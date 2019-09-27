Shuttle : New Palm-sized, 4K Capable Nano PC with Intel Whiskey Lake

2019/09/27 Global / Product launch

Shuttle Inc. (TAIEX: 2405), the global leader in small form factor computer technology, today announces its newest addition to the Nano PC solution: NC10U series. Powered by the new Intel Whiskey Lake ULV platform, the NC10U series is a palm-sized, 4K capable and low-power PC perfect for a variety of applications including home, office, and digital signage.

The NC10U series comes with a selection of Intel's 8th Generation ULV processors ranging from Celeron, Core i3, Core i5 to Core i7 and supports for dual-channel memory with up to 32GB of DDR4. With an 8th Gen technology, the system reduces power consumption while delivering significant performance improvement.

The NC10U series features HDMI 2.0a and DisplayPort connections to support dual-screen displays for increased productivity and efficiency. Plus with the availability with HDMI 2.0a, the NC10U series gives a smooth playback of 4K content and 4K HDR videos as well.

Despite its small footprint design, the NC10U series does not skimp on its connectivity performance. It offers multiple I/Os to connect with peripherals, including two USB2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type A*1, Type C*1), M.2, RS232, SATA 6Gbps, SD card reader, Intel Giga LAN, and built-in Wi-Fi module. One built-in USB Type-C gives users more convenience with no up or down orientation required for plugs.

Besides, there's still ample room for expansion flexibility. The NC10U series uses a new mechanism design that supports one 2.5-inch hard drive up to 15 mm in height as well as one M.2 space for high-speed NVMe SSD or other compatible devices.

Built to fit in various applications, the NC10U series is VESA compatible and can be either mounted behind a display panel or placed inconspicuously atop a desktop. Thanks to Shuttle's heat-pipe cooling technology, this series is 24/7 certified and runs particularly quiet and cool, even within up to 50 ⁰C environments.

For more information on NC10U series, please visit http://global.shuttle.com/products/productsDetail?productId=2425

