Shuttle : P51U - 15.6

2019/08/02 Global / Product launch

Shuttle Inc. (TAIEX: 2405), the global leader in small form factor computer technology, today announces the release of an all-new All-in-One PC, XPC AIO P51U. With its 15.6' multi-point touchscreen and near bezel-less design, the P51U is a versatile AIO for a range of commercial scenarios that include POS, POI, Kiosk, and more.

The 15.6' P51U comes with a sleek black or white case design and slim narrow bezel. It is equipped with the 8th Generation Intel® Celeron® ULV processor (Whiskey Lake-U) and CPU-integrated Intel® UHD graphics, which provides outstanding performance while achieving better energy efficiency. Featured with a capacitive touchscreen offering accurate, precise 10-point touch response and Full high-definition, 16:9 widescreen LCD, the P51U meets the unique demand for interactive displays.

The variety and diversity of I/O interfaces is a major highlight of P51U. The P51U is configured with 1x HDMI, 1x VGA, 1x Gigabit LAN, 1x Wireless LAN, 2x COM, and 6x USB ports. With regards to display capabilities, HDMI and VGA outputs on AIO P51U provides external dual display support with up to 4K content playback.

Besides, the P51U offers multiple expansion options for different integration, including the COM/RJ11 board (POS03), NFC module (PNFC03), and 4G extension kit (WWN02). With a variety of options, the P51U allows users to expand, build their solution that fits the specific needs.

Alternatively, the P51U offers another SKU option with a built-in battery. It not only provides up to 7 hours of additional backup power in the event of power outages, but also provides a convenient and portable solution for users.

Reliability is the hallmark of the Shuttle AIO computers. Combined with the IP54 compliant front panel, the P51U is dust-protected and protected from splashing of water. Thanks to its passive cooling design, the P51U runs exceptionally quiet, very robust, and stable for 24/7 nonstop operation.

For more information on AIO P51U, please visit http://global.shuttle.com/products/productsDetail?productId=2422

