|
Sibanye Stillwater : Updated Investor relations meeting presentation
04/20/2020 | 03:56am EDT
A unique, exciting, global precious metals company
IR meeting presentation
The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, among others, those relating to Sibanye Stillwater Limited's ("Sibanye-Stillwater" or the "Group") financial positions, business strategies, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the senior management and directors of Sibanye-Stillwater.
All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also often use words such as "will", "forecast", "potential", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to
future events and circumstances and should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this disclaimer. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on such statements.
The important factors that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our future business prospects; financial positions; debt position and our ability to reduce debt leverage; business, political and social conditions in the United States, South Africa, Zimbabwe and elsewhere; plans and objectives of management for future operations; our ability to obtain the benefits of any streaming arrangements or pipeline financing; our ability to service our bond instruments; changes in assumptions underlying Sibanye-Stillwater's estimation of their current mineral reserves and resources; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with past, ongoing and future acquisitions, as well as at existing operations; our ability to achieve steady state production at the Blitz project; the success of Sibanye-Stillwater's business strategy; exploration and development activities; the ability of Sibanye-Stillwater to comply with requirements that they operate in a sustainable manner; changes in the market price of gold, PGMs and/or uranium; the occurrence of hazards associated with underground and surface gold, PGMs and uranium mining; the occurrence of labour disruptions and industrial action; the availability, terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in relevant government regulations, particularly environmental, tax, health and safety regulations and new legislation affecting water, mining, mineral rights and business ownership, including any interpretations thereof which may be subject to dispute; the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or other environmental, health and safety issues; power disruptions, constraints and cost increases; supply chain shortages and increases in the price of production inputs; fluctuations in exchange rates, currency devaluations, inflation and other macro-economic monetary policies; the occurrence of temporary stoppages of mines for safety incidents and unplanned maintenance; the ability to hire and retain senior management or sufficient technically skilled employees, as well as their ability to achieve sufficient representation of historically disadvantaged South Africans in management positions; failure of information technology and communications systems; the adequacy of insurance coverage; any social unrest, sickness or natural or man-made disaster at informal settlements in the vicinity of some of Sibanye-Stillwater's operations; and the impact of HIV, tuberculosis and the spread of other contagious diseases, such as coronavirus ("COVID-19"). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Sibanye-Stillwater are described in Sibanye- Stillwater's filings with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Integrated Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the content. Sibanye-Stillwater expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward- looking statement (except to the extent legally required).
2
A unique, diversified, global, precious metal company
|
Long life Reserves (70Moz), only 14% of
|
US PGM contribution to Adj. EBITDA to
|
|
|
Resources (493Moz)
|
|
increase as Blitz ramps up
|
|
|
22%
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
33%
|
|
38%
|
|
|
|
Reserves
|
|
Adj EBITDA1
|
|
|
|
(Rm %)
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
H2 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
17%
|
52%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production
|
|
|
|
|
|
(oz %)
|
SA gold (oz%)
|
|
|
|
H2 2019
|
|
|
|
SA PGM (4E %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52%
|
US PGM (2E %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares in issue1
|
2,675,009,860
|
|
|
|
Shares in ADR form2
|
549,995,384 (ADR ratio 1:4 ordinary share)
|
|
Market cap¹
|
R89 billion (US$4.7 billion)
|
|
Listings
|
|
JSE Limited share ticker: SSW
|
|
|
|
|
NYSE ADR programme share ticker: SBSW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US PGM
East Boulder mine(100%)
Reserves: 10.2Moz 2E
Stillwater mine(100%) Reserves: 16.7Moz 2E
SA PGM
Mimosa (50%)
Reserves: 1.7Moz 4E
Marikana (100%)4
Reserves: 9.2Moz 4E
Platinum Mile (91.7%)
Reserves: n.a.
Rustenburg (100%):
Reserves: 16.1Moz 4E
Kroondal (50%) Reserves: 1.2Moz 4E
Various SA PGM projects
Resources: 86.8Moz 4E
Americas assets
|
|
Marathon project (49%)
|
|
with Generation mining
|
|
Denison project (80%)
|
|
with Wallbridge Mining
|
|
Altar project (100%)
|
|
with Aldebaran (in
|
|
Argentina)
|
Southern African assets
|
SA GOLD
|
|
Cooke surface (100%)
|
|
Reserves: 0.1Moz Au
|
|
Kloof (100%)
|
|
Reserves: 4.5Moz Au
|
|
Driefontein (100%)
|
|
Reserves: 2.6Moz Au
|
|
DRDGOLD (50.1%)
|
|
Reserves: 2.2Moz Au
|
|
Beatrix (100%)
|
|
Reserves: 1.5Moz Au
|
|
Various SA gold projects
|
|
Reserves: 4.5 Moz Au
|
|
Resources: 44.3Moz Au
Geographically diversified, with unique precious metals mix and long life assets
|
¹ Shares in issue and market cap as at 17 April 2020 2 American depository receipts (ADRs) as at 17 April 2020 3 Definition as per debt covenants which includes 12 months pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of Marikana operations *The
|
3
|
Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant formula. For a reconciliation please
refer to the additional results disclosure available on https://www.sibanyestillwater.com/news-investors/
Significant improvement in overall safe production performance
Transformation continues - precious metals player and reference producer in "green" metals
Gold strike re-set union relationship resulting in no industrial action at the SA PGM operations
Strong earnings
Balance sheet significantly de-risked
Strong shareholder value creation
-
Zero fatalities at SA gold operations
-
Restructured gold operations
-
Completed Lonmin acquisition with fair Competition Commission conditions
-
Increased strategic stake in DRDGOLD
-
Successful wage negotiations with zero industrial action
-
Successful 189 process at Marikana with zero industrial action
-
Adjusted EBITDA1 US$1bn/R15 bn4 (2018: R8bn/US$632m)
-
Net debt: adjusted EBITDA1 reduced to 1.25x (versus 2.5x year before) and ahead of 1.8x guidance target
-
258%2 share price increase
-
Intention to resume dividend payments3
-
Undervalued versus peers based on market consensus
Consolidation during 2019 has positioned the Group for superior performance in 2020
1. The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements
2. Share price appreciation from 31 Dec 2018 to 31 Dec 2019 3. Intention to pay dividends, depending on impacts of COVID-19 and subject to current commodity prices, ongoing management review and 4 approval by the Board 4. Conversion based on the average exchange rate for the year of US$/R14.46
Update on operations in the light of COVID-19
-
Anglo Platinum Force Majeure on 6 March 2020 due to converter outage affecting PGM processing
-
-
On 17 March 2020, agreed that material from Rustenburg, Platinum mile, and 50% of Kroondal would be processed at Marikana facilities started processing on similar terms
-
25 March 2020 lockdown announced in SA due to COVID-19
-
-
SA operations placed on care and maintenance from 27 March to 14 April 2020
-
Limited mining (surface and related processing) commenced on 14 April 2020
-
From week of 20 April, SA operations will resume operations in a phased build-up to 50% of capacity (of workforce)
-
US PGM operations operating with reduced contractor workforce
-
-
Non-essentialcapital growth capital suspended
-
Blitz project build-up affected
-
The Safety, health and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and communities is our primary concern
-
Every effort continues to be made to identify and minimise the risks posed by COVID-19 to employees and contractors
5
Embedding ESG
in line with our purpose of improving lives
Our values define the way we do business - in the interests of all stakeholders
OUR VISION
|
SUPERIOR VALUE CREATION
|
PURPOSE
|
|
FOR ALL OUR STAKEHOLDERS
|
|
through the responsible
|
Our mining
|
mining of our mineral
|
improves lives
|
resources
|
• Recognised the importance of all stakeholders to the success and sustainability of our business from the start - superior value creation for all of our stakeholders
• 26 August 2019: 181 CEO's of the Business Round table in the United
States released a statement on "the Purpose of a Corporation" which moves away from shareholder primacy and includes a
commitment to lead companies for the benefit of all stakeholders
7
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) - a key strategic focus
ENVIRONMENTAL
Promoting natural resources and improving life - sustainable use through increased environmental consciousness and continual improvement, minimising environmental impacts and a measured transition to a low carbon future
STRATEGIC THEMES
SOCIAL
|
COMMUNITIES
|
|
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
|
|
SAFETY AND HEALTH
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unlocking the potential of
|
|
Our stakeholders will be
|
|
Aiming to improve the
|
communities affected by
|
|
heard through transparent
|
|
holistic wellbeing of our
|
our operations through
|
|
engagements and
|
|
workforce through the
|
economic empowerment,
|
|
incorporating the
|
|
pursuit of risk-based
|
institutional development
|
|
knowledge gained into
|
|
monitoring of safety and
|
and creating local benefit
|
|
our business
|
|
health factors and
|
that inspires sustainable
|
|
|
|
improvement in safety
|
living
|
|
|
|
and health performance.
|
|
|
|
|
GOVERNANCE
Respecting human rights of stakeholders and doing our business with integrity and from an ethical foundation by adherence to good governance principles and legal compliance
ESG
Creating sustainable value
8
ESG - our products combat climate change
Auto catalysts
Platinum (Pt), palladium (Pd) and rhodium (Rh) - unique catalytic properties transform noxious exhaust gasses - hydrocarbons (HC), nitrogen oxide (NOx) and carbon monoxide
(CO) - into more benign components
(water (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen gas (N2))
One of the world's largest recycler of auto
catalysts - re-use of critical metals. Treating
more recycled ounces than mined ounces in the US operations
Renewable energy generation and conservation
Ruthenium(Ru) a component of wind
turbine blades and high-quality glass for photo voltaic (solar) panels
Rh utilised in energy efficient fiberglass
which is widely used as an insulating
material to reduce heat loss
Alternative power generation and storage
Pt's unique catalytic properties make it an essential component of the hydrogen
economy.
An environmentally friendly source of energy - Pt's conductivity makes it ideal for the electrolysis of hydrogen from water
-
Hydrogen fuel cells - an efficient and environmentally friendly alternative for generating electricity
Making a difference - one PGM ounce at a time
E SG -Improving our leading safety performance
-
Industry leading safety performance in 2019
-
-
SA gold fatality free since Aug 2018
-
563 days - 11 million fatality free shifts (11 Mar 2020)
-
US PGM operations fatality free since Oct 2011
-
Sibanye-Stillwaterpeer recognition
-
-
SAMI Safety and health excellence awards
-
-
JT Ryan Award - mining company with the best safety improvement
-
Platinum - 1st place: Bathopele operations and
3rd place: Kroondal West
-
-
Processing - 1st place: ChromTech at the SA PGM
operations and 2nd place: Precious Metals Refinery in South Africa
-
SA PGM operations regrettably had six fatalities during the 2019 year
Fatal injury frequency rate (SA gold operations)
0.25
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.065
|
0.108
|
0.086
|
0.237
|
0.000
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
Source: Company information. Year End 2019
|
10
E SG - through our Zero harm strategic framework
OUR VALUES
Commitment
|
Accountability
|
ENGAGED LEADERSHIP
|
Respect
|
|
|
|
|
ENABLING ENVIRONMENT
|
|
•
|
Real risk reduction initiatives ongoing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aim to maintain
|
|
|
- Working place layout improvements
|
|
|
|
a safe working environment with
|
|
|
|
› Focus on the elimination of 'A' Hazards
|
|
|
|
equipment, tools and material that
|
|
|
-
|
Infrastructure improvement
|
|
|
|
enable sustainably safe production
|
|
|
|
› Rail-bound equipment safety enhancements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Rock mass management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Safe Production leadership and culture
|
|
|
EMPOWERED PEOPLE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continue to train
|
|
|
- Individual, team and organisation
|
|
|
|
people to apply relevant standards
|
|
|
- Mirror sessions at SA gold operations
|
|
|
|
and procedures to work safely
|
|
|
-
|
Values-based decisions intervention
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Safety days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Section 23 withdrawals reinforcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enabling
Safety
OUR VALUES
FIT-FOR-PURPOSE SYSTEMS
Subscribing to international best practice principles and integrated systems with a view to certification in the longer term
|
• Bow-tie risk management process
|
• Enhanced Trigger Action Response Plan
|
introduced
|
(TARP) for improved rock mass
|
-
|
University of Queensland coaching
|
management
|
|
sessions on critical controls
|
• ISO 45001 Occupational Health & Safety
|
-
|
Root cause analysis
|
Management System implementation on
|
• Independent high potential incident reviews
|
track
|
• Life-saving rules introduced
|
• ICMM membership
A new base established
2013 - 2019: creating a leading precious metal company
To build this unique Group we had to transform significantly over 6 years
2013¹ Market cap: US$1.2bn (R10bn)
Perceived high
cost, short life SA gold company
Value accretive and high quality PGM acquisitions
A major, global precious metal company
2020² Market cap:
US$4.7bn/ R89bn
-
Reduced costs
-
Improved flexibility and quality of mining
-
Substantial increase in reserves enhanced by synergistic acquisitions
-
Significantly extended operating life
-
Included Cooke and Wits gold acquisitions
-
Reduced debt/gearing
-
Delivered consistent, industry leading returns
-
Significant PGM acquisitions (Aquarius and Rustenburg operations in 2016) at the bottom of the PGM price cycle
-
Innovatively financed strategic growth enhancing value
-
Implementation of operating model and realisation of consolidation synergies yielding superior value ahead of schedule
-
Acquisition of Stillwater (located in Montana, United States) in May 2017 was transformative, creating a globally competitive and unique SA mining company
-
Unique commodity mix and global geographic presence
-
Lonmin acquisition in June 2019 concluded 4th step in PGM strategy
-
Secures entire beneficiation chain in SA as well as providing significant optionality to PGM prices
-
Acquired SFA (Oxford) to fast track and build internal competencies and knowledge relating to power train technology, related metals and battery metal technology
-
Acquired 50.1% in DRDGOLD, a listed company Specialist mining company delivering value through re-treatment of legacy surface tailings
-
Well positioned for further value creation
Delivering value while diversifying risk at the bottom of the cycle
|
¹ 11 February 2013, Source: IRESS
|
13
|
² 17 April 2020, Source: IRESS
|
Strategically transformed - a top tier diversified precious metals company
If we had made no further acquisitions
or implemented our operating model since unbundling
Base of gold operations' life of mine upon unbundling in 2013
5
4
3
2
1
0
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
|
|
Beatrix Base
|
|
|
|
Driefontein Base
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kloof Base
|
|
|
|
Surface
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our life of mine profile* post various value accretive acquisitions
Expected PGM and gold life of mine production plan
5 (next 10 years displayed)
4
3
2
1
0
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
|
|
SA PGM operations (4E PGMs)
|
|
|
US PGM operations (2E PGMs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US Recycling (3E PGMs)
|
|
|
|
SA gold operations (oz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold projects (oz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Source: Company information
|
14
|
•
|
* Does not take into account the possible impact of COVID-19
Significant transformation into a leading, global precious metals company
Sibanye-Stillwater global PGM ranking - Primary production
|
|
2018A platinum
|
|
2018A palladium
|
|
production (Moz)
|
|
production (Moz)
|
Sibanye-Stillwater²
|
|
Norilsk¹
|
2.73
|
|
1.48
|
Amplats¹
|
|
|
|
|
Sibanye-Stillwater²
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
|
Amplats¹
|
1.01
|
Impala¹,*
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impala¹
|
|
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Norilsk¹
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
North American Palladium¹
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northam¹
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
Northam¹
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RBPlats¹
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
RBPlats¹
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Company filings
Notes:
-
Peer group information using public company filings with platinum, palladium and rhodium reflect primary production (where available) for 2018 actual. RBPlats based on H1 2019 production. Impala does not disclose primary production for palladium and therefore a similar ratio as the platinum primary production to total production was assumed. North American Palladium also does not disclose primary production for palladium therefore total production was used
-
2018 full year production from Sibanye - Stillwater proforma Lonmin (Sep 2018 annuals) excluding recycling volumes
* Impala's production represent the June 2019 year-end results issued on 5 September 2019
Positioned globally as a leading precious metals producer
15
Significant transformation into a leading, global precious metals company
|
Sibanye-Stillwater global PGM ranking - Primary production
|
Sibanye-Stillwater global gold ranking
2018A rhodium
production (Koz)
Sibanye-Stillwater²196
Amplats¹ 178
Impala¹,* 164
Northam¹44
RBPlats¹ 21
2018A gold and gold equivalents production (Moz)
|
|
Newmont Goldcorp¹
|
7.40
|
Barrick¹
|
5.81
|
Sibanye-Stillwater² #
|
|
|
|
3.64
|
|
|
AngloGold¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.40
|
Kinross¹
|
2.48
|
|
Polyus¹
|
2.44
|
|
Freeport-McMoRan¹
|
|
|
|
2.44
|
|
|
Gold produced
|
|
Gold equivalents
Source: Company filings
Notes:
-
Peer group information using public company filings with platinum, palladium and rhodium reflect primary production (where available) for 2018 actual. RBPlats based on H1 2019 production. Impala does not disclose primary production for rhodium therefore a similar ratio for platinum primary production to total production was assumed
-
2018 full year production from Sibanye - Stillwater proforma Lonmin (Sep 2018 annuals) excluding recycling volumes
-
Gold equivalents calculated using a PGM basket price of R473,548/kg and gold price of R552,526/kg
* Impala's production represent the June 2019 year-end results issued on 5 September 2019
Positioned globally as a leading precious metals producer
16
…with quality assets and abundant reserves and resources*
|
2019:
|
Reserves
|
|
Resources
|
|
2019:
|
|
70Moz
|
|
1%
|
3%
|
494Moz
|
|
|
|
18%
|
16%
|
4%
|
|
|
6%
|
26%
|
|
2%
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
41%
|
38%
|
|
|
|
32%
|
2018:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
3%
|
10%
|
|
|
|
63Moz
|
|
|
309Moz
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31%
|
|
|
|
7%
|
16%
|
0%
|
|
|
16%
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DRDGOLD
|
US PGM operations
|
Americas projects (PGM&Au)
|
SA gold operations
|
Gold projects
|
SA PGM operations
SA PGM projects
SA PGM projects at Marikana add future optionality
|
Source: Company information
|
17
|
* Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are declared as at 31 December 2019, based on three year trailing price averages and currently a significant discount to spot prices
|
Building a leading PGM company…
-
Built a leading and influential PGM business at a favourable stage
in the precious metals cycle for a total of US$3bn1 (R43.0 bn) within four years
US$269m1 (R4.0bn) for Aquarius in Apr 2016
US$331m1 (R4.5bn²) for Rustenburg in Nov 2016
US$2.2bn (R30bn1) for Stillwater in May 2017
US$290m1 (R4.3bn³) for Lonmin in June 2019
…. by successfully building a leading global PGM business through well priced transactions
-
Exchange rate applied to acquisition prices: Aquarius at US$/R14.87 on 12 April 2016, Rustenburg at US$/R13.60 on 1 Nov 2016, Stillwater at US$/R13.64 on 4 May 2017 and Lonmin at US$/R14.83 on 10 June 2019
-
Minimum payment of R4.5 billion (R1.5bn upfront payment made). Balance settled from 35% of free cash flows from the Rustenburg operations
|
3. Estimate purchase price (not accounting value) of the Lonmin transaction based on Lonmin share capital figure of 290,394,531 shares in fixed ratio of 1:1 resulting in 290,394,531
|
18
|
new Sibanye- Stillwater shares. Considerations estimate based on spot Sibanye-Stillwater closing share price on the JSE of R14.83 per share on 7 June 2019
|
…value accretive acquisitions at a low point in the commodity price cycle
300
|
|
|
Aquarius and
|
|
250
|
Rustenburg
|
(%)
|
|
transactions
|
|
announced -
|
performance
|
200
|
R/4E basket
|
|
|
price up 180%
|
|
|
Relative price
|
150
|
|
|
100
|
|
Stillwater
|
|
DRDGOLD
|
|
Lonmin
|
transaction
|
|
transaction
|
|
transaction
|
announced -
|
|
announced -
|
|
announced -
|
US$/2E basket
|
|
R/kg gold
|
|
R/4E basket
|
price up 170%
|
|
price up 29%
|
|
price up 145%
|
since
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
-50
|
Gold US$/oz
|
|
Gold R/kg
|
|
PGM basket (R/4Eoz)
|
|
PGM basket (US$/4Eoz)
|
|
PGM basket (US$/2Eoz)
|
|
|
|
PGM prices significantly outperforming the gold price - US$/oz 4E/2E basket prices are more than 45% higher than US$ gold price
Sibanye-Stillwater is well positioned
7%
|
|
Group PGM
|
|
42%
|
production
|
51%
|
H2 2019
|
Pt Pd Rh
-
Relative to its peers, Sibanye-Stillwater has a production prill split that is most closely aligned to global demand
US PGM operations
35%
|
|
2019 Palladium
|
46%
|
2019 Platinum
|
54%
|
supply
|
|
supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65%
|
Primary supply
|
Secondary supply
|
Primary supply
|
Secondary supply
|
(mined)
|
(recycled)
|
(mined)
|
(recycled)
-
Sibanye-Stillwateris one of the world's leading recyclers of PGMs
-
Recycling plays an increasingly important role in ESG
Future trends*
Balancing supply and demand of the basket
* Trends in line with models and information available in February 2020 before the impact of COVID-19
Tightening emission standards underpinning demand
Despite a forecast softening of expected Light Duty Vehicle Demand (global compound annual growth rate of 2.7% forecast to 2025) the continued tightening of emission standards and increases in market share of gasoline and hybrid vehicles continues to underpin the demand for palladium and rhodium
Expected increase in palladium loadings in 2019 due to stricter Emission Regulations and introduction of RDE despite engine downsizing
|
|
Average PGM loadings per
|
15-20%
|
vehicle, change in 2019 (%)
|
5-10%
3-5%
1-3%
|
China
|
India W. Europe USA
|
China palladium demand (koz)
|
China rhodium demand (koz)
|
1 200
|
150
|
(400)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020E
|
2021E
|
2022E
|
2023E
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020E
|
2021E
|
2022E
|
2023E
|
|
|
|
Loss in demand (lower vehicle production)
|
|
|
|
Loss in demand (lower vehicle production)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain in demand (higher loadings)
|
|
|
|
|
Gain in demand (higher loadings)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decreases in vehicle demand have been more than offset by increased loadings associated with tighter emission standards
|
Source: LMCA, IHS, Marklines, BASF Company data
|
|
Source: SFA Oxford
|
22
|
Notes: Light duty vehicles (up to 6 tons)
|
Source: SFA Oxford
Palladium to remain in sustained deficits
Primary palladium supply by region
|
|
9 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Koz
|
3 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2007A
|
2009A
|
|
|
2011A
|
2013A
|
2015A
|
|
2017A
|
2019E
|
2021E
|
2023E
|
2025E
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Africa
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
North America
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Palladium secondary supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
4 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2007A
|
2009A
|
|
2011A
|
2013A
|
2015A
|
2017A
|
2019E
|
2021E
|
2023E
|
2025E
|
|
|
Recycling
|
|
|
Pall price (US$/oz) (lhs)
|
|
% of spent catalysts
|
|
% of Pd supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Timing to bring on new primary supply is long dated
-
Secondary supply is critical to filling primary supply deficit but not sufficient to fill the demand deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Palladium market balance
|
|
|
|
|
2 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 500
|
|
2 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 000
|
|
1 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Koz
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 500
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$/oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(500)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 000
|
|
(1 000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1 500)
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
(2 000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2 500)
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1992A 1995A 1998A 2001A 2004A 2007A 2010A 2013A 2016A 2019E
|
2022E
|
2025E
|
|
|
|
Surplus / Deficit (koz)
|
Ex-ETF market balance
|
|
Pall Price (US $ / oz) (rhs)
|
|
|
|
Unsustainable deficits forecast that require greater interventions than traditional primary and secondary supply solutions
|
Sources include: Company data
|
23
Rhodium - the most precious of them all?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary rhodium supply by region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rhodium market balance
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(100)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(200)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(300)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(400)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2007A
|
2009A
|
2011A
|
2013A
|
2015A
|
2017A
|
2019E
|
2021E
|
2023E
|
2025E
|
1992A
|
1996A
|
2000A
|
2004A
|
2008A
|
2012A
|
2016A
|
2020E
|
2024E
|
|
|
|
South Africa
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
North America
|
|
|
Zimbabwe
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Surplus / (Deficit) (koz)
|
|
Rhodium price (US$/oz) (rhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Rhodium is a critical metal to meet environmental (NOx) emission standards
-
Rhodium supply falling faster than other metals due to lack of capital investment on rhodium rich (UG2) projects
-
Technically more difficult to substitute rhodium, requiring significant palladium metal which is also in deficit
|
Sources include: Company forecasts
|
|
ETF: Exchange traded fund
|
|
CAGR: Compound annual growth rate
|
|
4E: Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Gold
|
24
|
Note: All forward looking PGM prices are based on current broker consensus prices
Platinum: Preparing for a recovery
Primary platinum supply by region
8 000
|
6 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Koz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2007A
|
2009A
|
2011A
|
2013A
|
2015A
|
2017A
|
2019E
|
2021E
|
2023E
|
2025E
|
|
|
|
South Africa
|
|
|
Russian Sales
|
|
|
North America
|
|
|
Zimbabwe
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Platinum secondary supply
|
2 000
|
60%
1 500
40%
1 000
20%
500
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2007A
|
2009A
|
2011A
|
2013A
|
2015A
|
2017A
|
2019E
|
2021E
|
2023E
|
2025E
|
|
|
|
Recycling
|
|
Pt price (US$/oz)
|
% of spent catalysts
|
% of Pt supply
|
|
|
|
South African capital expenditure
|
-R/t
|
|
500
|
|
400
|
MiningSustainingCapex
|
|
terms)(Real
|
300
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
0
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019e
|
|
|
|
|
|
RBPlats
|
|
Impala Platinum
|
|
Lonmin Marikana
|
|
Anglo Platinum
|
|
|
Sibanye-Stillwater
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Platinum market balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 000
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 500
|
US$/oz
|
Koz
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(500)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
(1 000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
1992A 1995A 1998A 2001A 2004A 2007A 2010A 2013A 2016A
|
2019E
|
2022E
|
2025E
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Surplus / (Deficit)
|
|
|
Ex-ETF market balance
|
|
|
Pt Price (US $ / oz) (rhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sources: Company data, SFA Oxford: SA Capital expenditure graph
|
25
Strategic operational delivery
H2 2019 and year end results
Benefits of strategic transformation clearly apparent
Profitability (adjusted EBITDA1 US$m) and R/US$ exchange rate
|
1 200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.00
|
|
1 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R:US$
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(200)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(400)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.00
|
|
|
H1 2015
|
H2 2015
|
H1 2016
|
H2 2016
|
H1 2017
|
H2 2017
|
H1 2018
|
H2 2018*
|
H1 2019*
|
H2 2019
|
|
|
SA Gold
|
SA PGM
|
US PGM
|
Average rand: US dollar exchange rate (RHS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record US$1 billion (R15 billion) adjusted EBITDA1 achieved despite build-up of gold operations post-strike in H2 2019
|
1. The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant
|
27
|
formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements
*H2 2018 and H1 2019 at the SA gold operations have been impacted by the five month gold strike from Nov 2018 to April 2019 with subsequent gradual build up to new normalised levels
Balanced portfolio positioned to excel and underpinned by fundamentals
Group (excl. SA gold operations)
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
46%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
41%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22%
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
1%
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
Platinum
|
Palladium
|
Rhodium
|
Gold
|
SA PGM operations
|
US PGM operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78%
|
59%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36%
|
34%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
2%
|
|
|
Platinum
|
Palladium
|
Rhodium
|
Gold
|
Platinum
|
Palladium
First bar: Metal produced as a % of 4E/2E basket Second bar: Average revenue % contribution based on basket price per metal
Geographical and product diversification providing a balanced exposure to metal prices and the risk profile
|
1. The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant
|
28
|
formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements
*Calculations based on H2 2019 production and average basket prices for H2 2019
US PGM operations - contributing 33% of Group adjusted EBITDA#
|
US PGM - production and recycling with adjusted EBITDA margin#
|
• High grade and high margin
|
|
underground operations
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
70%
|
|
-
|
57% adjusted EBITDA margin#
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
•
|
Operational recovery largely
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
complete by year end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
productionkozPGM2E/3E
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
%marginEBITDAAdjusted
|
-
|
Significant improvement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expected in 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
- Blitz build-up delayed by up
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to eight months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
-
|
Fill the Mill (FTM) project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
advancing as planned
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
› expected to commence
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
ramp-up to annualised of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40koz per annum run rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by late 2020
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
•
|
Record Metallurgical Complex
|
|
H1 2017*
|
H2 2017
|
H1 2018
|
H2 2018
|
H1 2019
|
H2 2019
|
|
|
throughput
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mined production (2E)
|
|
Recycling production (3E)
|
|
Mined Adj EBITDA margin(%)#
|
- leveraging off growing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recycling volumes and
|
|
|
|
|
|
process enhancements
Benefitting from rising palladium price and providing strategic diversification
Source: Company results information. *H1 2017 only represents information from May 2017 when the Stillwater Mining Company was acquired.
# The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant
|
formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements. Adjusted
|
29
|
EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue
|
SA PGM operations - contributing 52% of Group adjusted EBITDA1
SA PGMs - Underground and surface production with adjusted EBITDA margin1
|
|
1 200
|
|
1 000
|
|
800
|
koz
|
600
|
4E
|
|
|
400
200
0
|
H1 2017
|
H2 2017
|
H1 2018
|
H2 2018
|
H1 2019
|
H2 2019
|
Underground(UG) production (4E)
|
|
Surface production (4E)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Adj EBITDA margin(%)
|
|
|
|
|
35%
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
-
Steady operational performance
-
Significant gearing to record spot PGM basket prices - expected to drive cash flows in 2020
-
Marikana operations incorporated from June 2019
-
-
Successful restructuring ensuring sustainability
-
US$156m (R2.3bn) contribution to adjusted EBITDA in H2 2019
Consistent operational performance ensuring leverage to higher rand 4E PGM basket price
Source: Company results information
1. The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant
|
formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA
|
30
|
margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue
|
SA gold operations - contributing 15% of adjusted EBITDA1 from a smaller footprint
|
•
|
Excellent improvement in
|
|
safe production since 2018
|
•
|
10 million fatality free shifts
Production (kg) SA gold operations
|
achieved in Jan 2020 -
|
more than 1.5 years fatality
|
free
|
• Production rates normalised
|
for smaller footprint post H1
|
2019 restructuring and
|
closures
|
- 13 operating shafts
|
and 6 processing facilities
|
› compared to 19 shafts
|
and 9 processing
|
facilities in 2014
Affected by
the strike
which
ended in April, and the build-up thereafter. Eskom load curtailment impacted
103
Lower grade
in surface material processed, Eskom load curtailment
4 418
Affected by
the strike
which ended
in April, and
the prolonged
build-up due to the cooling down period post-strike, closure of D6 & D7 shafts, seismicity following post- strike build-up, Eskom load curtailment and depletion of surface reserves
|
4 390
|
3 738
|
|
29 009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Affected
|
|
|
|
|
by the
|
|
|
|
|
strike
|
|
|
|
|
which
|
|
|
|
|
ended in
|
|
|
|
|
April,
|
|
|
|
|
increase in
|
|
Included
|
|
|
seismicity
|
|
for 5
|
|
|
following
|
|
months in
|
|
|
the post-
|
|
2018
|
|
|
strike build-
|
|
|
|
|
up, fire at
|
|
|
|
|
K4 shaft
|
|
|
|
|
and Eskom
|
|
|
|
|
load
|
|
|
|
|
curtailment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
Beatrix
|
Cooke
|
Driefontein
|
Kloof
|
DRDGOLD
|
2019
|
1. The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant
|
31
|
formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements
|
Update on recent acquisitions
Integration of Marikana progressing well
|
|
|
10 Dec
|
Jan 2020
|
|
|
25 Sep
|
CCMA
|
Aug 2020E
|
|
|
10 Jun
|
consultation
|
Workforce
|
|
|
Issued S189
|
process
|
transition
|
Operational
|
|
Day 1
|
notice
|
complete
|
concluded
|
stabilisation
|
14 Jun
|
15 Nov
|
Marikana
|
Jul 2020E
|
AMCU sets
|
Signed
|
Christmas
|
System
|
Break
|
wage
|
wage
|
integration
|
|
demand
|
agreement
|
|
complete
|
Day 1-180 functional stream plan execution
|
|
|
Evaluation of projects (K4, Newman and Pandora)
|
Change and stakeholder impact assessment
|
|
|
Continued stakeholder engagement
|
Synergy Initiative identification and evaluation
|
|
Synergy initiative monthly tracking and reporting
|
Management of interdependencies and risks across functional streams
|
|
Integration management office (IMO) milestone
|
|
|
|
achievement tracking
Signed wage agreement and completion of restructuring (closure of the
Generation 1 shafts)
Delivery of anticipated synergies on track and ahead of initial expectations
33
…annualised synergies from Marikana (Lonmin) surpassing initial estimates
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated
|
|
|
|
Initial benefits
|
Realised benefits
|
annual
|
|
|
|
identified
|
since acquisition
|
benefits
|
Category
|
Summary of key initiatives
|
(Rm)
|
(Rm)
|
(Rm)*
|
Closure of London offices
|
•
|
Corporate rationalisation (closing London office and delisting)
|
138
|
17
|
198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating (mine) and
|
•
|
Employees and management configured to reflect the
|
374
|
68
|
818
|
regional shared services
|
|
Sibanye-Stillwater operating model
|
|
|
|
synergies (Labour savings)
|
•
|
Consolidation of duplicated production and support functions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Optimal use of surface
|
•
|
Footprint reduction
|
125
|
74
|
127
|
infrastructure
|
•
|
Concentrator consolidation/optimisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sourcing and stores
|
•
|
Improved procurement and supply chain management
|
30
|
4
|
7
|
management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ICT
|
•
|
Payroll system aligned to Sibanye-Stillwater
|
63
|
5
|
20
|
|
•
|
SAP system consolidation for South Africa
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Infrastructure consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
•
|
Functional optimisation
|
0
|
12
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
•
|
Savings
|
R730m per annum
|
R180m
|
R1.2bn
|
|
|
|
(over 3 - 4 years)
|
(over 7 months)
|
(2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional possible savings
|
•
|
Processing synergies
|
550
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing cost savings
|
•
|
Refinancing of the $169 million Lonmin PIM Prepay
|
0
|
120
|
210
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expected to realise 65% more annualised cost savings for the 2020 year
|
*Expected annual benefits have been calculated based on the current Marikana integration process
|
34
|
Global PGM cost curve (cash cost + capital)
Global PGM cash cost & capital curve (CY19E - at spot)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative annual production (4E Koz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
499
|
999
|
|
1 499
|
1 999
|
2 499
|
2 999
|
|
3 499
|
|
3 999
|
|
4 499
|
4 999
|
5 499
|
5 999
|
6 499
|
6 999
|
7 499
|
7 999
|
8 499
|
|
2 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD/oz)
|
2 250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spot PGM Basket price received
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marikana to move
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
1 750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
down the cost curve
|
|
|
|
1 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as savings are
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
realised
|
|
|
|
|
|
basket
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
1 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(SGL/AMS)Kroondal
|
Stillwater(SGL)
|
(IMP)LDI
|
(NHM)Booysendal
|
Mogalakwena(AMS)
|
DumpsSylvania(SLP)
|
Zimplats(IMP)
|
BRPM(RBP)
|
Union(SIY)
|
Unki(AMS)
|
(IMP/SGL)Mimosa
|
(ARM/IMP)RiversTwo
|
(ARM/AMS)Modikwa
|
Amandelbult(AMS)
|
(GLEN/AMS)Mototolo
|
Marula(IMP)
|
Rustenburg(SGL)
|
|
(SGL)Marikana
|
Zondereinde(NHM)
|
|
MineImpala(IMP)
|
|
Boulder(SGL)
|
|
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realisation of synergies to move Marikana down the cost curve
-
500
-
250
-
000
-
750
-
500
-
250
-
000
-
|
Source: Nedbank, February 2020
|
35
|
*Excludes current growth capital from Blitz
Strategic stake in DRDGOLD - ESG focused dump retreatment specialist
• About DRDGOLD
-
Specialist mining company delivering value through re-treatment of legacy surface tailings
-
Reduces environmental liabilities and potential health risks for surrounding communities
-
For more information, refer to https://www.drdgold.com
-
A strategic investment with a strong commercial underpin
-
-
50.1% shareholding in listed entity currently worth
R6.7 billon (US$357 million)
-
Vended in selected surface assets for 38.05% stake
-
-
No value attributed to assets by market
-
Significant future rehabilitation liability and expense
-
Paid cash of R1 billion ((US$66 million) to increase stake to 50.1% on 22 Jan 2020
-
-
Price paid R6.46 per share versus current price R15.54* value uplift = R1.62 billion
-
Dividends received to date: R52m (Aug 2019) and R108m (US$7.2 million) (Feb 2020)
Delivering value while addressing environmental liabilities
|
* DRDGOLD share price on 14 Feb 2020
|
36
Intellectual capacity into tomorrow's metals - SFA Oxford acquisition
-
About SFA (Oxford)
-
-
World-renownedauthority on platinum-group metals and provides in-depth market intelligence on battery raw materials and precious metals for industrial, automotive, and smart city technologies, as well as on jewellery and investment trends
-
For more information refer to https://www.sfa-oxford.com/
-
Acquired in March 2019
-
Expected an update on work done on battery metals for Sibanye- Stillwater in Q2 2020
-
In-depthmarket research and integrity are underpinned by extensive consulting from mine to market to recycler
-
Unrivalled understanding of industry dynamics
SFA works across the whole industry value chain
Fast tracking our PGM insights & technology
37
Income statement for the year ended 31 Dec 2019
|
US$m
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
5 043
|
3 826
|
Cost of sales, before amortisation and depreciation
|
(3 880)
|
(3 136)
|
Net other cash costs
|
(129)
|
(58)
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
1 034
|
632
|
Amortisation and depreciation
|
(499)
|
(500)
|
Net finance expense
|
(190)
|
(200)
|
(Loss)/gain on financial instruments
|
(416)
|
129
|
Gain on foreign exchange differences
|
23
|
88
|
Impairments
|
(6)
|
(230)
|
Gain on derecognition of borrowings and derivative financial
|
|
|
instrument
|
-
|
17
|
Gain on acquisition
|
76
|
-
|
Restructuring costs
|
(87)
|
(11)
|
Net other
|
6
|
(18)
Revenue increased by 32%. US PGM operations increased by 55% or US$659m (38% higher average 2E basket price and increased recycling volumes), SA PGM increased by 67% or US$763m (Marikana operations included, 44% higher average 4E basket price). The SA gold operations incl. DRDGOLD decreased by 13% (industrial action impact - 33% reduction in Oz sold, partially offset by higher gold price).
Cost of sales before amortisation and depreciation increased at the US PGM operations due to increased recycling volumes (US$468 m) and decreased at both the SA PGM (excl. Marikana) and SA gold operations due to the transition to Toll processing and the impact of industrial action, respectively.
Net other cash costs include care and maintenance costs of US$38m at Cooke operations; US$11m at the Marikana operations and US$3m at Burnstone. Also included are strike related costs of US$28m, corporate social investment of US$10m and lease payments of US$9m.
Amortisation and depreciation decrease due to higher ZAR/USD exchange rate used in convenience translation offset by the inclusion of the Marikana operations (US$35m).
Net finance expense was flat.
Loss on financial instruments included fair value loss on the US$ Convertible Bond derivative financial instrument of US$271m (258% higher share price), and an increase in fair value loss on the Rustenburg BEE share-based payment obligation and deferred payment at the Rustenburg operations of US$84m and US$60m, respectively (higher PGM basket prices).
Gain on acquisition of US$76.3m arose on the acquisition of Lonmin.
|
|
Loss before royalties, carbon tax and tax
|
(59)
|
(93)
|
|
|
Restructuring costs - Marikana and SA gold operations of US$48m and US$27m, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalties
|
(30)
|
(16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalties include US$25m at the SA PGM operations and US$5m at the SA gold operations.
|
|
|
|
Carbon tax
|
(1)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining and income tax charge for 2019 comprised of US$128m in current tax due to the increase in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining and income tax
|
120
|
(82)
|
|
|
taxable mining income from the US and SA PGM operations. This was offset by a US$248m deferred tax
|
|
|
|
|
credit, resulting from tax reforms in the US PGM operations.
|
|
|
|
Profit/(Loss)
|
30
|
(191)
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11
|
of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements
Extension options within the RCF's provide additional flexibility
Adjusted Debt maturity ladder (i.e. Capital repayment profile) as at 31 December 2019 (US$m)
-
500
-
000
|
million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
339
|
1 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
623#
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
348
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
306
|
408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
US$600m dollar RCF
|
|
|
|
R5.5bn ZAR RCF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$354m 6.125% 2022 bonds
|
|
|
US$384m 1.875% 2023 convertible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$347m 7.125% 2025 bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The US$354 million June 2022 High Yield bonds are expected to be the next debt maturity
-
The above tenor extensions and/or value uplifts may be approved by the lenders if requested by Sibanye-Stillwater
-
3 year US$600 million USD RCF (R8.5 billion) includes option to extend* for two years and/or increase the facility value to US$750 million (R10.5 billion)
-
-
75% of the USD RCF lenders approved the first one year extension of April 2021 maturity
-
3 year R5.5 billion ZAR RCF (US$390 million) includes option to extend* for a further two years and/or increase the facility value to R7.5 billion (US$530 million)
-
Convertible bond has reduced to US$412m on 31 March 2020 due to lower share price
40
Share appreciation impact on the Convertible bond
Convertible bond
|
|
4000
|
|
3500
|
cents)
|
3000
|
2500
|
(ZAR
|
2000
|
Price
|
1500
|
Share
|
1000
|
|
|
500
|
|
0
|
|
19 Sep 2017
|
H2 2017
|
H1 2018
|
H2 2018
|
|
|
Share Price
|
|
|
Debt component
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 2019 option redemption price
|
|
Dec 2019 conversion price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$700
|
|
|
|
$600
|
|
|
|
$500
|
|
|
|
$400
|
|
|
|
$300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$200
|
|
|
|
$100
|
|
|
|
$0
|
H1 2019
|
H2 2019
Equity component
Millions US$ - Value Bond
-
The September 2023 Convertible bonds (nominal value of US$384 million) was valued at US$623 million at 31 Dec 2019 due to higher share prices
-
-
resulted in a R3,359 million fair value loss in 2019
-
Due to decline in share price the CB is revalued at US$412 million on 31 March 2020
-
The soft call option on the convertible bond allows for conversion by Sibanye- Stillwater at US$2.03 per share from Oct 2020 onwards
|
|
|
|
•
|
The conversion price and option price are adjustable for distribution type events. The prices are set in US$ and will be converted into Rands on the exercise or option date. These US$ prices have
|
41
|
|
been converted into Rands at the 31 Dec 2019 rate of R14.00/US$.
|
•
|
Credit of schematic: EY auditors
|
Deleveraging in line with our strategic objectives - on track for dividends
|
|
|
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 US$m
|
|
2 500
|
3.5
|
|
2 000
|
3.0
|
million
|
1 500
|
2.5
|
1 000
|
x
|
US$
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
500
|
1.5
|
|
0
|
1.0
|
Jun 17 Sep 17 Dec 17 Mar 18 Jun 18
|
Sep 18 Dec 18 Mar 19 Jun 19 Sep 19 Dec 19
|
|
|
|
Net debt excl Convertible bond (lhs)
|
|
|
Convertible bond (lhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt: Adjusted EBITDA (rhs)
|
|
|
Covenant limit (rhs)
|
|
|
|
|
-
Accelerated de-leveraging
-
-
Net debt: adjusted EBITDA reduced to 1.25x* ahead of 1.8x targeted
-
net debt of US$1,497 million (R20.1 billion) at 31 Dec 2019
-
Expected return to dividends2
-
-
The company's dividend policy to return at least 25% to 35% of normalised earnings to shareholders
-
Covenant limit of 3.5x for 2019 steps down to 2.5x in 2020
Accelerated deleveraging - expected return to dividends after H1 20202 . Previously averaged 5% dividend yield
-
The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements
-
Intention to pay dividends, depending on impacts of COVID-19 and subject to current commodity prices, ongoing management review and approval by the Board
*For covenant calculations Marikana's pro forma EBITDA is utilised (i.e. adjusted to represent a full 12-month period, rather than 7 month as consolidated for accounting purposes) in order to more accurately represent the enlarged 42 entity post an acquisition. This results in a 1.25x ratio for covenant calculation purposes, compared to a 1.4x ratio reported in the financial results
Available liquidity and limited near term debt maturities at end Dec 2019
|
2021 RCF
|
2022 RCF
|
2023 Convertible bond
LIBOR+1.85%-2.00%
US$600m
Outstanding value US$408m
(Subject to extension options)
JIBAR+2.4%-2.6%
R5,500m ($367m)
Outstanding
value R2,500m ($167m)
(Subject to extension options)
1.875%
US$450m
Outstanding nominal value US$384m
Redemption option in October 2020
|
Due dates
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022 Senior note
|
2025 Senior note
|
6.125%
|
7.125%
|
$500m
|
$550m
|
Outstanding nominal value $354m
|
Outstanding nominal value $347m
Size of bubble = size of facility
Bubble fill = quantum drawn/due
Spot on timeline = facility due date
Available liquidity with no debt maturities during 2020
|
• Credit for slide schematics: EY
|
43
|
•
|
Net Debt in accordance with the financing facilities excludes the non recourse Burnstone facility and lease liabilities. Bubble sizes and summary information represents nominal values are for illustrative purposes
|
•
|
Note: Debt/facility balances are at 31 Dec 2019
|
Our strategic focus areas
Strengthen our position as a leading international precious metals mining company by:
Significant progress made in 2019 addressing investor strategic concerns
45
…value accretive acquisitions at a low point in the commodity price cycle
300
|
|
|
Aquarius and
|
|
250
|
Rustenburg
|
(%)
|
|
transactions
|
|
announced -
|
performance
|
200
|
R/4E basket
|
|
|
price up 180%
|
|
|
Relative price
|
150
|
|
|
100
|
|
Stillwater
|
|
DRDGOLD
|
|
Lonmin
|
transaction
|
|
transaction
|
|
transaction
|
announced -
|
|
announced -
|
|
announced -
|
US$/2E basket
|
|
R/kg gold
|
|
R/4E basket
|
price up 170%
|
|
price up 29%
|
|
price up 145%
|
since
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
-50
|
Gold US$/oz
|
|
Gold R/kg
|
|
PGM basket (R/4Eoz)
|
|
PGM basket (US$/4Eoz)
|
|
PGM basket (US$/2Eoz)
|
|
|
|
PGM prices significantly outperforming the gold price - US$/oz 4E/2E basket prices are more than 45% higher than US$ gold price
Strong shareholder value creation returns - intention to resume dividends*
|
•
|
Significant value created
|
450
|
|
|
Relative share price performance
|
|
|
|
by share price increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Outperformed peers over
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14 months but came off
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
low base
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
PGM stocks significantly
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outperforming gold stocks
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Previous discount related
|
%200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to safety incidents in 2018,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
five months gold strike, high
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
gearing and delayed
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lonmin transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-19
|
Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19
|
Jun-19
|
Jul-19Aug-19
|
Sep-19Oct-19
|
Nov-19Dec-19
|
Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20
|
|
|
-50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sibanye-Stillwater
|
AngloGold
|
Gold Fields
|
Harmony
|
FTSE/JSE ALSI
|
AngloPlat
|
Implats
|
Source: IRESS
|
47
|
* Intention to pay dividends, depending on impacts of COVID-19 and subject to current commodity prices, ongoing management review and approval by the Board
|
2020 Annual guidance (as issued in Feb 2020)3
|
|
Production
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
Total capital
|
|
|
|
|
US PGM operations
|
660 - 700 koz
|
US$785 - 820/oz
|
US$260 - 280 million
|
(2E mined)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SA PGM operations²
|
1.0 - 1.10 moz
|
R15,700 - 16,500/4Eoz
|
R1,450million
|
(excluding Marikana)
|
(4E PGMs)²
|
(US$1,083 - 1,138/4Eoz)¹
|
(US$100 million)¹
|
|
|
|
|
Marikana operation
|
700 -750 koz
|
16,600 - 17,300/4Eoz
|
R1,650 million
|
(US$1,144 - 1,193/4Eoz) ¹
|
(US$114 million)¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SA Gold operations
|
29,000kg - 31,000kg
|
R635,000/kg and R670,000/kg
|
R3,340 million
|
(excluding DRDGOLD)
|
(932koz - 997koz)
|
(US$1,362/oz and US$1,437/oz)
|
(US$230 million)
|
|
|
|
Source: Company forecasts
-
Estimates are converted at an exchange rate of R14.50/US$
-
SA PGM operations' production guidance include the 50% attributable Mimosa production, although AISC and capital exclude Mimosa due it being equity accounted
-
Guidance does not take into account the possible impact of COVID-19 and the effect of the Anglo American Platinum converter outage
48
In summary
• Established ESG framework to guide the running of our business
- To improve safety
- To look after communities around us
- To become a reference producer of "green" metals
• Created a new precious metals leader through organic growth and M&A
- Successful integration of past acquisitions bearing fruit (Rustenburg, Aquarius, Stillwater)
- Momentum continued in 2019
› Restructured gold operations
› Completed Lonmin (Marikana) acquisition with fair Competition Commission conditions
› Increased strategic stake in DRDGOLD
• With certain balance sheet de-risking activities completed, resuming dividends remains a high priority for the company*
* Represents the intent to pay dividends, but degearing remains a priority and further subject to current commodity prices, the impact of COVID-19, ongoing management review and approval by the Board
49
Questions?
Contacts
James Wellsted/ Henrika Ninham/Chris Law
ir@sibanyestillwater.com
Tel:+27(0)83 453 4014/ +27(0)72 448 5910/ +44 (0)7923126200
JSE: SGL ticker changed to SSW from 19 February 2020 NYSE: Ticker SBGL changed to SBSW on 24 February 2020
Competent persons' declaration
For the United States Region operations, the lead competent person designated in terms of the SAMREC Code, who takes responsibility for the consolidation and reporting of the Stillwater and East Boulder Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, and for the overall regulatory compliance of these figures, is Brent LaMoure, who gave his consent for the disclosure of the 2019 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Statement. Brent [B.Sc Mining Eng] is registered with the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America (01363QP) and has 25 years' experience relative to the type and style of mineral deposit under consideration. Brent is an ex permanent employee of Sibanye-Stillwater and is currently a Contract Ore Reserve Manager to the company.
For Resource estimation for the project in the Americas, the competent persons are Stanford Foy (Altar and Rio Grande) and Rodney N Thomas (Marathon). Stan is a full-time employee of Aldebaran Resources Inc. and a consultant to Sibanye-Stillwater, is registered with the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration Inc. (4140727RM) and has 28 years' experience relative to the type and style of mineral deposit under consideration. Rodney is registered with the Society for Professional Geoscientists (Ontario) and has 40 years' mineral industry experience, including several years relative to the type and style of mineral deposit under consideration and is a full-time employee and the designated Qualified Person for Generation Mining Limited.
For the Southern African Platinum Operations, the lead competent person designated in terms of the SAMREC Code, who takes responsibility for the consolidation and reporting of the SA Platinum Operations Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, and for the overall regulatory compliance of these figures, is Andrew Brown, who gave his consent for the disclosure of the 2019 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Statement. Andrew [M.Sc Mining Eng] is registered with SAIMM (705060) and has 36 years' experience relative to the type and style of mineral deposit under consideration. Andrew is a full-time, permanent employee of Sibanye-Stillwater.
For the Southern African Gold Operations, the lead competent person designated in terms of the SAMREC Code, with responsibility for the consolidation and reporting of the SA Gold Operations Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, and for overall regulatory compliance of these figures, is Gerhard Janse van Vuuren, who gave his consent for the disclosure of the 2019 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Statement. Gerhard [GDE (Mining Eng), MBA, MSCC and B. Tech (MRM)] is registered with SAIMM (706705) and has 32 years' experience relative to the type and style of mineral deposit under consideration. Gerhard is a full-time, permanent employee of Sibanye-Stillwater.
For the 38.05% attributable portion (as at 31 December 2019) of the DRDGOLD current surface tailings operations includes the ERGO and FWGR operations, the company was reliant on external competent persons as follows: For the ERGO Mineral Resources the Competent Person designated in terms of SAMREC is Mr M Mudau, MSc Eng, Pr. Sci. Nat., the Resource Geology Manager at the RVN Group. The Competent Person designated in terms of SAMREC who takes responsibility for the reporting of the surface Mineral Reserves, is Professor S Rupprecht, Principal Mining Engineer of the RVN Group. The Competent Person designated in terms of SAMREC who takes responsibility for the reporting of the Mineral Reserves for the Far West Gold Recoveries operation, is Mr Vaughn Duke of Sound Mining Proprietary Limited.
51
Disclaimer
Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 07:55:05 UTC
|
|