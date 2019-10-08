Log in
Siberian Mining : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 7 NOVEMBER 2019

0
10/08/2019 | 06:05am EDT

SIBERIAN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

西 伯 利 亞 礦 業 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1142)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 7 NOVEMBER 2019

I/We (Note 1) of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)

shares of

HK$0.20 ("Shares") each in the capital of Siberian Mining Group Company Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or (Note 3)

of

as my/our proxy to (a) attend on my/our behalf at the 2019 Annual General Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at The Jasmine Room of Best Western Plus Hotel Hong Kong at 3rd Floor, 308 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the notice convening the said meeting and at such meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below (Note 4):-

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS (Note 5)

FOR (Note 4)

AGAINST (Note 4)

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the

Company and the report of the directors of the Company and report of the auditor for the

year ended 31 March 2019.

2.

(a) To re-elect Mr. JO Sang Hee as an executive director and to authorize the board of

directors to fix his remuneration.

(b) To re-elect Mr. KWOK Kim Hung Eddie as an independent non-executive director

and to authorize the board of directors to fix his remuneration.

3.

To re-appoint JH CPA Alliance Limited as the Company's auditor and to authorize the

board of directors to fix its remuneration.

4.

To grant a general mandate to the directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares

not exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital as at the

date of passing of this resolution.

5.

To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the

aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital as at the date of passing of this resolution.

6.

To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue shares in the capital of the

Company with an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital

of the Company repurchased pursuant to the foregoing resolution no. 5.

7.

To authorize the board of directors to fix the remunerations of the directors for the year

ending 31 March 2020.

Dated this

day of

2019

Signature:

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, please strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. You may appoint one or more proxies to attend the Meeting. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING
    WILL ACT AS PROXY. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to complete any of the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
  5. The full text of resolutions no. 4-6 referred to above appears in the notice of the meeting dated 9 October 2019.
  6. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized.
  7. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s), and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members.
  8. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong before 3:00 p.m. on 5 November 2019 (Tuesday), which is not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
  9. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.
  10. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Siberian Mining Group Company Limited published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 10:04:06 UTC
