Shyam Gidumal Joins WeWork as Chief Operating Officer

Company continues to build out senior leadership team

WeWork, the world’s leading space-as-a-service platform, today announced that it has hired Shyam Gidumal as its Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Gidumal has decades of experience as a CEO, President and advisor, with expertise in transforming companies to enable growth. He will oversee operations for WeWork, reporting to CEO Sandeep Mathrani.

“Shyam has been an invaluable partner to me for many years during critical business inflection points, helping to focus operations and organizations including at Vornado, and repositioning companies for effective growth,” said Sandeep Mathrani, CEO of WeWork. “Having him as a partner in managing our business that spans 37 countries will be a significant boon to our operations and executive team. We look forward to continuing to add to the WeWork senior leadership team.”

“I’ve spent my entire career managing or advising companies, often through key transformational endeavors, to help position them for long-term success,” said Gidumal. “Whether it was helping to found Fresh Direct, launching Gemini Industries on its growth trajectory, or reinvigorating enterprises such as Acterna or Worldcom, my role has been to constructively manage businesses for long-term success and sustainability. I am thrilled to join WeWork in its exciting next chapter, working across all levels of the business on our path to profitable growth.”

Gidumal has served as an officer of both public and private companies, with on-the-ground international experience across Europe, Asia and Australia. Gidumal was most recently a partner/principal at EY, where he led the Retail and Consumer Products Market Segment. He built his career foundation as a partner of The Boston Consulting Group.

Gidumal earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Columbia College, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and previously was Chairman of the Board of FastForward LLC, a venture philanthropy aimed at developing medical treatments for Multiple Sclerosis. He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and the Young Presidents Organization (YPO).

About WeWork

WeWork provides members with space, community, and services through physical and virtual offerings. As of 2019 fourth-quarter close, WeWork had 739 locations across 140 cities and 37 countries, as well as 662,000+ total memberships, including global enterprises. WeWork is committed to providing members around the world with a better day at work for less.

