compulsory body temperature screening and health declarations; Mandatory use of surgical face masks throughout the Meeting; and No distribution of corporate gifts and no refreshments will be served. - 15 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Anyone attending the Meeting is reminded to observe good personal hygiene at all times. Appropriate distancing and spacing in line with the guidance from the Hong Kong Government will be maintained and as such, the Company may limit the number of attendees at the Meeting as may be necessary to avoid over- crowding. Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures to be taken at the Meeting may be denied entry into the Meeting venue. Subject to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and any directive(s) that may be further issued by the Hong Kong Government, the Company may implement further changes and precautionary measures and may issue further announcement on such measures as and when appropriate. The Chinese translation of this notice is for reference only, and in case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail. If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force at or at any time after 12:00 noon on the date of the Meeting, the Meeting will be adjourned. The Company will post an announcement on the website of the Company (www.swgrph.com) and the HKEXnews website (www.hkexnews.hk) to notify shareholders of the date, time and place of the adjourned meeting.

The Meeting will be held as scheduled when an Amber or a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the meeting under bad weather conditions bearing in mind their own situations. As at the date of this notice, the Directors are: Executive Directors Mr. Wong Yan Hung (Chairman), Mr. Wong Tony Yee Pong (Chief executive officer) and Mr. Lai Kwok Fai (Chief operating officer) Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Law Ka Ho, Mr. Leung Wai Lim and Mr. Tam Wai Tak Victor - 16 - Attachments Original document

