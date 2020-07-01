Log in
Sibly : Provides Free Mental Health Support to 80,000 New Employees Amid Pandemic, Widespread Protests

07/01/2020

Mental health platform sees demand surge in response to pledge for free employee support

Sibly, a service that partners with organizations to meet the mental health and wellbeing needs of their workforces, has seen a surge in demand for its mental health services amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and global protests against racial injustice, as more companies recognize the value and urgency of caring for their employees’ mental health.

Following Sibly’s mid-March pledge—which ended June 30 and offered organizations three months of free services in response to COVID-19—the 24/7 coaching service has partnered with over 30 employers providing 80,000 new employees access to someone to talk to, helping them navigate stress brought on by the pandemic and the recent acts of racial injustice.

“We live in times of loneliness and isolation. The lack of human connection on top of everything going on has severe consequences on our mental health and quality of life. I founded Sibly because I was alone and isolated during a difficult time in my life, and all I needed was someone to talk to. Now I know I’m not alone. According to Cigna, 61% of people are lonely,” said Moe AlKadi, CEO of Sibly. “Employers realize the need now more than ever to provide an effective solution capable of helping employees navigate these stressful and unprecedented times.”

About Sibly

Sibly helps companies take care of their most important asset: their people. The text-based mental health service partners with organizations to meet the needs of their employees by providing 24/7, on-demand support. Sibly’s human coaches, known as Heroes, offer a compassionate, useful and always-available relationship, helping users cope with life challenges. The scalable solution also actively engages employees in employer-sponsored programs that are relevant to their emotional well-being and personal goals. For more information, visit sibly.com or contact care@sibly.com.


© Business Wire 2020
