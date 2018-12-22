Shuttle : and SpotOn to Provide Digital Signage Solutions to Customers across Thailand

2018/12/22 Global / Company News

Shuttle Inc. (TAIEX: 2405), the global leader in small form factor computer technology, and SpotOn, the pioneer in digital signage and interactive system integration and operation in Thailand, have been partners since 2013, providing complete digital signage solutions targeting retail and commercial interactive applications.

Since the partnership began, Shuttle's mini computers have been widely applied to retail locations and shopping access to carry out digital signage tasks. NC02U was employed to Terminal 21 Shopping Mall to drive large screen display for its wide operating temperature and ultra-compact size, which delivers dynamic 4K content to engage guests and visitors across the mall; while DS77U5 was deployed to smart kiosk in Siam Paragon, Siam Discovery, Siam Center and ICONSIAM for its compact fanless design and high performance, providing an efficient and service-friendly experience that enables visitors to register for membership, request for free WiFi and get discount coupons. Among them, DS77U5 is the best performance option for digital signage applications and keeps all the power features in a tiny metal case. Powered by Intel® Core™ i5-7200U dual-core processor and installed 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD, the compact signage player can playback multimedia content up to 4K resolution and drive up to three independent displays.



Another self-storage project in ASOK Metro Station was deployed DX30, which is powered by Intel® Celeron® J3355 processor and built with 8GB RAM and 120GB SSD. The DX30 is an entry-level model with energy-efficient and space-saving design. With its fanless and compact form factor, DX30 can operate noiselessly and easily be integrated into the kiosk enclosure. Its modular design features VESA mount capability, allowing for easy installation and removal for maintenance; this greatly accelerates installation and saves on costs for system integrator.

'Shuttle's simple yet high stability computer appliances allow us to effectively provide solutions towards retail targets and meet their needs,' says Paul Suthapong, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of SpotOn. 'Working together, we are towards building successful digital signage solutions to customers across all Thailand.

For more information please visit www.shuttle.com and www.spoton.co.th.