Shuttlerock : Names Scott McBride Global Chief Business Officer

Mobile video advertising company adds one of ‘100 Smartest Digital
Marketing Leaders,’ vet of IPG Mediabrands, Ogilvy to its executive team
Shuttlerock,
the pre-eminent provider of mobile-first creative, today announced the
appointment of Scott McBride as its global chief business officer,
responsible for leading global agency and brand relationships and
running the company’s Asia operations. McBride previously held the role
of APAC chief digital officer at IPG Mediabrands and in 2018 was named
one of the 100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders by the World Marketing
Congress.
“At Shuttlerock, we know that agencies and brands have unique challenges
that need to be addressed as they face a mobile advertising market that
is relentless in its speed and scale,” said Jonny Hendriksen, founder
and CEO of Shuttlerock. “Scott’s deep background with global agencies
and working with global brands will be an asset as the company continues
to grow our relationships around the world.”
Shuttlerock’s proprietary platform leverages a network of in-house
design facilities and technology to quickly create high-performance
mobile video ads using existing visual assets as simple as a still
photo. This allows marketers to rapidly maximize the reach and impact of
existing creative and ensure the optimal performance of planned media
investment.
McBride began his career in digital marketing over 20 years ago in the
U.K. Before his role at IPG Mediabrands, he served in a variety of
positions at Ogilvy & Mather Group in Hong Kong from 2008-2016, first as
general manager of OgilvyOne Malaysia and concluding as managing partner
of Ogilvy Group Hong Kong and managing director of Neo@Ogilvy. Prior to
moving to Asia, McBride founded and later sold his own integrated and
digital agency, oceanseventy. He is regularly selected as a juror for
industry award programs and has served in this role for the Effie
Awards, Tangrams
Strategy & Effectiveness Awards, and the Festival
of Media APAC Awards 2019, among others.
“I have been on the front lines of digital marketing since its
inception, and I can clearly see the opportunity for Shuttlerock to
offer agencies and brands a new breed of creative enablement,” said
McBride. “It takes a significant amount of financial investment, time
and resources to produce a single piece of creative, and we have the
ability to use that one still image or video to rapidly create dozens of
new high-performing mobile video assets. Our goal is to help agencies
and brands amplify their creative campaigns in a way that’s efficient
and effective.”
McBride received a bachelor’s degree with honors in marketing from the
University of Strathclyde and a management school secondment, marketing
and finance, from the University of Calgary. He will continue to be
based in Singapore.
About Shuttlerock
Shuttlerock is the pre-eminent provider of mobile-first creative with
unrivaled speed and limitless scale, unlocking new potential in digital
marketing. Its proprietary platform leverages designers and technology
to quickly create high-performance mobile video ads using a single
visual asset as simple as a still photo. The resulting ads allow
agencies and brands to maximize existing creative for a wider audience.
Founded in 2011, Shuttlerock is providing guidance on effective digital
marketing all over the world in over 30 languages and is one of the
leading Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partners. The company has
offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Berlin, Paris, Singapore,
Tokyo and Nelson, New Zealand.
Web | shuttlerock.com
Facebook
| https://www.facebook.com/Shuttlerock/
Instagram
| https://www.instagram.com/shuttlerock/
Twitter
| @shuttlerock
LinkedIn
| https://www.linkedin.com/company/shuttlerock/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005249/en/