Shutdown Had Little Impact on Strong Jobs Picture

By Eric Morath

The partial government shutdown, which closed many federal offices for a record-setting 35 days, did little to dent a robust U.S. labor market.

U.S. employers added 304,000 workers to payrolls in January, the Labor Department said. That was well above the average monthly gain of 223,000 in 2018, suggesting most private-sector businesses shrugged off the shutdown. Wage growth remained strong and the average workweek was unchanged.

"There were no discernible impacts of the partial federal government shutdown on the January estimates of employment, hours or earnings," William Wiatrowski, acting commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, said in a statement.

The employment report is based on two surveys, one of employers which yields the payroll count and one of households which yields the unemployment rate.

More than 300,000 federal workers were furloughed, meaning not reporting to work, during a large portion of January. Since the workers received backpay when the government was refunded on Jan. 25, they were counted as being on a payroll in the employers' survey. So they didn't dent the total number of employed workers.

Federal employment increased by 1,000 during the month.

Mr. Wiatrowski, however, said furloughed federal workers did cause the unemployment rate to edge higher.

Since those workers didn't report to work at all during the household-survey week, the week that includes the 12th of the month, many were counted as unemployed due to temporary layoff. The department highlighted that the number of unemployed on temporary layoff climbed by 175,000. That caused the jobless rate, which comes from the household survey, to rise to 4%, the highest level since June 2018.

Still the rate is only modestly above a 49-year low of 3.7% touched last fall.

Federal workers who worked without receiving their paychecks as scheduled were counted as employed in both surveys.

