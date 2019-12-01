Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : (I) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; (II) PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR; AND (III) NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 12/01/2019 | 06:38am EST Send by mail :

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD. 四 川 藍光嘉寶 服 務集團股份 有限公司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2606) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR; AND NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Capitalized terms used on this cover shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular, unless the context requires otherwise. A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 14 of this circular. A notice convening the EGM to be held at Conference Room, CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC on Friday, (17 January 2020) at 2:00 p.m. is set out on pages 15 to 16 of this circular. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof if they so wish. 2 December 2019 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . 15 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company "Board" the board of Directors "Company" Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (四 川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司), a joint stock company established in the PRC with limited liability, the H Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2606) "Director(s)" the directors of the Company "Domestic Shares" ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in RMB "EGM" the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room, CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 2:00 p.m., to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the resolutions contained in the EGM Notice or any adjournment thereof "EGM Notice" the notice convening the EGM set out on pages 15 to 16 of this circular "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "H Shares" overseas listed foreign shares in the ordinary share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and traded in HK Dollars and listed on the Stock Exchange "HK Dollars" Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange - 1 - DEFINITIONS "PRC" the People's Republic of China "Proposed Amendments" has the meaning as ascribed to it under the section headed "Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association" of this circular "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "Share(s)" ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, comprising Domestic Shares and H Shares "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of (a) Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and "Supervisor(s)" the supervisor(s) comprising the supervisory committee of the Company - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD. 四 川 藍光嘉寶 服 務集團股份 有限公司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2606) Executive Directors: Registered Office in the PRC: Mr. YAO Min No. 22, South Section 3 Mr. WU Gang Yihuan Road Mr. CHEN Jingchao Wuhou District, Chengdu Sichuan Province Non-executive Directors: PRC Mr. ZHANG Qiaolong Mr. MENG Hongwei Headquarters in the PRC: Mr. WANG Wanfeng CRM Center No. 9 Xixin Avenue Independent non-executive Directors: West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu Mr. LI Shujian Sichuan Province Mr. CHAN Shing Yee, Joseph PRC Mr. ZHANG Shouwen Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: Room 1901, 19/F, Lee Garden One 33 Hysan Avenue Causeway Bay Hong Kong 2 December 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR; AND NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the EGM Notice and the information reasonably necessary to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the EGM. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. SPECIAL RESOLUTION Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 December 2019, in relation to the Proposed Amendments. According to (1) the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97) (《國務院關於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規 定的批覆》(國函[2019]97號)), the requirements on the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures for joint stock limited companies incorporated in China and listed overseas shall be unified and governed by the relevant regulations under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, instead of the regulations under Articles 20 to 22 of the Special Regulations of the State Council on Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint Stock Limited Companies (《國務院關於股份有限公 司境外募集股份及上市的特別規定》); and (2) the "Guidelines on Application for "Full Circulation" of Domestic Unlisted Shares of H-shareCompanies" (CSRC Announcement [2019] No. 22) (《H股公司境內未上市股份申請「全流通」業務指引》(中國證券監督管理委 員會公告[2019]22號)) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the supporting catalogue of materials for application for "Full Circulation" of H shares and key points for review and of concern, to comprehensively roll out the "Full Circulation" reform of H shares, the relevant provisions in the Articles of Association relating to the notice period for convening a shareholders' general meeting, shareholders' rights to make proposals and requirements on the procedures for convening general meeting and the "Full circulation" of H shares shall be amended. In view of the changes in regulatory requirements and in light of the actual situation of the Company, the Board hereby announces the proposed amendments to Article 17, paragraph 2 to Article 19, Article 22, Article 62, Article 64, Article 66, Article 93 and Article 95 of the Articles of Association. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Details of the Proposed Amendments are set out as follows: Article number Existing article Amended article Article 17 Shares that the Company issues to Shares that the Company issues to domestic investors for subscription in domestic investors for subscription in RMB shall be known as domestic RMB shall be known as domestic shares. Shares that the Company issues shares. Shares that the Company issues to foreign investors for subscription in to foreign investors for subscription in foreign currencies shall be known as foreign currencies shall be known as foreign shares. Foreign shares offered foreign shares. Foreign shares offered and listed overseas shall be called and listed overseas shall be called overseas listed foreign shares. Foreign overseas listed foreign shares. Foreign shares not listed domestically or shares not listed domestically or overseas shall be called non-listed overseas shall be called non-listed foreign shares. foreign shares. The foreign shares issued by the The foreign shares issued by the Company and listed on HONG Company and listed on HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE are KONG STOCK EXCHANGE are called H-shares in short, which are called H-shares in short, which are the shares with par value the shares with par value denominated in RMB, approved to be denominated in RMB, approved to be listed on HONG KONG STOCK listed on HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE and subscribed and EXCHANGE and subscribed and traded in Hong Kong dollars. traded in Hong Kong dollars. Both holders of domestic shares and Both holders of domestic shares and holders of foreign shares are ordinary holders of foreign shares are ordinary shareholders and shall have the same shareholders and shall have the same rights and obligations. rights and obligations. Shareholders of the Company may Shareholders of the Company may list the unlisted shares they hold on list the unlisted shares they hold on an overseas stock exchange upon an overseas stock exchange upon approval by the securities regulatory approval by the securities authority under the State Council. regulatory authority under the Listing of the aforesaid shares on an State Council.Subject to the overseas stock exchange shall also approval of the securities comply with the regulatory regulatory authorities of the State procedure, regulations and Council, all or part of the domestic requirements of the overseas shares are convertible into securities market. Listing of the overseas-listed shares, and the aforesaid shares on an overseas stock resulting overseas-listed shares exchange does not need resolution may be listed and traded on through voting at a class general overseas stock exchange(s).Listing meeting. of the aforesaid shares on an overseas stock exchange shall also comply with the regulatory procedure, regulations and requirements of the overseas securities market. Listing of the aforesaid shares on an overseas stock exchange does not need resolution through voting at a class general meeting. The overseas-listed shares converted from domestic shares shall be of the same class with the existing overseas-listed foreign shares. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Article number Existing article Amended article Article 19, Upon the completion of the initial Upon the completion of the initial paragraph 2 public offering of the overseas listed public offering of the overseas listed foreign shares, if the over-allotment foreign shares, if the over-allotment option is not exercised, the equity option is not exercised, the equity structure of the Company comprises: structure of the Company 171,664,660 shares of ordinary comprises: 171,664,660 shares of shares, including 128,748,460 shares ordinary shares, including of domestic shares and 42,916,200 128,748,460 shares of domestic shares of H-shares. shares and 42,916,200 shares of H-shares. If the over-allotment If the over-allotment option is fully option is fully exercised,the exercised, the equity structure of the registered capital of the Company Company comprises: 178,102,160 is RMB178,102,160, and the equity shares of ordinary shares, including structure of the Company comprises: 128,748,460 shares of domestic 178,102,160 shares of ordinary shares and 49,353,700 shares of shares, including 128,748,460 shares H-shares. of domestic shares and 49,353,700 shares of H-shares. Article 22 The registered capital of the DELETE Company is RMB128,748,460 prior to the offering. Upon the completion of the initial public offering of the overseas listed foreign shares, if the over-allotment option is not exercised, the registered capital of the Company is no more than RMB171,664,660; if the over- allotment option is exercised, the registered capital of the Company is no more than RMB178,102,160. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Article number Existing article Amended article Article 62 Where the Company convenes a Where an annual general meeting is general meeting, a written notice convened by the Company,the shall be given 45 days prior to the Company convenes a general date of the meeting to notify all the meeting,a written notice shall be shareholders in the shareholders' given 45 daystwenty clear business register of the issues to be considered daysprior to the dateconveningof at the meeting, and the date and the meeting to notify all the venue of the meeting. Any registered shareholders in the shareholder intending to attend the shareholders' registerof the issues meeting shall deliver to the Company mattersto be considered at the a written reply showing his intention meeting, andas well asthe date to attend at least 20 days before the timeand venue of the meeting.; meeting. where an extraordinary general meeting is convened by the Company, a written notice shall be given ten clear business days or fifteen days (whichever is the longer time) prior to the convening of the meeting to notify all the registered shareholders of the matters to be considered at the meeting, as well as the time and venue of the meeting. Any shareholder intending to attend the meeting shall deliver to the Company a written reply showing his intention to attend at least 20 days before the meeting. Article 64 Based on the written replies received DELETE 20 days before a general meeting, the Company shall calculate the number of voting shares represented by the shareholders who have intention to attend the general meeting. If the shareholders who intend to attend such meeting represent more than half of the total number of shares which have the right to vote at such meeting, the Company may hold the general meeting; otherwise, the Company shall, within five days, inform the shareholders again of the matters to be considered, and the date and venue of the general meeting by means of public announcement. The Company may then hold the general meeting after such public announcement has been made. The extraordinary general meeting shall not decide the matters not stated in the notice. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Article number Existing article Amended article Acticle 66 The notice of general meeting shall Unless otherwise provided in the be delivered to shareholders (whether Articles of Association,Tthe notice or not they are entitled to vote at the of general meeting shall be delivered general meeting) by personal to shareholders (whether or not they delivery or by prepaid mail to their are entitled to vote at the general addresses as shown in the meeting) by personal delivery or by shareholders' register. For holders of prepaid mail to their addresses as domestic shares, the notice of a shown in the shareholders' register. general meeting may be issued in the For holders of domestic shares, the form of public announcement. Public notice of a general meeting may be announcement referred to in the issued in the form of public preceding paragraph shall be announcement. published in one or more newspaper(s) designated by the Public announcement referred to securities authority under the State in the preceding paragraph shall be Council during the period between 45 published in one or more days to 50 days prior to the date of newspaper(s) designated by the the meeting. Once the announcement securities authority under the State has been published, all holders of Council during the period between domestic shares shall be deemed to 45 days to 50 days prior to the date have received the notice of relevant of the meeting. Once the general meeting. announcement has been published, all holders of domestic shares shall be deemed to have received the notice of relevant general meeting. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Article number Existing article Amended article Acticle 93 Where the Company convenes a class Where the Company convenes a class general meeting, a written notice general meeting, a written notice shall be given 45 days prior to the shall be given 45 daystwenty clear date of the meeting to notify all the business daysprior to the date of shareholders of the said class in the the meetingconvening of the shareholders' register of the issues to annual general meeting and ten be considered at the meeting, and the clear business days or fifteen days date and venue of the meeting. Any (whichever is the longer time) prior shareholder intending to attend the to the convening of the meeting shall serve to the Company a extraordinary general meeting to written reply showing his intention to notify all the registeredshareholders attend at least 20 days before the date of the said class in the shareholders' of the meeting. registerof the issuesmattersto be considered at the meeting, andas Where the number of voting shares well asthe datetime and venue of represented by shareholders the meeting. Any shareholder intending to attend the meeting intending to attend the meeting amounts to more than a half of the shall serve to the Company a total number of voting shares of that written reply showing his intention class, the Company may convene the to attend at least 20 days before the class general meeting; if not, the date of the meeting. Company shall, within five days, notify shareholders again of the Where the number of voting shares issues to be considered, date and represented by shareholders venue of the meeting in the form of intending to attend the meeting public announcements. The Company amounts to more than a half of the may then convene the class general total number of voting shares of meeting after such announcements. that class, the Company may convene the class general meeting; If the listing rules of the stock if not, the Company shall, within exchange where the shares of the five days, notify shareholders again Company are listed have any special of the issues to be considered, date provisions, the relevant provisions and venue of the meeting in the shall prevail. form of public announcements. The Company may then convene the class general meeting after such announcements. If the listing rules of the stock exchange where the shares of the Company are listed have any special provisions, the relevant provisions shall prevail. - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Article number Existing article Amended article Article 95 Apart from holders of other classes Apart from holders of other classes of shares, holders of domestic shares of shares, holders of domestic shares and unlisted foreign shares are andunlisted foreign shares are deemed as the shareholders of the deemed as the shareholders of the same class, while they and same class, while theyand shareholders of overseas listed shareholders ofoverseas listed foreign share are deemed as foreign shares are deemed as shareholders of different classes. shareholders of different classes. Special voting procedures for class Special voting procedures for class shareholders shall not apply in the shareholders shall not apply in the following circumstances: following circumstances: With the approval by special (I) With the approval by special resolutions at a general resolutions at a general meeting, the Company issues meeting, the Company issues Domestic Shares or overseas Domestic Shares or overseas listed foreign shares alone or at listed foreign shares alone or at the same time at each interval of the same time at each interval of twelve months and the number twelve months and the number of the proposed Domestic of the proposed Domestic Shares and overseas listed Shares and overseas listed foreign shares does not exceed foreign shares does not exceed twenty percent of the respective twenty percent of the respective outstanding shares of such outstanding shares of such class; or class; or - 10 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Article number Existing article Amended article (II) The Company has made the (II) The Company has made the plans to issue Domestic Shares plans to issue Domestic Shares or overseas listed foreign shares or overseas listed foreign shares at the time of incorporation and at the time of incorporation and the implementation of such plan the implementation of such plan has been completed within has been completed within fifteen months from the date of fifteen months from the date of approval by the Securities approval by the Securities Commission of the State Commission of the State Council; Council; (III) With the approval from the (III) With the approval from the securities regulatory authority securities regulatory authority under the State Council, the under the State Council, the holders of the domestic shares holders of the domestic shares of the Company transfer their of the Company transfer their shares to overseas investors and shares to overseas investors or such shares are listed and traded domestic shares are converted on the overseas stock to overseas-listedshares, and exchanges. such shares are listed and traded on the overseas stock exchanges. The Proposed Amendments comprise amendments to 8 provisions of the Articles of Association. In addition, the numbering of Article 23 to Article 192 of the original Articles of Association and the cross-reference made in it shall be adjusted accordingly as a result of the deletion of Articles 22 and 64 in its entirety. The contents of other provisions of the Articles of Association remain unchanged. The Proposed Amendments are subject to the approval by the Shareholders by way of a special resolution at the EGM. Prior to the passing of the relevant resolutions at the EGM, the prevailing Articles of Association shall remain valid. The Articles of Association are prepared in Chinese with no official English version. Any English translation is for reference only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail. - 11 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 3. ORDINARY RESOLUTION Proposed Appointment of Supervisor Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 December 2019, in relation to, inter alia, the proposed appointment of the Supervisor. An ordinary resolution for approving the appointment of Ms. Wang Lu as a Supervisor will be proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval by Shareholders. Ms. Wang Lu, aged 39, graduated from Sichuan Radio and TV University (四川廣播電視 大學) majoring in Accounting in July 2003. In June 2019, Ms. Wang obtained an EMBA from the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics (西南財經大學) in the PRC. From February 2001 to June 2008, Ms. Wang served as an internal accountant of Sichuan Languang Development Co., Ltd. (四川藍光發展股份有限公司) ("Languang Development"), one of the controlling shareholders of the Company (as defined under the Listing Rules). From June 2008 to March 2010, Ms. Wang served as an accounting supervisor of Huashen Group Co., Ltd.* (成 都華神集團股份有限公司) (now known as Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc., Ltd. (成都泰合健康科技集團股份有限公司) (stock code: 000790.SZ)), where she was responsible for internal control matters. From March 2010 to April 2012, she served as an accounting manager of Sichuan Gongga Tianyu Travel Development Company Limited* (四川貢嘎天域旅 遊開發有限公司), where she was responsible for internal control and internal supervisory work. For the period from April 2012 to November 2019, Ms. Wang has served as an assistant to the general manager of the audit and legal affairs centre of Sichuan Languang Hejun Industries Co., Ltd. (四川藍光和駿實業有限公司), a supervisor at the chairman's office of Languang Development and the assistant to the chairman of Languang Investment Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (藍光投資控股集團有限公司), all of which are the controlling shareholders of the Company and that Ms. Wang was in charge of internal control and human resources matters. As at the date of this circular, save as disclosed above, Ms. Wang Lu has not held any other position with the Company or other members of the Group, has not held any directorships in other listed companies in the last three years, and has no other major appointments or professional qualifications. She does not have any relationships with any Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. She does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). - 12 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the EGM, the Company will enter into a service contract or a letter of appointment with Ms. Wang Lu. The initial length of services will be from the date of the EGM to the expiration of the term of the current session of the supervisory committee of the Company. The Company has yet to fix the remuneration of Ms. Wang Lu and it will seek approval from the Shareholders at the EGM for the authorisation that any one Director to enter into the service contract or letter of appointment with her. The Board will consider the duties of Ms. Wang Lu in the Company with reference to the salary of the other Supervisors in determining the remuneration of Ms. Wang Lu. Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware that there are any other matters relating to Ms. Wang Lu that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in respect of her appointment and there is no other information relating to Ms. Wang Lu which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules. 4. THE EGM AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT A notice convening the EGM at Conference Room, CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at which resolutions will be proposed to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the Proposed Amendments and the proposed appointment of the Supervisor is set out on pages 15 to 16 of this circular. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the EGM. The proxy form and the reply slip of the EGM are also enclosed in this circular. In order to determine the Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 18 December 2019 to Friday, 17 January 2020, both days inclusive, during which time no transfer of the Shares of the Company will be registered. Accordingly, unregistered H Shareholders shall lodge relevant share transfer documents with the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019. - 13 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are required to complete and return the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. For shareholders of H Shares, the proxy form should be returned to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. For shareholders of Domestic Shares, the proxy form should be returned to the Company's headquarters in the PRC at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC by personal delivery or by post not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or at any other adjourned meeting should you so wish. If you intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the accompanying reply slip to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) or to the Company's headquarters in the PRC at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares) on or before Friday, 27 December 2019. 5. VOTING BY POLL According to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Accordingly, the chairman of the EGM will exercise his power under the Articles of Association to demand a poll in relation to all proposed resolutions at the EGM. 6. RECOMMENDATION The Board considers that the proposed resolutions in relation to the Proposed Amendments and the proposed appointment of the Supervisor at the EGM are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends the Shareholders to vote in favour of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. Yours faithfully, By Order of the Board Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. Yao Min Chairman and executive Director for identification purpose - 14 - NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD. 四 川 藍光嘉寶 服 務集團股份 有限公司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2606) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first 2020 extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Conference Room, CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without amendments, the following resolutions. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the circular of the Company dated 2 December 2019. The following resolutions will be considered and, if thought fit, approved by the Shareholders, with or without amendments, at the EGM: SPECIAL RESOLUTION 1. To consider and approve the Proposed Amendments as set out in the circular of the Company dated 2 December 2019. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2. To consider and appoint Ms. Wang Lu (王璐) as the Supervisor and authorize the Board to fix her remuneration. By Order of the Board Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. Yao Min Chairman and executive Director Hong Kong, 2 December 2019 - 15 - NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Notes: All resolutions at the EGM will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Listing Rules "). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.justbon.com.cn/) in accordance with the Listing Rules. All shareholders of the Company are eligible for attending the EGM. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint a proxy or more than one proxy to attend the EGM and to cast a vote for him/her. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant proxy form. Every shareholder of the Company present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him/her. In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be completed and returned to (i) the Company's headquarters in the People's Republic of China (the " PRC ") at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares) or (ii) the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time scheduled for the EGM. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should he/she so wish. Shareholders of the Company who intend to attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) shall submit the reply slip for the EGM by hand or by post to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) or the Company's headquarters in the PRC at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares) on or before Friday, 27 December 2019. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 18 December 2019 to Friday, 17 January 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, shareholders of H Shares whose transfer documents have not been registered are required to submit the share certificates together with the properly completed share transfer forms to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 for registration. Shareholders of H Shares who are registered with Tricor Investor Services Limited on or before the aforementioned date are entitled to attend the EGM. A reply slip and a form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed. - 16 - Attachments Original document

