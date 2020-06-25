Log in
Sibanye Stillwater : Updated Investor relations meeting presentation

06/25/2020 | 05:44am EDT

A unique, exciting,

global precious metals company

IR meeting presentation

June 2020

Disclaimer

The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, among others, those relating to Sibanye Stillwater Limited's ("Sibanye-Stillwater" or the "Group") financial positions, business strategies, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the senior management and directors of Sibanye-Stillwater.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also often use words such as "will", "forecast", "potential", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this disclaimer. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

The important factors that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our future business prospects; financial positions; debt position and our ability to reduce debt leverage; business, political and social conditions in the United States, South Africa, Zimbabwe and elsewhere; plans and objectives of management for future operations; our ability to obtain the benefits of any streaming arrangements or pipeline financing; our ability to service our bond instruments; changes in assumptions underlying Sibanye-Stillwater's estimation of their current mineral reserves and resources; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with past, ongoing and future acquisitions, as well as at existing operations; our ability to achieve steady state production at the Blitz project; the success of Sibanye-Stillwater's business strategy; exploration and development activities; the ability of Sibanye-Stillwater to comply with requirements that they operate in a sustainable manner; changes in the market price of gold, PGMs and/or uranium; the occurrence of hazards associated with underground and surface gold, PGMs and uranium mining; the occurrence of labour disruptions and industrial action; the availability, terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in relevant government regulations, particularly environmental, tax, health and safety regulations and new legislation affecting water, mining, mineral rights and business ownership, including any interpretations thereof which may be subject to dispute; the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or other environmental, health and safety issues; power disruptions, constraints and cost increases; supply chain shortages and increases in the price of production inputs; fluctuations in exchange rates, currency devaluations, inflation and other macro-economic monetary policies; the occurrence of temporary stoppages of mines for safety incidents and unplanned maintenance; the ability to hire and retain senior management or sufficient technically skilled employees, as well as their ability to achieve sufficient representation of historically disadvantaged South Africans in management positions; failure of information technology and communications systems; the adequacy of insurance coverage; any social unrest, sickness or natural or man-made disaster at informal settlements in the vicinity of some of Sibanye-Stillwater's operations; and the impact of HIV, tuberculosis and the spread of other contagious diseases, such as coronavirus ("COVID-19"). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Sibanye-Stillwater are described in Sibanye- Stillwater's filings with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Integrated Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the content. Sibanye-Stillwater expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement (except to the extent legally required).

A unique, diversified, global, precious metal company

Long life Reserves (70Moz), only 14% of

Resources (493Moz)

US PGM contribution to Adj. EBITDA to increase as Blitz ramps up

Shares in issue1 Shares in ADR form2 Market cap¹

2,675,009,860 549,995,384 (ADR ratio 1:4 ordinary share) R94 billion (US$5 billion)

Listings

JSE Limited share ticker: SSW

NYSE ADR programme share ticker: SBSW

US PGM

East Boulder mine(100%)

Reserves: 10.2Moz 2E

Stillwater mine(100%)

Reserves: 16.7Moz 2E

SA PGM

Southern African assets

Mimosa (50%)

Reserves: 1.7Moz 4E

Marikana (100%)4

Reserves: 9.2Moz 4E

Platinum Mile (91.7%)

Reserves: n.a.

Rustenburg (100%):

Reserves: 16.1Moz 4E

Kroondal (50%)

Reserves: 1.2Moz 4E

Various SA PGM projects Resources: 86.8Moz 4E

Americas assets

SA GOLD

Cooke surface (100%)

Reserves: 0.1Moz Au

Kloof (100%)

Reserves: 4.5Moz Au

Driefontein (100%)

Reserves: 2.6Moz Au

Reserves: 2.2Moz Au

DRDGOLD (50.1%)

Beatrix (100%)

Reserves: 1.5Moz AuVarious SA gold projects Reserves: 4.5 Moz Au Resources: 44.3Moz Au

Geographically diversified, with unique precious metals mix and long life assets

¹ Shares in issue and market cap as at 8 May 2020 2 American depository receipts (ADRs) as at 17 April 2020 3 Definition as per debt covenants which includes 12 months pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of Marikana operations *The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant formula. For a reconciliation please refer to the additional results disclosure available onhttps://www.sibanyestillwater.com/news-investors/

Update on operations in the light of COVID-19

  • Anglo Platinum Force Majeure on 6 March 2020 due to converter outage affecting PGM processing

-

On 17 March 2020, agreed that material from Rustenburg, Platinum mile, and 50% of Kroondal would be processed at Marikana facilities started processing on similar terms

  • SA operations

    • - 25 March 2020 lockdown announced in SA due to COVID-19 - operations placed on care and maintenance from 27 March to 14 April 2020

    • - Limited mining (surface and related processing) commenced on 14 April 2020

    • - From week of 20 April, SA operations stated to resume operations in a phased build-up to 50% of capacity (of workforce)

    • - From 1 June, 100% levels allowed by SA regulations

    We are following a gradual, risk-based approach which started with the recall of labour from local areas

  • US PGM operations operating with reduced contractor workforce

    • - Non-essential capital growth capital suspended

    • - Blitz project build-up affected

  • The Safety, health and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and communities is our primary concern

  • Every effort continues to be made to identify and minimise the risks posed by COVID-19 to employees and contractors

COVID-19 Actions and support in line with Group values, vision and purpose

Health and safety

COVID-19

preparedness and

awareness

support

communication

Disclaimer

Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 09:43:05 UTC
