Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shuttle : P51U - 15.6

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:50am EDT

2019/08/02 Global / Product launch

Shuttle Inc. (TAIEX: 2405), the global leader in small form factor computer technology, today announces the release of an all-new All-in-One PC, XPC AIO P51U. With its 15.6' multi-point touchscreen and near bezel-less design, the P51U is a versatile AIO for a range of commercial scenarios that include POS, POI, Kiosk, and more.

The 15.6' P51U comes with a sleek black or white case design and slim narrow bezel. It is equipped with the 8th Generation Intel® Celeron® ULV processor (Whiskey Lake-U) and CPU-integrated Intel® UHD graphics, which provides outstanding performance while achieving better energy efficiency. Featured with a capacitive touchscreen offering accurate, precise 10-point touch response and Full high-definition, 16:9 widescreen LCD, the P51U meets the unique demand for interactive displays.

The variety and diversity of I/O interfaces is a major highlight of P51U. The P51U is configured with 1x HDMI, 1x VGA, 1x Gigabit LAN, 1x Wireless LAN, 2x COM, and 6x USB ports. With regards to display capabilities, HDMI and VGA outputs on AIO P51U provides external dual display support with up to 4K content playback.

Besides, the P51U offers multiple expansion options for different integration, including the COM/RJ11 board (POS03), NFC module (PNFC03), and 4G extension kit (WWN02). With a variety of options, the P51U allows users to expand, build their solution that fits the specific needs.

Alternatively, the P51U offers another SKU option with a built-in battery. It not only provides up to 7 hours of additional backup power in the event of power outages, but also provides a convenient and portable solution for users.

Reliability is the hallmark of the Shuttle AIO computers. Combined with the IP54 compliant front panel, the P51U is dust-protected and protected from splashing of water. Thanks to its passive cooling design, the P51U runs exceptionally quiet, very robust, and stable for 24/7 nonstop operation.

For more information on AIO P51U, please visit http://global.shuttle.com/products/productsDetail?productId=2422

Disclaimer

Shuttle Inc. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 07:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aNATIONAL BANK : sells $32.8M amid Georgian lari devaluation
AQ
04:01aINTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC : Grant of Share Awards
AQ
04:01aEVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : Shareholdings in connection to warrant programme
AQ
04:01aUPM KYMMENE : BlackRock's shareholding in UPM has gone below the threshold of 5 per cent
AQ
04:01aGlobal Oilfield Rotary Table Market 2019-2023| 6% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years| Technavio
BU
04:00aMEDIOS : achieves sales growth of almost 60 per cent in the first half of 2019, as forecast, and is optimistic for the full year
PU
04:00aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:55aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nosturm Oil and Gas plc
PU
03:55aAFORTI : The estimated operational and sales data of subsidiaries Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. – July 2019 CR 56/2019
PU
03:55aPROACTIS : Form 8 (OPD) PROACTIS Holdings PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS unveils £1.7 billion investor windfall but warns o..
4TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Backs Guidance; 1st Half Revenues Slipped
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA-owner IAG gains on profit rise, outlook despite strike threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group