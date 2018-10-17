Shutterstock Announces Editorial Content on its eCommerce Platform is Now Available for License

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global technology company offering high-quality assets, tools and services through its creative platform, today announced Editorial content on its eCommerce Platform is now available for license. Shutterstock Editorial offers images that capture the world around us, including a live feed of curated news, sports, entertainment and royal family images, along with access to a multi-decade archive of iconic images. Previously available only to Enterprise customers with Shutterstock Premier accounts, this collection is now available to all Shutterstock customers through Shutterstock.com/editorial.

Shutterstock Editorial distributes images from strategic partners including the Associated Press (AP), the european pressphoto agency (epa), BFA and Variety as well as royalty-based contributors and staff photographers. Shutterstock combines this content with its unique technical capabilities to provide customers with timely, iconic imagery when they need it. In addition to its main content library of over 200 million images and 10 million video clips, Shutterstock's comprehensive Editorial collection contains over 40 million images and publishes, on average, more than 700,000 images per month.

"Shutterstock continues to see growing global demand in its editorial business. Our team alone has covered over 6,500 events last year and we continue to work with world-class partners who help to amplify that number, capturing the events as they are happening," said Jon Oringer, Founder and CEO of Shutterstock. "We are thrilled to expand this offering beyond our enterprise clients to all of Shutterstock's 1.8 million customers around the world."

Shutterstock's progress in editorial imagery began in 2015 with the acquisition of UK based Rex Features, the largest independently owned photographic press agency in Europe. Later that year, Shutterstock and Penske Media Corporation (PMC) formed an exclusive global distribution partnership including images from PMC's legendary, 100-year-old publications Variety and WWD. The Editorial collection has since expanded further through partnerships, acquisitions and milestone distribution deals with The AP, epa, The Kobal Collection, The Art Archive and the Football Association. Shutterstock's comprehensive team of talented photographers include award-winning sports photographers, renowned Royal photographers, and leading entertainment photographers.

With this new offering, eCommerce users are now able to purchase Editorial content at flat pricing with a simple license. Packages include single image and 25 image pack options.

To learn more about our editorial offerings, click here.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 450,000 contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 200 million images and more than 10 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company also owns Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media agency; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat a curated royalty-free music library; and Rex Features, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shutterstock-announces-editorial-content-on-its-ecommerce-platform-is-now-available-for-license-300732287.html

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.