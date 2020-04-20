Sibanye Stillwater : Updated Investor relations meeting presentation 0 04/20/2020 | 03:56am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A unique, exciting, global precious metals company IR meeting presentation April 2020 Disclaimer The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, among others, those relating to Sibanye Stillwater Limited's ("Sibanye-Stillwater" or the "Group") financial positions, business strategies, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the senior management and directors of Sibanye-Stillwater. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also often use words such as "will", "forecast", "potential", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this disclaimer. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The important factors that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our future business prospects; financial positions; debt position and our ability to reduce debt leverage; business, political and social conditions in the United States, South Africa, Zimbabwe and elsewhere; plans and objectives of management for future operations; our ability to obtain the benefits of any streaming arrangements or pipeline financing; our ability to service our bond instruments; changes in assumptions underlying Sibanye-Stillwater's estimation of their current mineral reserves and resources; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with past, ongoing and future acquisitions, as well as at existing operations; our ability to achieve steady state production at the Blitz project; the success of Sibanye-Stillwater's business strategy; exploration and development activities; the ability of Sibanye-Stillwater to comply with requirements that they operate in a sustainable manner; changes in the market price of gold, PGMs and/or uranium; the occurrence of hazards associated with underground and surface gold, PGMs and uranium mining; the occurrence of labour disruptions and industrial action; the availability, terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in relevant government regulations, particularly environmental, tax, health and safety regulations and new legislation affecting water, mining, mineral rights and business ownership, including any interpretations thereof which may be subject to dispute; the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or other environmental, health and safety issues; power disruptions, constraints and cost increases; supply chain shortages and increases in the price of production inputs; fluctuations in exchange rates, currency devaluations, inflation and other macro-economic monetary policies; the occurrence of temporary stoppages of mines for safety incidents and unplanned maintenance; the ability to hire and retain senior management or sufficient technically skilled employees, as well as their ability to achieve sufficient representation of historically disadvantaged South Africans in management positions; failure of information technology and communications systems; the adequacy of insurance coverage; any social unrest, sickness or natural or man-made disaster at informal settlements in the vicinity of some of Sibanye-Stillwater's operations; and the impact of HIV, tuberculosis and the spread of other contagious diseases, such as coronavirus ("COVID-19"). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Sibanye-Stillwater are described in Sibanye- Stillwater's filings with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Integrated Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the content. Sibanye-Stillwater expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward- looking statement (except to the extent legally required). 2 A unique, diversified, global, precious metal company Long life Reserves (70Moz), only 14% of US PGM contribution to Adj. EBITDA to Resources (493Moz) increase as Blitz ramps up 22% 15% 33% 38% Reserves Adj EBITDA1 (Rm %) (%) H2 2019 2019 40% 17% 52% 31% Production (oz %) SA gold (oz%) H2 2019 SA PGM (4E %) 52% US PGM (2E %) Shares in issue1 2,675,009,860 Shares in ADR form2 549,995,384 (ADR ratio 1:4 ordinary share) Market cap¹ R89 billion (US$4.7 billion) Listings JSE Limited share ticker: SSW NYSE ADR programme share ticker: SBSW US PGM East Boulder mine(100%) Reserves: 10.2Moz 2E Stillwater mine(100%) Reserves: 16.7Moz 2E SA PGM Mimosa (50%) Reserves: 1.7Moz 4E Marikana (100%)4 Reserves: 9.2Moz 4E Platinum Mile (91.7%) Reserves: n.a. Rustenburg (100%): Reserves: 16.1Moz 4E Kroondal (50%) Reserves: 1.2Moz 4E Various SA PGM projects Resources: 86.8Moz 4E Americas assets Marathon project (49%) with Generation mining Denison project (80%) with Wallbridge Mining Altar project (100%) with Aldebaran (in Argentina) Southern African assets SA GOLD Cooke surface (100%) Reserves: 0.1Moz Au Kloof (100%) Reserves: 4.5Moz Au Driefontein (100%) Reserves: 2.6Moz Au DRDGOLD (50.1%) Reserves: 2.2Moz Au Beatrix (100%) Reserves: 1.5Moz Au Various SA gold projects Reserves: 4.5 Moz Au Resources: 44.3Moz Au Geographically diversified, with unique precious metals mix and long life assets ¹ Shares in issue and market cap as at 17 April 2020 2 American depository receipts (ADRs) as at 17 April 2020 3 Definition as per debt covenants which includes 12 months pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of Marikana operations *The 3 Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant formula. For a reconciliation please refer to the additional results disclosure available on https://www.sibanyestillwater.com/news-investors/ Key highlights 2019 Significant improvement in overall safe production performance Transformation continues - precious metals player and reference producer in "green" metals Gold strike re-set union relationship resulting in no industrial action at the SA PGM operations Strong earnings Balance sheet significantly de-risked Strong shareholder value creation Zero fatalities at SA gold operations

Restructured gold operations

Completed Lonmin acquisition with fair Competition Commission conditions

Increased strategic stake in DRDGOLD

Successful wage negotiations with zero industrial action

Successful 189 process at Marikana with zero industrial action

Adjusted EBITDA 1 US$1bn/R15 bn 4 (2018: R8bn/US$632m)

US$1bn/R15 bn (2018: R8bn/US$632m) Net debt: adjusted EBITDA 1 reduced to 1.25x (versus 2.5x year before) and ahead of 1.8x guidance target

reduced to 1.25x (versus 2.5x year before) and ahead of 1.8x guidance target 258% 2 share price increase

share price increase Intention to resume dividend payments 3

Undervalued versus peers based on market consensus Consolidation during 2019 has positioned the Group for superior performance in 2020 1. The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements 2. Share price appreciation from 31 Dec 2018 to 31 Dec 2019 3. Intention to pay dividends, depending on impacts of COVID-19 and subject to current commodity prices, ongoing management review and 4 approval by the Board 4. Conversion based on the average exchange rate for the year of US$/R14.46 Update on operations in the light of COVID-19 Anglo Platinum Force Majeure on 6 March 2020 due to converter outage affecting PGM processing

On 17 March 2020, agreed that material from Rustenburg, Platinum mile, and 50% of Kroondal would be processed at Marikana facilities started processing on similar terms

25 March 2020 lockdown announced in SA due to COVID-19

COVID-19 SA operations placed on care and maintenance from 27 March to 14 April 2020 Limited mining (surface and related processing) commenced on 14 April 2020 From week of 20 April, SA operations will resume operations in a phased build-up to 50% of capacity (of workforce)

US PGM operations operating with reduced contractor workforce

Non-essential capital growth capital suspended Blitz project build-up affected

The Safety, health and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and communities is our primary concern

Every effort continues to be made to identify and minimise the risks posed by COVID-19 to employees and contractors 5 Embedding ESG in line with our purpose of improving lives Our values define the way we do business - in the interests of all stakeholders OUR VISION SUPERIOR VALUE CREATION PURPOSE FOR ALL OUR STAKEHOLDERS through the responsible Our mining mining of our mineral improves lives resources • Recognised the importance of all stakeholders to the success and sustainability of our business from the start - superior value creation for all of our stakeholders • 26 August 2019: 181 CEO's of the Business Round table in the United States released a statement on "the Purpose of a Corporation" which moves away from shareholder primacy and includes a commitment to lead companies for the benefit of all stakeholders 7 Environmental, social and governance (ESG) - a key strategic focus ENVIRONMENTAL Promoting natural resources and improving life - sustainable use through increased environmental consciousness and continual improvement, minimising environmental impacts and a measured transition to a low carbon future STRATEGIC THEMES SOCIAL COMMUNITIES STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT SAFETY AND HEALTH Unlocking the potential of Our stakeholders will be Aiming to improve the communities affected by heard through transparent holistic wellbeing of our our operations through engagements and workforce through the economic empowerment, incorporating the pursuit of risk-based institutional development knowledge gained into monitoring of safety and and creating local benefit our business health factors and that inspires sustainable improvement in safety living and health performance. GOVERNANCE Respecting human rights of stakeholders and doing our business with integrity and from an ethical foundation by adherence to good governance principles and legal compliance ESG Creating sustainable value 8 ESG - our products combat climate change Auto catalysts Platinum (Pt), palladium (Pd) and rhodium (Rh) - unique catalytic properties transform noxious exhaust gasses - hydrocarbons (HC), nitrogen oxide (NOx) and carbon monoxide (CO) - into more benign components (water (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen gas (N2)) One of the world's largest recycler of auto catalysts - re-use of critical metals. Treating more recycled ounces than mined ounces in the US operations Renewable energy generation and conservation Ruthenium(Ru) a component of wind turbine blades and high-quality glass for photo voltaic (solar) panels Rh utilised in energy efficient fiberglass which is widely used as an insulating material to reduce heat loss Alternative power generation and storage Pt's unique catalytic properties make it an essential component of the hydrogen economy. An environmentally friendly source of energy - Pt's conductivity makes it ideal for the electrolysis of hydrogen from water Hydrogen fuel cells - an efficient and environmentally friendly alternative for generating electricity Making a difference - one PGM ounce at a time 9 E SG -Improving our leading safety performance Industry leading safety performance in 2019

SA gold fatality free since Aug 2018 563 days - 11 million fatality free shifts (11 Mar 2020)

US PGM operations fatality free since Oct 2011

Sibanye-Stillwater peer recognition

peer recognition SAMI Safety and health excellence awards JT Ryan Award - mining company with the best safety improvement Platinum - 1st place: Bathopele operations and

3rd place: Kroondal West Processing - 1st place: ChromTech at the SA PGM

operations and 2nd place: Precious Metals Refinery in South Africa

SA PGM operations regrettably had six fatalities during the 2019 year Fatal injury frequency rate (SA gold operations) 0.25 0.20 0.15 0.10 0.05 0.065 0.108 0.086 0.237 0.000 0.00 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Company information. Year End 2019 10 E SG - through our Zero harm strategic framework OUR VALUES Commitment Accountability ENGAGED LEADERSHIP Respect ENABLING ENVIRONMENT • Real risk reduction initiatives ongoing Aim to maintain - Working place layout improvements a safe working environment with › Focus on the elimination of 'A' Hazards equipment, tools and material that - Infrastructure improvement enable sustainably safe production › Rail-bound equipment safety enhancements - Rock mass management • Safe Production leadership and culture EMPOWERED PEOPLE Continue to train - Individual, team and organisation people to apply relevant standards - Mirror sessions at SA gold operations and procedures to work safely - Values-based decisions intervention • Safety days - Section 23 withdrawals reinforcement Enabling Safety OUR VALUES FIT-FOR-PURPOSE SYSTEMS Subscribing to international best practice principles and integrated systems with a view to certification in the longer term • Bow-tie risk management process • Enhanced Trigger Action Response Plan introduced (TARP) for improved rock mass - University of Queensland coaching management sessions on critical controls • ISO 45001 Occupational Health & Safety - Root cause analysis Management System implementation on • Independent high potential incident reviews track • Life-saving rules introduced • ICMM membership 11 A new base established 2013 - 2019: creating a leading precious metal company To build this unique Group we had to transform significantly over 6 years 2013¹ Market cap: US$1.2bn (R10bn) Perceived high cost, short life SA gold company Value accretive and high quality PGM acquisitions A major, global precious metal company 2020² Market cap: US$4.7bn/ R89bn Reduced costs

Improved flexibility and quality of mining

Substantial increase in reserves enhanced by synergistic acquisitions

Significantly extended operating life

Included Cooke and Wits gold acquisitions

Reduced debt/gearing

Delivered consistent, industry leading returns

Significant PGM acquisitions (Aquarius and Rustenburg operations in 2016) at the bottom of the PGM price cycle

Innovatively financed strategic growth enhancing value

Implementation of operating model and realisation of consolidation synergies yielding superior value ahead of schedule

Acquisition of Stillwater (located in Montana, United States) in May 2017 was transformative, creating a globally competitive and unique SA mining company

Unique commodity mix and global geographic presence

Lonmin acquisition in June 2019 concluded 4 th step in PGM strategy

step in PGM strategy Secures entire beneficiation chain in SA as well as providing significant optionality to PGM prices

Acquired SFA (Oxford) to fast track and build internal competencies and knowledge relating to power train technology, related metals and battery metal technology

Acquired 50.1% in DRDGOLD, a listed company Specialist mining company delivering value through re-treatment of legacy surface tailings

re-treatment of legacy surface tailings Well positioned for further value creation Delivering value while diversifying risk at the bottom of the cycle ¹ 11 February 2013, Source: IRESS 13 ² 17 April 2020, Source: IRESS Strategically transformed - a top tier diversified precious metals company Moz If we had made no further acquisitions or implemented our operating model since unbundling Base of gold operations' life of mine upon unbundling in 2013 5 4 3 2 1 0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Beatrix Base Driefontein Base Kloof Base Surface Moz Our life of mine profile* post various value accretive acquisitions Expected PGM and gold life of mine production plan 5 (next 10 years displayed) 4 3 2 1 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 SA PGM operations (4E PGMs) US PGM operations (2E PGMs) US Recycling (3E PGMs) SA gold operations (oz) Gold projects (oz) • Source: Company information 14 • * Does not take into account the possible impact of COVID-19 Significant transformation into a leading, global precious metals company Sibanye-Stillwater global PGM ranking - Primary production 2018A platinum 2018A palladium production (Moz) production (Moz) Sibanye-Stillwater² Norilsk¹ 2.73 1.48 Amplats¹ Sibanye-Stillwater² 1.32 1.13 Amplats¹ 1.01 Impala¹,* 1.31 Impala¹ 0.82 Norilsk¹ 0.65 North American Palladium¹ 0.22 Northam¹ 0.30 Northam¹ 0.14 RBPlats¹ 0.26 RBPlats¹ 0.11 Source: Company filings Notes: Peer group information using public company filings with platinum, palladium and rhodium reflect primary production (where available) for 2018 actual. RBPlats based on H1 2019 production. Impala does not disclose primary production for palladium and therefore a similar ratio as the platinum primary production to total production was assumed. North American Palladium also does not disclose primary production for palladium therefore total production was used 2018 full year production from Sibanye - Stillwater proforma Lonmin (Sep 2018 annuals) excluding recycling volumes * Impala's production represent the June 2019 year-end results issued on 5 September 2019 Positioned globally as a leading precious metals producer 15 Significant transformation into a leading, global precious metals company Sibanye-Stillwater global PGM ranking - Primary production Sibanye-Stillwater global gold ranking 2018A rhodium production (Koz) Sibanye-Stillwater²196 Amplats¹ 178 Impala¹,* 164 Northam¹44 RBPlats¹ 21 2018A gold and gold equivalents production (Moz) Newmont Goldcorp¹ 7.40 Barrick¹ 5.81 Sibanye-Stillwater² # 3.64 AngloGold¹ 3.40 Kinross¹ 2.48 Polyus¹ 2.44 Freeport-McMoRan¹ 2.44 Gold produced Gold equivalents Source: Company filings Notes: Peer group information using public company filings with platinum, palladium and rhodium reflect primary production (where available) for 2018 actual. RBPlats based on H1 2019 production. Impala does not disclose primary production for rhodium therefore a similar ratio for platinum primary production to total production was assumed 2018 full year production from Sibanye - Stillwater proforma Lonmin (Sep 2018 annuals) excluding recycling volumes Gold equivalents calculated using a PGM basket price of R473,548/kg and gold price of R552,526/kg

* Impala's production represent the June 2019 year-end results issued on 5 September 2019 Positioned globally as a leading precious metals producer 16 …with quality assets and abundant reserves and resources* 2019: Reserves Resources 2019: 70Moz 1% 3% 494Moz 18% 16% 4% 6% 26% 2% 40% 8% 41% 38% 32% 2018: 2018: 3% 10% 63Moz 309Moz 10% 31% 7% 16% 0% 16% 9% 7% 44% 12% DRDGOLD US PGM operations Americas projects (PGM&Au) SA gold operations Gold projects SA PGM operations SA PGM projects SA PGM projects at Marikana add future optionality Source: Company information 17 * Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are declared as at 31 December 2019, based on three year trailing price averages and currently a significant discount to spot prices Building a leading PGM company… Built a leading and influential PGM business at a favourable stage

in the precious metals cycle for a total of US$3bn 1 (R43.0 bn) within four years US$269m1 (R4.0bn) for Aquarius in Apr 2016 US$331m1 (R4.5bn²) for Rustenburg in Nov 2016 US$2.2bn (R30bn1) for Stillwater in May 2017 US$290m1 (R4.3bn³) for Lonmin in June 2019 …. by successfully building a leading global PGM business through well priced transactions Exchange rate applied to acquisition prices: Aquarius at US$/R14.87 on 12 April 2016, Rustenburg at US$/R13.60 on 1 Nov 2016, Stillwater at US$/R13.64 on 4 May 2017 and Lonmin at US$/R14.83 on 10 June 2019 Minimum payment of R4.5 billion (R1.5bn upfront payment made). Balance settled from 35% of free cash flows from the Rustenburg operations 3. Estimate purchase price (not accounting value) of the Lonmin transaction based on Lonmin share capital figure of 290,394,531 shares in fixed ratio of 1:1 resulting in 290,394,531 18 new Sibanye- Stillwater shares. Considerations estimate based on spot Sibanye-Stillwater closing share price on the JSE of R14.83 per share on 7 June 2019 …value accretive acquisitions at a low point in the commodity price cycle 300 Aquarius and 250 Rustenburg (%) transactions announced - performance 200 R/4E basket price up 180% Relative price 150 100 Stillwater DRDGOLD Lonmin transaction transaction transaction announced - announced - announced - US$/2E basket R/kg gold R/4E basket price up 170% price up 29% price up 145% since 193% 176% 113% 108% 50 51% 0 -50 Gold US$/oz Gold R/kg PGM basket (R/4Eoz) PGM basket (US$/4Eoz) PGM basket (US$/2Eoz) PGM prices significantly outperforming the gold price - US$/oz 4E/2E basket prices are more than 45% higher than US$ gold price Source: IRESS 19 Sibanye-Stillwater is well positioned 7% Group PGM 42% production 51% H2 2019 Pt Pd Rh Relative to its peers, Sibanye-Stillwater has a production prill split that is most closely aligned to global demand US PGM operations 35% 2019 Palladium 46% 2019 Platinum 54% supply supply 65% Primary supply Secondary supply Primary supply Secondary supply (mined) (recycled) (mined) (recycled) Sibanye-Stillwater is one of the world's leading recyclers of PGMs

is one of the world's leading recyclers of PGMs Recycling plays an increasingly important role in ESG Source: Company data 20 Future trends* Balancing supply and demand of the basket * Trends in line with models and information available in February 2020 before the impact of COVID-19 Tightening emission standards underpinning demand Despite a forecast softening of expected Light Duty Vehicle Demand (global compound annual growth rate of 2.7% forecast to 2025) the continued tightening of emission standards and increases in market share of gasoline and hybrid vehicles continues to underpin the demand for palladium and rhodium Expected increase in palladium loadings in 2019 due to stricter Emission Regulations and introduction of RDE despite engine downsizing Average PGM loadings per 15-20% vehicle, change in 2019 (%) 5-10% 3-5% 1-3% China India W. Europe USA China palladium demand (koz) China rhodium demand (koz) 1 200 150 800 100 400 50 0 0 (400) (50) 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E Loss in demand (lower vehicle production) Loss in demand (lower vehicle production) Gain in demand (higher loadings) Gain in demand (higher loadings) Decreases in vehicle demand have been more than offset by increased loadings associated with tighter emission standards Source: LMCA, IHS, Marklines, BASF Company data Source: SFA Oxford 22 Notes: Light duty vehicles (up to 6 tons) Source: SFA Oxford Palladium to remain in sustained deficits Primary palladium supply by region 9 000 6 000 Koz 3 000 0 2007A 2009A 2011A 2013A 2015A 2017A 2019E 2021E 2023E 2025E South Africa Russia North America Others Palladium secondary supply 5 000 60% 4 000 3 000 40% 2 000 20% 1 000 0 0% 2007A 2009A 2011A 2013A 2015A 2017A 2019E 2021E 2023E 2025E Recycling Pall price (US$/oz) (lhs) % of spent catalysts % of Pd supply Timing to bring on new primary supply is long dated

Secondary supply is critical to filling primary supply deficit but not sufficient to fill the demand deficit Palladium market balance 2 500 2 500 2 000 1 500 2 000 1 000 Koz 500 1 500 0 US$/oz (500) 1 000 (1 000) (1 500) 500 (2 000) (2 500) 0 1992A 1995A 1998A 2001A 2004A 2007A 2010A 2013A 2016A 2019E 2022E 2025E Surplus / Deficit (koz) Ex-ETF market balance Pall Price (US $ / oz) (rhs) Unsustainable deficits forecast that require greater interventions than traditional primary and secondary supply solutions Sources include: Company data 23 Rhodium - the most precious of them all? Primary rhodium supply by region Rhodium market balance 900 300 9 000 200 600 100 6 000 0 (100) 300 (200) 3 000 (300) 0 (400) 0 2007A 2009A 2011A 2013A 2015A 2017A 2019E 2021E 2023E 2025E 1992A 1996A 2000A 2004A 2008A 2012A 2016A 2020E 2024E South Africa Russia North America Zimbabwe Others Surplus / (Deficit) (koz) Rhodium price (US$/oz) (rhs) Rhodium is a critical metal to meet environmental (NO x ) emission standards

) emission standards Rhodium supply falling faster than other metals due to lack of capital investment on rhodium rich (UG2) projects

Technically more difficult to substitute rhodium, requiring significant palladium metal which is also in deficit Sources include: Company forecasts ETF: Exchange traded fund CAGR: Compound annual growth rate 4E: Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Gold 24 Note: All forward looking PGM prices are based on current broker consensus prices Platinum: Preparing for a recovery Primary platinum supply by region 8 000 6 000 Koz 4 000 2 000 0 2007A 2009A 2011A 2013A 2015A 2017A 2019E 2021E 2023E 2025E South Africa Russian Sales North America Zimbabwe Others Platinum secondary supply 2 000 60% 1 500 40% 1 000 20% 500 0 0% 2007A 2009A 2011A 2013A 2015A 2017A 2019E 2021E 2023E 2025E Recycling Pt price (US$/oz) % of spent catalysts % of Pt supply South African capital expenditure -R/t 500 400 MiningSustainingCapex terms)(Real 300 200 100 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019e RBPlats Impala Platinum Lonmin Marikana Anglo Platinum Sibanye-Stillwater Platinum market balance 1 000 2 000 500 1 500 US$/oz Koz 0 1 000 (500) 500 (1 000) 0 1992A 1995A 1998A 2001A 2004A 2007A 2010A 2013A 2016A 2019E 2022E 2025E Surplus / (Deficit) Ex-ETF market balance Pt Price (US $ / oz) (rhs) Sources: Company data, SFA Oxford: SA Capital expenditure graph 25 Strategic operational delivery H2 2019 and year end results Benefits of strategic transformation clearly apparent Profitability (adjusted EBITDA1 US$m) and R/US$ exchange rate US$ million 1 200 16.00 1 000 15.00 800 600 14.00 R:US$ 400 13.00 200 12.00 0 (200) 11.00 (400) 10.00 H1 2015 H2 2015 H1 2016 H2 2016 H1 2017 H2 2017 H1 2018 H2 2018* H1 2019* H2 2019 SA Gold SA PGM US PGM Average rand: US dollar exchange rate (RHS) Record US$1 billion (R15 billion) adjusted EBITDA1 achieved despite build-up of gold operations post-strike in H2 2019 1. The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant 27 formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements *H2 2018 and H1 2019 at the SA gold operations have been impacted by the five month gold strike from Nov 2018 to April 2019 with subsequent gradual build up to new normalised levels Balanced portfolio positioned to excel and underpinned by fundamentals Group (excl. SA gold operations) 100% 80% 60% 50% 46% 40% 41% 30% 22% 20% 7% 0% 1% 1% Platinum Palladium Rhodium Gold SA PGM operations US PGM operations 86% 78% 59% 36% 34% 30% 29% 22% 14% 9% 2% 2% Platinum Palladium Rhodium Gold Platinum Palladium First bar: Metal produced as a % of 4E/2E basket Second bar: Average revenue % contribution based on basket price per metal Geographical and product diversification providing a balanced exposure to metal prices and the risk profile 1. The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant 28 formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements *Calculations based on H2 2019 production and average basket prices for H2 2019 US PGM operations - contributing 33% of Group adjusted EBITDA# US PGM - production and recycling with adjusted EBITDA margin# • High grade and high margin underground operations 800 70% - 57% adjusted EBITDA margin# 60% • Operational recovery largely complete by year end productionkozPGM2E/3E 600 50% %marginEBITDAAdjusted - Significant improvement expected in 2020 40% - Blitz build-up delayed by up 400 to eight months 30% - Fill the Mill (FTM) project advancing as planned 200 20% › expected to commence 10% ramp-up to annualised of 40koz per annum run rate by late 2020 0 0% • Record Metallurgical Complex H1 2017* H2 2017 H1 2018 H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 throughput Mined production (2E) Recycling production (3E) Mined Adj EBITDA margin(%)# - leveraging off growing recycling volumes and process enhancements Benefitting from rising palladium price and providing strategic diversification Source: Company results information. *H1 2017 only represents information from May 2017 when the Stillwater Mining Company was acquired. # The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements. Adjusted 29 EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue SA PGM operations - contributing 52% of Group adjusted EBITDA1 SA PGMs - Underground and surface production with adjusted EBITDA margin1 1 200 1 000 800 koz 600 4E 400 200 0 H1 2017 H2 2017 H1 2018 H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 Underground(UG) production (4E) Surface production (4E) Total Adj EBITDA margin(%) 35% 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% Adjusted EBITDA margin % Steady operational performance

Significant gearing to record spot PGM basket prices - expected to drive cash flows in 2020

Marikana operations incorporated from June 2019

Successful restructuring ensuring sustainability US$156m (R2.3bn) contribution to adjusted EBITDA in H2 2019

Consistent operational performance ensuring leverage to higher rand 4E PGM basket price Source: Company results information 1. The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA 30 margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue SA gold operations - contributing 15% of adjusted EBITDA1 from a smaller footprint • Excellent improvement in safe production since 2018 • 10 million fatality free shifts 40 000 36 600 2 418 Production (kg) SA gold operations achieved in Jan 2020 - more than 1.5 years fatality free • Production rates normalised for smaller footprint post H1 2019 restructuring and closures - 13 operating shafts and 6 processing facilities › compared to 19 shafts and 9 processing facilities in 2014 Kg 000 000 000

0 Affected by the strike which ended in April, and the build-up thereafter. Eskom load curtailment impacted 103 Lower grade in surface material processed, Eskom load curtailment 4 418 Affected by the strike which ended in April, and the prolonged build-up due to the cooling down period post-strike, closure of D6 & D7 shafts, seismicity following post- strike build-up, Eskom load curtailment and depletion of surface reserves 4 390 3 738 29 009 Affected by the strike which ended in April, increase in Included seismicity for 5 following months in the post- 2018 strike build- up, fire at K4 shaft and Eskom load curtailment 2018 Beatrix Cooke Driefontein Kloof DRDGOLD 2019 1. The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant 31 formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements Update on recent acquisitions Integration of Marikana progressing well 10 Dec Jan 2020 25 Sep CCMA Aug 2020E 10 Jun consultation Workforce Issued S189 process transition Operational Day 1 notice complete concluded stabilisation 14 Jun 15 Nov Marikana Jul 2020E AMCU sets Signed Christmas System Break wage wage integration demand agreement complete Day 1-180 functional stream plan execution Evaluation of projects (K4, Newman and Pandora) Change and stakeholder impact assessment Continued stakeholder engagement Synergy Initiative identification and evaluation Synergy initiative monthly tracking and reporting Management of interdependencies and risks across functional streams Integration management office (IMO) milestone achievement tracking Signed wage agreement and completion of restructuring (closure of the Generation 1 shafts) Delivery of anticipated synergies on track and ahead of initial expectations 33 …annualised synergies from Marikana (Lonmin) surpassing initial estimates Estimated Initial benefits Realised benefits annual identified since acquisition benefits Category Summary of key initiatives (Rm) (Rm) (Rm)* Closure of London offices • Corporate rationalisation (closing London office and delisting) 138 17 198 Operating (mine) and • Employees and management configured to reflect the 374 68 818 regional shared services Sibanye-Stillwater operating model synergies (Labour savings) • Consolidation of duplicated production and support functions Optimal use of surface • Footprint reduction 125 74 127 infrastructure • Concentrator consolidation/optimisation Sourcing and stores • Improved procurement and supply chain management 30 4 7 management ICT • Payroll system aligned to Sibanye-Stillwater 63 5 20 • SAP system consolidation for South Africa • Infrastructure consolidation Other • Functional optimisation 0 12 33 Total • Savings R730m per annum R180m R1.2bn (over 3 - 4 years) (over 7 months) (2020) Additional possible savings • Processing synergies 550 0 0 Financing cost savings • Refinancing of the $169 million Lonmin PIM Prepay 0 120 210 Expected to realise 65% more annualised cost savings for the 2020 year *Expected annual benefits have been calculated based on the current Marikana integration process 34 Global PGM cost curve (cash cost + capital) Global PGM cash cost & capital curve (CY19E - at spot) Cumulative annual production (4E Koz) 499 999 1 499 1 999 2 499 2 999 3 499 3 999 4 499 4 999 5 499 5 999 6 499 6 999 7 499 7 999 8 499 2 500 (USD/oz) 2 250 Spot PGM Basket price received 2 000 Marikana to move Price 1 750 down the cost curve 1 500 as savings are realised basket 1 250 and 1 000 750 cost 500 Cash 250 - (SGL/AMS)Kroondal Stillwater(SGL) (IMP)LDI (NHM)Booysendal Mogalakwena(AMS) DumpsSylvania(SLP) Zimplats(IMP) BRPM(RBP) Union(SIY) Unki(AMS) (IMP/SGL)Mimosa (ARM/IMP)RiversTwo (ARM/AMS)Modikwa Amandelbult(AMS) (GLEN/AMS)Mototolo Marula(IMP) Rustenburg(SGL) (SGL)Marikana Zondereinde(NHM) MineImpala(IMP) Boulder(SGL) * Realisation of synergies to move Marikana down the cost curve 500 250 000 750 500 250 000

- Source: Nedbank, February 2020 35 *Excludes current growth capital from Blitz Strategic stake in DRDGOLD - ESG focused dump retreatment specialist • About DRDGOLD Specialist mining company delivering value through re-treatment of legacy surface tailings

re-treatment of legacy surface tailings Reduces environmental liabilities and potential health risks for surrounding communities

For more information, refer to https://www.drdgold.com A strategic investment with a strong commercial underpin

50.1% shareholding in listed entity currently worth

R6.7 billon (US$357 million) Vended in selected surface assets for 38.05% stake No value attributed to assets by market Significant future rehabilitation liability and expense Paid cash of R1 billion ((US$66 million) to increase stake to 50.1% on 22 Jan 2020 Price paid R6.46 per share versus current price R15.54* value uplift = R1.62 billion Dividends received to date: R52m (Aug 2019) and R108m (US$7.2 million) (Feb 2020)

Delivering value while addressing environmental liabilities * DRDGOLD share price on 14 Feb 2020 36 Intellectual capacity into tomorrow's metals - SFA Oxford acquisition About SFA (Oxford)

World-renowned authority on platinum-group metals and provides in-depth market intelligence on battery raw materials and precious metals for industrial, automotive, and smart city technologies, as well as on jewellery and investment trends For more information refer to https://www.sfa-oxford.com/

Acquired in March 2019

Expected an update on work done on battery metals for Sibanye- Stillwater in Q2 2020

In-depth market research and integrity are underpinned by extensive consulting from mine to market to recycler

market research and integrity are underpinned by extensive consulting from mine to market to recycler Unrivalled understanding of industry dynamics SFA works across the whole industry value chain Fast tracking our PGM insights & technology 37 Financial performance Income statement for the year ended 31 Dec 2019 US$m 2019 2018 Revenue 5 043 3 826 Cost of sales, before amortisation and depreciation (3 880) (3 136) Net other cash costs (129) (58) Adjusted EBITDA1 1 034 632 Amortisation and depreciation (499) (500) Net finance expense (190) (200) (Loss)/gain on financial instruments (416) 129 Gain on foreign exchange differences 23 88 Impairments (6) (230) Gain on derecognition of borrowings and derivative financial instrument - 17 Gain on acquisition 76 - Restructuring costs (87) (11) Net other 6 (18) Revenue increased by 32%. US PGM operations increased by 55% or US$659m (38% higher average 2E basket price and increased recycling volumes), SA PGM increased by 67% or US$763m (Marikana operations included, 44% higher average 4E basket price). The SA gold operations incl. DRDGOLD decreased by 13% (industrial action impact - 33% reduction in Oz sold, partially offset by higher gold price). Cost of sales before amortisation and depreciation increased at the US PGM operations due to increased recycling volumes (US$468 m) and decreased at both the SA PGM (excl. Marikana) and SA gold operations due to the transition to Toll processing and the impact of industrial action, respectively. Net other cash costs include care and maintenance costs of US$38m at Cooke operations; US$11m at the Marikana operations and US$3m at Burnstone. Also included are strike related costs of US$28m, corporate social investment of US$10m and lease payments of US$9m. Amortisation and depreciation decrease due to higher ZAR/USD exchange rate used in convenience translation offset by the inclusion of the Marikana operations (US$35m). Net finance expense was flat. Loss on financial instruments included fair value loss on the US$ Convertible Bond derivative financial instrument of US$271m (258% higher share price), and an increase in fair value loss on the Rustenburg BEE share-based payment obligation and deferred payment at the Rustenburg operations of US$84m and US$60m, respectively (higher PGM basket prices). Gain on acquisition of US$76.3m arose on the acquisition of Lonmin. Loss before royalties, carbon tax and tax (59) (93) Restructuring costs - Marikana and SA gold operations of US$48m and US$27m, respectively. Royalties (30) (16) Royalties include US$25m at the SA PGM operations and US$5m at the SA gold operations. Carbon tax (1) - Mining and income tax charge for 2019 comprised of US$128m in current tax due to the increase in Mining and income tax 120 (82) taxable mining income from the US and SA PGM operations. This was offset by a US$248m deferred tax credit, resulting from tax reforms in the US PGM operations. Profit/(Loss) 30 (191) 39 1. The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements Extension options within the RCF's provide additional flexibility Adjusted Debt maturity ladder (i.e. Capital repayment profile) as at 31 December 2019 (US$m) 500 000 million 339 1 500 US$ 623# 1 000 348 500 178 178 306 408 0 102 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 US$600m dollar RCF R5.5bn ZAR RCF US$354m 6.125% 2022 bonds US$384m 1.875% 2023 convertible US$347m 7.125% 2025 bonds The US$354 million June 2022 High Yield bonds are expected to be the next debt maturity The above tenor extensions and/or value uplifts may be approved by the lenders if requested by Sibanye-Stillwater 3 year US$600 million USD RCF (R8.5 billion) includes option to extend* for two years and/or increase the facility value to US$750 million (R10.5 billion)

75% of the USD RCF lenders approved the first one year extension of April 2021 maturity

3 year R5.5 billion ZAR RCF (US$390 million) includes option to extend* for a further two years and/or increase the facility value to R7.5 billion (US$530 million)

Convertible bond has reduced to US$412m on 31 March 2020 due to lower share price 40 Share appreciation impact on the Convertible bond Convertible bond 4000 3500 cents) 3000 2500 (ZAR 2000 Price 1500 Share 1000 500 0 19 Sep 2017 H2 2017 H1 2018 H2 2018 Share Price Debt component Dec 2019 option redemption price Dec 2019 conversion price $700 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100 $0 H1 2019 H2 2019 Equity component Millions US$ - Value Bond The September 2023 Convertible bonds (nominal value of US$384 million) was valued at US$623 million at 31 Dec 2019 due to higher share prices

resulted in a R3,359 million fair value loss in 2019

Due to decline in share price the CB is revalued at US$412 million on 31 March 2020

The soft call option on the convertible bond allows for conversion by Sibanye- Stillwater at US$2.03 per share from Oct 2020 onwards • The conversion price and option price are adjustable for distribution type events. The prices are set in US$ and will be converted into Rands on the exercise or option date. These US$ prices have 41 been converted into Rands at the 31 Dec 2019 rate of R14.00/US$. • Credit of schematic: EY auditors Deleveraging in line with our strategic objectives - on track for dividends Net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 US$m 2 500 3.5 2 000 3.0 million 1 500 2.5 1 000 x US$ 2.0 500 1.5 0 1.0 Jun 17 Sep 17 Dec 17 Mar 18 Jun 18 Sep 18 Dec 18 Mar 19 Jun 19 Sep 19 Dec 19 Net debt excl Convertible bond (lhs) Convertible bond (lhs) Net debt: Adjusted EBITDA (rhs) Covenant limit (rhs) Accelerated de-leveraging

de-leveraging Net debt: adjusted EBITDA reduced to 1.25x* ahead of 1.8x targeted net debt of US$1,497 million (R20.1 billion) at 31 Dec 2019

Expected return to dividends 2

The company's dividend policy to return at least 25% to 35% of normalised earnings to shareholders

Covenant limit of 3.5x for 2019 steps down to 2.5x in 2020 Accelerated deleveraging - expected return to dividends after H1 20202 . Previously averaged 5% dividend yield The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant formula. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11 of the relevant notes in the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements Intention to pay dividends, depending on impacts of COVID-19 and subject to current commodity prices, ongoing management review and approval by the Board *For covenant calculations Marikana's pro forma EBITDA is utilised (i.e. adjusted to represent a full 12-month period, rather than 7 month as consolidated for accounting purposes) in order to more accurately represent the enlarged 42 entity post an acquisition. This results in a 1.25x ratio for covenant calculation purposes, compared to a 1.4x ratio reported in the financial results Available liquidity and limited near term debt maturities at end Dec 2019 2021 RCF 2022 RCF 2023 Convertible bond LIBOR+1.85%-2.00% US$600m Outstanding value US$408m (Subject to extension options) JIBAR+2.4%-2.6% R5,500m ($367m) Outstanding value R2,500m ($167m) (Subject to extension options) 1.875% US$450m Outstanding nominal value US$384m Redemption option in October 2020 Due dates 2021 2022 2023 2025 2022 Senior note 2025 Senior note 6.125% 7.125% $500m $550m Outstanding nominal value $354m Outstanding nominal value $347m Size of bubble = size of facility Bubble fill = quantum drawn/due Spot on timeline = facility due date Available liquidity with no debt maturities during 2020 • Credit for slide schematics: EY 43 • Net Debt in accordance with the financing facilities excludes the non recourse Burnstone facility and lease liabilities. Bubble sizes and summary information represents nominal values are for illustrative purposes • Note: Debt/facility balances are at 31 Dec 2019 A new chapter Conclusion Our strategic focus areas Strengthen our position as a leading international precious metals mining company by: Significant progress made in 2019 addressing investor strategic concerns 45 …value accretive acquisitions at a low point in the commodity price cycle 300 Aquarius and 250 Rustenburg (%) transactions announced - performance 200 R/4E basket price up 180% Relative price 150 100 Stillwater DRDGOLD Lonmin transaction transaction transaction announced - announced - announced - US$/2E basket R/kg gold R/4E basket price up 170% price up 29% price up 145% since 193% 176% 113% 108% 50 51% 0 -50 Gold US$/oz Gold R/kg PGM basket (R/4Eoz) PGM basket (US$/4Eoz) PGM basket (US$/2Eoz) PGM prices significantly outperforming the gold price - US$/oz 4E/2E basket prices are more than 45% higher than US$ gold price Source: IRESS 46 Strong shareholder value creation returns - intention to resume dividends* • Significant value created 450 Relative share price performance by share price increase • Outperformed peers over 400 14 months but came off 350 low base • PGM stocks significantly 300 outperforming gold stocks 250 • Previous discount related %200 to safety incidents in 2018, five months gold strike, high 150 gearing and delayed 100 Lonmin transaction 50 0 Jan-19 Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19Aug-19 Sep-19Oct-19 Nov-19Dec-19 Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20 -50 Sibanye-Stillwater AngloGold Gold Fields Harmony FTSE/JSE ALSI AngloPlat Implats Source: IRESS 47 * Intention to pay dividends, depending on impacts of COVID-19 and subject to current commodity prices, ongoing management review and approval by the Board 2020 Annual guidance (as issued in Feb 2020)3 Production All-in sustaining costs Total capital US PGM operations 660 - 700 koz US$785 - 820/oz US$260 - 280 million (2E mined) SA PGM operations² 1.0 - 1.10 moz R15,700 - 16,500/4Eoz R1,450million (excluding Marikana) (4E PGMs)² (US$1,083 - 1,138/4Eoz)¹ (US$100 million)¹ Marikana operation 700 -750 koz 16,600 - 17,300/4Eoz R1,650 million (US$1,144 - 1,193/4Eoz) ¹ (US$114 million)¹ SA Gold operations 29,000kg - 31,000kg R635,000/kg and R670,000/kg R3,340 million (excluding DRDGOLD) (932koz - 997koz) (US$1,362/oz and US$1,437/oz) (US$230 million) Source: Company forecasts Estimates are converted at an exchange rate of R14.50/US$ SA PGM operations' production guidance include the 50% attributable Mimosa production, although AISC and capital exclude Mimosa due it being equity accounted Guidance does not take into account the possible impact of COVID-19 and the effect of the Anglo American Platinum converter outage 48 In summary • Established ESG framework to guide the running of our business - To improve safety - To look after communities around us - To become a reference producer of "green" metals • Created a new precious metals leader through organic growth and M&A - Successful integration of past acquisitions bearing fruit (Rustenburg, Aquarius, Stillwater) - Momentum continued in 2019 › Restructured gold operations › Completed Lonmin (Marikana) acquisition with fair Competition Commission conditions › Increased strategic stake in DRDGOLD • With certain balance sheet de-risking activities completed, resuming dividends remains a high priority for the company* * Represents the intent to pay dividends, but degearing remains a priority and further subject to current commodity prices, the impact of COVID-19, ongoing management review and approval by the Board 49 Questions? Contacts James Wellsted/ Henrika Ninham/Chris Law ir@sibanyestillwater.com Tel:+27(0)83 453 4014/ +27(0)72 448 5910/ +44 (0)7923126200 JSE: SGL ticker changed to SSW from 19 February 2020 NYSE: Ticker SBGL changed to SBSW on 24 February 2020 Competent persons' declaration For the United States Region operations, the lead competent person designated in terms of the SAMREC Code, who takes responsibility for the consolidation and reporting of the Stillwater and East Boulder Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, and for the overall regulatory compliance of these figures, is Brent LaMoure, who gave his consent for the disclosure of the 2019 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Statement. Brent [B.Sc Mining Eng] is registered with the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America (01363QP) and has 25 years' experience relative to the type and style of mineral deposit under consideration. Brent is an ex permanent employee of Sibanye-Stillwater and is currently a Contract Ore Reserve Manager to the company. For Resource estimation for the project in the Americas, the competent persons are Stanford Foy (Altar and Rio Grande) and Rodney N Thomas (Marathon). Stan is a full-time employee of Aldebaran Resources Inc. and a consultant to Sibanye-Stillwater, is registered with the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration Inc. (4140727RM) and has 28 years' experience relative to the type and style of mineral deposit under consideration. Rodney is registered with the Society for Professional Geoscientists (Ontario) and has 40 years' mineral industry experience, including several years relative to the type and style of mineral deposit under consideration and is a full-time employee and the designated Qualified Person for Generation Mining Limited. For the Southern African Platinum Operations, the lead competent person designated in terms of the SAMREC Code, who takes responsibility for the consolidation and reporting of the SA Platinum Operations Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, and for the overall regulatory compliance of these figures, is Andrew Brown, who gave his consent for the disclosure of the 2019 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Statement. Andrew [M.Sc Mining Eng] is registered with SAIMM (705060) and has 36 years' experience relative to the type and style of mineral deposit under consideration. Andrew is a full-time, permanent employee of Sibanye-Stillwater. For the Southern African Gold Operations, the lead competent person designated in terms of the SAMREC Code, with responsibility for the consolidation and reporting of the SA Gold Operations Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, and for overall regulatory compliance of these figures, is Gerhard Janse van Vuuren, who gave his consent for the disclosure of the 2019 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Statement. Gerhard [GDE (Mining Eng), MBA, MSCC and B. Tech (MRM)] is registered with SAIMM (706705) and has 32 years' experience relative to the type and style of mineral deposit under consideration. Gerhard is a full-time, permanent employee of Sibanye-Stillwater. For the 38.05% attributable portion (as at 31 December 2019) of the DRDGOLD current surface tailings operations includes the ERGO and FWGR operations, the company was reliant on external competent persons as follows: For the ERGO Mineral Resources the Competent Person designated in terms of SAMREC is Mr M Mudau, MSc Eng, Pr. Sci. Nat., the Resource Geology Manager at the RVN Group. The Competent Person designated in terms of SAMREC who takes responsibility for the reporting of the surface Mineral Reserves, is Professor S Rupprecht, Principal Mining Engineer of the RVN Group. The Competent Person designated in terms of SAMREC who takes responsibility for the reporting of the Mineral Reserves for the Far West Gold Recoveries operation, is Mr Vaughn Duke of Sound Mining Proprietary Limited. 51 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 07:55:05 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 04:26a PHILIPS NV : Berenberg remains its Buy rating MD 04:25a BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera AG enters into exclusive license agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. EQ 04:22a ZENITH ENERGY : Acquisition of Sidi El Kilani from KUFPEC AQ 04:21a DANSKE BANK A/S : The Board of Directors proposes to the general meeting that no dividends be paid for 2019 AQ 04:21a Biofrontera AG enters into exclusive license agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. GL 04:19a UNILEVER NV : Sell rating from RBC MD 04:19a RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : RBC gives a Sell rating MD 04:19a UNILEVER PLC : RBC remains a Sell rating MD 04:19a NESTLE : RBC reiterates its Sell rating MD 04:18a LOREAL : RBC sticks Neutral MD