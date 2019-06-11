Shuttlerock : Names Scott McBride Global Chief Business Officer

Mobile video advertising company adds one of ‘100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders,’ vet of IPG Mediabrands, Ogilvy to its executive team

Shuttlerock, the pre-eminent provider of mobile-first creative, today announced the appointment of Scott McBride as its global chief business officer, responsible for leading global agency and brand relationships and running the company’s Asia operations. McBride previously held the role of APAC chief digital officer at IPG Mediabrands and in 2018 was named one of the 100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders by the World Marketing Congress.

“At Shuttlerock, we know that agencies and brands have unique challenges that need to be addressed as they face a mobile advertising market that is relentless in its speed and scale,” said Jonny Hendriksen, founder and CEO of Shuttlerock. “Scott’s deep background with global agencies and working with global brands will be an asset as the company continues to grow our relationships around the world.”

Shuttlerock’s proprietary platform leverages a network of in-house design facilities and technology to quickly create high-performance mobile video ads using existing visual assets as simple as a still photo. This allows marketers to rapidly maximize the reach and impact of existing creative and ensure the optimal performance of planned media investment.

McBride began his career in digital marketing over 20 years ago in the U.K. Before his role at IPG Mediabrands, he served in a variety of positions at Ogilvy & Mather Group in Hong Kong from 2008-2016, first as general manager of OgilvyOne Malaysia and concluding as managing partner of Ogilvy Group Hong Kong and managing director of Neo@Ogilvy. Prior to moving to Asia, McBride founded and later sold his own integrated and digital agency, oceanseventy. He is regularly selected as a juror for industry award programs and has served in this role for the Effie Awards, Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards, and the Festival of Media APAC Awards 2019, among others.

“I have been on the front lines of digital marketing since its inception, and I can clearly see the opportunity for Shuttlerock to offer agencies and brands a new breed of creative enablement,” said McBride. “It takes a significant amount of financial investment, time and resources to produce a single piece of creative, and we have the ability to use that one still image or video to rapidly create dozens of new high-performing mobile video assets. Our goal is to help agencies and brands amplify their creative campaigns in a way that’s efficient and effective.”

McBride received a bachelor’s degree with honors in marketing from the University of Strathclyde and a management school secondment, marketing and finance, from the University of Calgary. He will continue to be based in Singapore.

About Shuttlerock

Shuttlerock is the pre-eminent provider of mobile-first creative with unrivaled speed and limitless scale, unlocking new potential in digital marketing. Its proprietary platform leverages designers and technology to quickly create high-performance mobile video ads using a single visual asset as simple as a still photo. The resulting ads allow agencies and brands to maximize existing creative for a wider audience.

Founded in 2011, Shuttlerock is providing guidance on effective digital marketing all over the world in over 30 languages and is one of the leading Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partners. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Berlin, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo and Nelson, New Zealand.

Web | shuttlerock.com

Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/Shuttlerock/

Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/shuttlerock/

Twitter | @shuttlerock

LinkedIn | https://www.linkedin.com/company/shuttlerock/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005249/en/