Shutterfly Brings Joy and Gives More than $750,000 in Donations to Help Communities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Shutterfly Inc., the leading retailer and manufacturing platform dedicated to helping capture, preserve, and share life’s important moments, today announced its efforts to bring joy and much-needed resources to communities across America through its Shutterfly For Good platform. Visit https://www.shutterfly.com/for-good/ to learn more.

For every purchase of a single or 4-pack of face masks, Shutterfly will donate the equivalent amount of face masks to local Feeding America food banks up until August 30, 2020. (Photo: Shutterfly Inc.)

“Our business is built on connecting people and creating more from life’s moments; and in these challenging times, that is more important than ever,” said Jim Hilt, Shutterfly president. “It’s been incredible to see how communities around the globe are coming together to lift one another up. At Shutterfly, we believe we have a responsibility to help amplify these efforts and shine a light on the good in the world, today and every day. We’re very happy to have a platform to do that through Shutterfly For Good.”

Donating to Organizations Supporting Those in Need

To date, Shutterfly has donated more than $750,000 to organizations nationwide that are helping communities most in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shutterfly has donated $495,000 to multiple organizations such as those supporting the manufacturing and distribution of personal protective equipment, food-related charities, healthcare and more via its partnership with The Ellen Show; and $225,000 to distribute diapers, formula, baby food, shampoo, soap and more to the most vulnerable families in America via its partnership with Baby2Baby. Shutterfly is also donating $20,000 directly to Feeding America’s national response fund to help support the organization’s mission to feed people facing hunger and food insecurity.

Supporting America’s PPE Supply Chain

Shutterfly is now producing American-made cloth face masks to help supplement the nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment among healthcare workers and the public. The company is partnering with Feeding America to offer a Buy1Give1 promotion. For every purchase of a single or 4-pack of face masks, Shutterfly will donate the equivalent amount of face masks to local Feeding America food banks up until August 30, 2020. Snapfish, which joined the Shutterfly Inc. family of brands in January, is also producing fully customizable cloth face masks, alongside ready-made versions honoring our front-line workers and more lighthearted designs.

Additionally, Shutterfly joined forces with Polymershapes in Charlotte, North Carolina, to produce the shield portion of face shields in its Fort Mill, South Carolina manufacturing facility. Shutterfly used its in-house cutting equipment to produce the plastic shield, which was then bulk packed and sent back to Polymershapes for assembly. To date, Shutterfly has produced 350,000 shields for front line efforts.

“We were thrilled to be able to do our part to support the first responders and healthcare professionals working on the front lines,” said Dave Bull, vice president of Shutterfly, Inc. operations. “It was a no-brainer to transition our equipment as needed to support these efforts.”

Sharing Joy and Driving Connection

In April, Shutterfly launched the #CreateThanks initiative to honor our everyday heroes. The initiative invites children to upload their creative and compassionate artwork thanking our frontline workers to a Shutterfly site, and nominate hospitals and essential centers across the nation to receive posters and thank you cards featuring their work. The children’s art will be distributed to healthcare centers to brighten their days and share thanks with essential workers in the coming month.

“From the beginning of our shelter in place days, we saw this incredible outpouring of artwork across our communities,” said Beth Burkhart, Shutterfly’s general manager. “From sidewalk chalk drawings to posters in windows to full murals on fences, it’s incredible to see this spirit of gratitude for those putting their own health on the line to protect us all. We wanted to transport these thanks from the front of our homes to the front lines, and there’s no one better positioned than Shutterfly to help share that spirit of community and joy.”

Additionally, Shutterfly has partnered with stock photography company Scopio to deliver over 18,000 photo prints to residents in six elderly care facilities throughout New York City to give joy and brighten their days. The facilities all fall within the New York City Department for the Aging and include:

Kings County Hospital Center (Brooklyn)

Mid Bronx Senior Citizens Council (Bronx)

ABSW Senior Citizens Center (Manhattan)

West 74th Street Home (Manhattan)

Church of the Epiphany (Manhattan)

Isabella Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (Manhattan)

Celebrating Moments

In late April, Shutterfly released Moments on the Shutterfly app, intended to help connect customers to the important life events they may be missing while confined to their homes, such as spring picture day, graduation events, birthday parties, and vacations. The app allows users to replace the background of a photo with a custom background and add fun stickers and text. The finished photo can be saved, shared, or used to personalize products. Several releases since launch have included an expansion of backgrounds, stickers, and occasions.

“We initially conceived of the idea to help recreate the formal spring school portraits that so many parents were missing due to school closures,” said Burkhart. “But in developing the experience, and watching customer interaction, we quickly realized the applications are far broader. We’ve had fun adding to the background and sticker collection, and it’s inspiring to see what our customers create.”

Moments is available on the free Shutterfly app for iOS and can be downloaded from the Apple Store.

