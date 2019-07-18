Shure Files Lawsuit Against ClearOne for Patent Infringement and Intentionally Making False Claims to Mislead Customers

Shure, Inc. today announced that it has filed a lawsuit against ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) in the U.S. Court for the District of Delaware. The lawsuit alleges ClearOne’s BMA CT product, launched in February of 2019, infringes Shure’s U.S. Patent No. 9,565,493 (“‘493 Patent”). The ‘493 patent, which protects the architecture of Shure’s ceiling array microphone offering powerful acoustic benefits with flexible mounting options and minimal aesthetic drawbacks, underlies Shure’s market-leading MXA910 product line.

Furthermore, Shure alleges that ClearOne engaged in unfair competition, tortious interference, deceptive trade practices and false advertising by intentionally making false, deceptive and/or misleading remarks in the marketplace about the status and availability of Shure’s MXA910 in order to deter customers from purchasing these products. Specifically, Shure alleges that ClearOne is leveraging ongoing litigation between the two companies to intentionally and falsely claim that Shure’s MXA910 products are unavailable to customers, that Shure is unable to sell these products, that integrators, installers and/or end users will need to tear or rip out existing installations of the MXA910, and other similar false representations.

“Rather than innovating or competing fairly, ClearOne responded to Shure’s successful launch of its MXA product line by releasing its own product mimicking the MXA910,” said Paul Applebaum, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Shure. “To make matters worse, in an effort to promote its infringing product, ClearOne has decided to mislead the marketplace—which includes customers of both companies—by engaging in a smear campaign of false and misleading statements about Shure’s products. These deceptive practices not only harm Shure, but are intended to scare and confuse consumers.”

Shure is seeking monetary damages and injunctive relief to prevent the continuing infringement of Shure’s intellectual property and to stop ClearOne’s unlawful violations of the Delaware Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the Lanham Act and its Tortious Interference with Business Relations.

About Shure

Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have more than 30 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

