Shutdown Looms Over Wall Funding

By Natalie Andrews and Kristina Peterson

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government headed toward a partial shutdown Friday night as lawmakers left town whipsawed by a week of White House reversals and shifting strategy.

High-level negotiations between White House officials and congressional leaders continued Friday night as they braced for the third partial government shutdown of the year. But it was clear those discussions wouldn't produce legislation funding the government before seven spending bills expired at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Frustrated by President Trump's vacillations during the week, lawmakers reached a procedural agreement Friday that they wouldn't take another vote until a deal had been struck between the White House, GOP and Democratic congressional leaders.

The impasse left the federal government on the verge of shutting about a quarter of its offices, an outcome likely to have little immediate effect because it would fall on an extended holiday weekend.

The discussions focused on the package of seven spending bills that would fund the government through next September, including a bipartisan Senate bill funding the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the border wall.

In the negotiations, some lawmakers were advocating for $1.3 billion in border security, others for $1.6 billion, Sen. Dick Durbin (D., Ill.) said.

It wasn't yet clear if leaders would be able to reach an agreement funding the government through September or fall back on another stopgap measure. They were also discussing what kind of restrictions would be in place around the $1.6 billion in border security.

Mr. Durbin said lawmakers were planning to go home, with the assumption that when a deal is reached between leaders of both chambers and Mr. Trump, it should be able to pass by unanimous consent without lawmakers needing to be present to vote.

"The feeling is if this is working toward an agreement -- it'll be an agreement that passes by unanimous consent and if not, we may be back here," Mr. Durbin said.

In the House, Rep. Mark Meadows (R., N.C.) chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said he wouldn't back a deal limited to $1.6 billion in border security but suggested it could be "part of a larger conversation."

"Most conservatives are not supportive of going to a $1.6 [billion] restrictive border wall funding measure," he said, referring to the Senate's bipartisan bill.

But if Mr. Trump were on board with a deal, that would give House GOP leaders more political room to bring a bipartisan bill to the House floor, even if some conservatives opposed it.

The midnight expiration of seven spending bills loomed over a hectic day that saw Senate leaders hold a vote open for hours while lawmakers rushed back into town to consider a measure that passed the House Thursday night. Earlier Friday, Mr. Trump had urged Republican senators to get behind the House bill, which included $5.7 billion for his proposed wall for the U.S. border with Mexico.

A procedural vote on the House bill passed after more than five hours, with an agreement to continue negotiations and not hold further votes until the White House and both chambers had reached a deal. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) told his members that no votes in the chamber were expected before noon Saturday as the talks were to continue and many lawmakers left Washington.

Any spending measure would need 60 votes in the Senate, giving Democrats leverage because of the GOP's slim 51-49 majority.

Friday's drama capped a weekslong back-and-forth as Mr. Trump sought to fulfill a core campaign pledge just as the shutdown possibility threatened to keep lawmakers from leaving for their year-end recess. The House had been expected to pass the Senate stopgap bill, but it instead passed a spending measure on Thursday night that included the $5.7 billion for wall funding, largely on party lines, when conservative House lawmakers pushed back and Mr. Trump was lambasted by conservative commentators.

Late-afternoon Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) met with Vice President Mike Pence, White House budget director and incoming chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner at the administration's request, a Schumer aide said.

Mr. Schumer told the men that Democrats wouldn't support any proposal with funding for a border wall, but said the two proposals that contained border-security money that Democratic leaders offered the president last week are still possible, as is the stopgap bill already passed by the Senate.

Mr. Trump, for his part, on Friday tried to shift blame to Democrats for a potential shutdown, even as he said last week that he would shoulder responsibility.

"It's up to the Democrats whether or not we have a shutdown tonight," the president said in the Oval Office. "I hope we don't but we're totally prepared for a very long shutdown."

Senators on both sides of the aisle simmered Friday, arguing Mr. Trump had reneged on an understanding with Mr. McConnell that he would sign the "clean" stopgap bill passed by the Senate.

"Are Republicans really going to trust the guidance that comes out of the White House on a go-forward basis? This is a juvenile place we find ourselves," Mr. Corker said.

Mr. McConnell wore a red button reading "Senate Cranky Coalition," saying it reflected the "unanimous position" of Senate Republicans forced to return to Washington.

Democrats lambasted Mr. Trump for, in their view, ceding to pressure from commentators who criticized his willingness to accept a spending bill without border wall funding.

"They ought to invite Sean Hannity in to negotiate this," Mr. Durbin said, referring to the Fox News personality and Trump confidant. "He's obviously the one calling the shots for the president."

Meanwhile, a contingent of Republicans were encouraging the president to hold up the bill to get his wall funding.

"We're strongly aligned, the senators and the president, that it's time to provide the funding to secure the southern border," said Sen. Steve Daines (R., Mont.).

The president at one point encouraged Mr. McConnell to change the rules of the Senate to enable spending bills to pass with a majority instead of the 60 votes required to clear procedural hurdles. Senate Republicans immediately voiced opposition to that idea on Twitter, and a McConnell spokesman said the leader supports current Senate rules.

Alex Leary

, Andrew Duehren and Joshua Jamerson contributed to this article.

