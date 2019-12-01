Log in
Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : (I) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; (II) PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR; AND (III) NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

12/01/2019 | 06:38am EST

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt about any aspect of this circular, or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your securities in Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd., you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying proxy form and reply slip of the EGM, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川 藍光嘉寶 服 務集團股份 有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

    1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION;
  2. PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR; AND
  1. NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Capitalized terms used on this cover shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular, unless the context requires otherwise.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 14 of this circular.

A notice convening the EGM to be held at Conference Room, CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC on Friday, (17 January 2020) at 2:00 p.m. is set out on pages 15 to 16 of this circular. A reply slip and a proxy form for use at the EGM are also enclosed in this circular. Such reply slip and proxy form are also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.justbon.com.cn/).

Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy shall complete and return the reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon on or before Friday, 27 December 2019. Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM shall complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof if they so wish.

2 December 2019

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (

川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司), a joint stock

company established in the PRC with limited liability, the

H Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange

(stock code: 2606)

"Director(s)"

the directors of the Company

"Domestic Shares"

ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, with

a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed

for and paid up in RMB

"EGM"

the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the

Company to be held at Conference Room, CRM Center,

No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu,

Sichuan Province, the PRC on Friday, 17 January 2020 at

2:00 p.m., to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the

resolutions contained in the EGM Notice or any

adjournment thereof

"EGM Notice"

the notice convening the EGM set out on pages 15 to 16

of this circular

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"H Shares"

overseas listed foreign shares in the ordinary share

capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00

each, which are subscribed for and traded in HK Dollars

and listed on the Stock Exchange

"HK Dollars"

Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China

"Proposed Amendments"

has the meaning as ascribed to it under the section headed

"Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association" of

this circular

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Share(s)"

ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, with

a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, comprising Domestic

Shares and H Shares

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of (a) Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and

"Supervisor(s)"

the supervisor(s) comprising the supervisory committee

of the Company

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川 藍光嘉寶 服 務集團股份 有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office in the PRC:

Mr. YAO Min

No. 22, South Section 3

Mr. WU Gang

Yihuan Road

Mr. CHEN Jingchao

Wuhou District, Chengdu

Sichuan Province

Non-executive Directors:

PRC

Mr. ZHANG Qiaolong

Mr. MENG Hongwei

Headquarters in the PRC:

Mr. WANG Wanfeng

CRM Center

No. 9 Xixin Avenue

Independent non-executive Directors:

West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu

Mr. LI Shujian

Sichuan Province

Mr. CHAN Shing Yee, Joseph

PRC

Mr. ZHANG Shouwen

Principal Place of Business

in Hong Kong:

Room 1901, 19/F, Lee Garden One

33 Hysan Avenue

Causeway Bay

Hong Kong

2 December 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

    1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION;
  2. PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR; AND
  1. NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

1. INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the EGM Notice and the

information reasonably necessary to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the EGM.

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

2. SPECIAL RESOLUTION

Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 December 2019, in relation to the Proposed Amendments.

According to (1) the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97) (《國務院關於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規 定的批覆》(國函[2019]97)), the requirements on the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures for joint stock limited companies incorporated in China and listed overseas shall be unified and governed by the relevant regulations under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, instead of the regulations under Articles 20 to 22 of the Special Regulations of the State Council on Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint Stock Limited Companies (《國務院關於股份有限公 司境外募集股份及上市的特別規定》); and (2) the "Guidelines on Application for "Full Circulation" of Domestic Unlisted Shares of H-shareCompanies" (CSRC Announcement [2019] No. 22) (H股公司境內未上市股份申請「全流通」業務指引》(中國證券監督管理委 員會公告[2019]22)) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the supporting catalogue of materials for application for "Full Circulation" of H shares and key points for review and of concern, to comprehensively roll out the "Full Circulation" reform of H shares, the relevant provisions in the Articles of Association relating to the notice period for convening a shareholders' general meeting, shareholders' rights to make proposals and requirements on the procedures for convening general meeting and the "Full circulation" of H shares shall be amended.

In view of the changes in regulatory requirements and in light of the actual situation of the Company, the Board hereby announces the proposed amendments to Article 17, paragraph 2 to Article 19, Article 22, Article 62, Article 64, Article 66, Article 93 and Article 95 of the Articles of Association.

Details of the Proposed Amendments are set out as follows:

Article

number

Existing article

Amended article

Article 17

Shares

that the

Company

issues to

Shares that the Company issues to

domestic investors for subscription in

domestic investors for subscription in

RMB shall be known as domestic

RMB shall be known as domestic

shares. Shares that the Company issues

shares. Shares that the Company issues

to foreign investors for subscription in

to foreign investors for subscription in

foreign currencies shall be known as

foreign currencies shall be known as

foreign shares. Foreign shares offered

foreign shares. Foreign shares offered

and listed overseas shall be called

and listed overseas shall be called

overseas listed foreign shares. Foreign

overseas listed foreign shares. Foreign

shares not listed domestically or

shares not listed domestically or

overseas shall be called non-listed

overseas shall be called non-listed

foreign shares.

foreign shares.

The foreign shares issued by the

The foreign shares issued by the

Company and listed on HONG

Company and listed on HONG

KONG

STOCK

EXCHANGE

are

KONG

STOCK

EXCHANGE

are

called H-shares in short, which are

called H-shares in short, which are

the

shares

with

par

value

the

shares

with

par

value

denominated in RMB, approved to be

denominated in RMB, approved to be

listed on HONG KONG STOCK

listed on HONG KONG STOCK

EXCHANGE and

subscribed

and

EXCHANGE

and

subscribed

and

traded in Hong Kong dollars.

traded in Hong Kong dollars.

Both holders of domestic shares and

Both holders of domestic shares and

holders of foreign shares are ordinary

holders of foreign shares are ordinary

shareholders and shall have the same

shareholders and shall have the same

rights and obligations.

rights and obligations.

Shareholders of the Company may

Shareholders of the Company may

list the unlisted shares they hold on

list the unlisted shares they hold on

an overseas stock exchange upon

an overseas stock exchange upon

approval by the securities regulatory

approval

by

the

securities

authority under the State Council.

regulatory

authority

under

the

Listing of the aforesaid shares on an

State Council.Subject to the

overseas stock exchange shall also

approval

of

the

securities

comply

with

the

regulatory

regulatory authorities of the State

procedure,

regulations

and

Council, all or part of the domestic

requirements

of

the

overseas

shares

are

convertible

into

securities market. Listing of the

overseas-listed shares, and the

aforesaid shares on an overseas stock

resulting overseas-listed shares

exchange does not need resolution

may be listed and traded on

through voting at a class general

overseas stock exchange(s).Listing

meeting.

of the aforesaid shares on an overseas

stock exchange shall also comply

with

the

regulatory

procedure,

regulations and requirements of the

overseas

securities

market. Listing

of the aforesaid shares on an

overseas stock exchange does not

need resolution through voting at a

class general meeting.

The overseas-listed shares converted

from domestic shares shall be of the

same class with the existing

overseas-listed foreign shares.

Article

number

Existing article

Amended article

Article 19,

Upon

the

completion

of

the initial

Upon the completion of the initial

paragraph 2

public offering of the overseas listed

public offering of the overseas listed

foreign shares, if the over-allotment

foreign shares, if the over-allotment

option is not exercised, the equity

option is not exercised, the equity

structure of the Company comprises:

structure

of

the

Company

171,664,660

shares

of

ordinary

comprises:

171,664,660

shares of

shares, including 128,748,460 shares

ordinary

shares,

including

of domestic shares and 42,916,200

128,748,460

shares

of

domestic

shares of H-shares.

shares and

42,916,200

shares of

H-shares. If the

over-allotment

If the over-allotment option is fully

option is fully exercised,the

exercised, the equity structure of the

registered capital of the Company

Company

comprises:

178,102,160

is RMB178,102,160, and the equity

shares of ordinary shares, including

structure of the Company comprises:

128,748,460

shares

of

domestic

178,102,160

shares

of

ordinary

shares

and 49,353,700

shares

of

shares, including 128,748,460 shares

H-shares.

of domestic shares and 49,353,700

shares of H-shares.

Article 22

The

registered capital

of

the

DELETE

Company is RMB128,748,460 prior

to the offering. Upon the completion

of the initial public offering of the

overseas listed foreign shares, if the

over-allotment

option

is

not

exercised, the registered capital of

the Company is no more than

RMB171,664,660; if the over-

allotment option is exercised, the

registered capital of the Company is

no more than RMB178,102,160.

Article

number

Existing article

Amended article

Article 62

Where

the

Company

convenes a

Where an annual general meeting is

general meeting, a written notice

convened by the Company,the

shall be given 45 days prior to the

Company

convenes a

general

date of the meeting to notify all the

meeting,a written notice shall be

shareholders

in

the

shareholders'

given 45 daystwenty clear business

register of the issues to be considered

daysprior to the dateconveningof

at the meeting, and the date and

the meeting to notify all the

venue of the meeting. Any

registered

shareholders

in

the

shareholder intending to attend the

shareholders' registerof the issues

meeting shall deliver to the Company

mattersto be considered at the

a written reply showing his intention

meeting, andas well asthe date

to attend at least 20 days before the

timeand venue of the meeting.;

meeting.

where

an

extraordinary

general

meeting is convened by the

Company, a written notice shall be

given ten clear business days or

fifteen days (whichever is the

longer time) prior to the convening

of the meeting to notify all the

registered

shareholders

of

the

matters to be considered at the

meeting, as well as the time and

venue

of

the meeting.

Any

shareholder intending to attend the

meeting shall deliver to the

Company a written reply showing

his intention to attend at least 20

days before the meeting.

Article 64

Based on the written replies received

DELETE

20 days before a general meeting, the

Company shall calculate the number

of voting shares represented by the

shareholders who have intention to

attend the general meeting. If the

shareholders who intend to attend

such meeting represent more than

half of the total number of shares

which have the right to vote at such

meeting, the Company may hold the

general

meeting;

otherwise,

the

Company shall, within five days,

inform the shareholders again of the

matters to be considered, and the date

and venue of the general meeting by

means of public announcement. The

Company may then hold the general

meeting

after

such

public

announcement has been made. The

extraordinary

general

meeting

shall

not decide the matters not stated in

the notice.

Article

number

Existing article

Amended article

Acticle 66

The notice of general meeting shall

Unless otherwise provided in the

be delivered to shareholders (whether

Articles of Association,Tthe notice

or not they are entitled to vote at the

of general meeting shall be delivered

general

meeting) by

personal

to shareholders (whether or not they

delivery or by prepaid mail to their

are entitled to vote at the general

addresses

as

shown

in

the

meeting) by personal delivery or by

shareholders' register. For holders of

prepaid mail to their addresses as

domestic shares, the notice of a

shown in the shareholders' register.

general meeting may be issued in the

For holders of domestic shares, the

form of public announcement. Public

notice of a general meeting may be

announcement referred to in the

issued in the form of public

preceding

paragraph

shall

be

announcement.

published

in

one

or

more

newspaper(s)

designated by

the

Public announcement

referred

to

securities authority under the State

in the preceding paragraph shall be

Council during the period between 45

published in one or more

days to 50 days prior to the date of

newspaper(s) designated by

the

the meeting. Once the announcement

securities authority under the State

has been published, all holders of

Council during the period between

domestic shares shall be deemed to

45 days to 50 days prior to the date

have received the notice of relevant

of

the

meeting.

Once

the

general meeting.

announcement has been published,

all holders of domestic shares shall

be deemed to have received the

notice of relevant general meeting.

- 8 -

Article

number

Existing article

Amended article

Acticle 93

Where the Company convenes a class

Where the Company convenes a class

general meeting, a written notice

general meeting, a written notice

shall be given 45 days prior to the

shall be given 45 daystwenty clear

date of the meeting to notify all the

business daysprior to the date of

shareholders of the said class in the

the meetingconvening of the

shareholders' register of the issues to

annual general meeting and ten

be considered at the meeting, and the

clear business days or fifteen days

date and venue of the meeting. Any

(whichever is the longer time) prior

shareholder intending to attend the

to

the

convening

of

the

meeting shall serve to the Company a

extraordinary

general

meeting

to

written reply showing his intention to

notify all the registeredshareholders

attend at least 20 days before the date

of the said class in the shareholders'

of the meeting.

registerof the issuesmattersto be

considered at the meeting, andas

Where the number of voting shares

well asthe datetime and venue

of

represented

by

shareholders

the

meeting.

Any

shareholder

intending to attend the meeting

intending to attend the meeting

amounts to more than a half of the

shall serve to the Company a

total number of voting shares of that

written reply showing his intention

class, the Company may convene the

to attend at least 20 days before the

class general meeting; if not, the

date of the meeting.

Company shall, within five days,

notify shareholders again of the

Where the number of voting shares

issues to be considered, date and

represented

by

shareholders

venue of the meeting in the form of

intending to attend the meeting

public announcements. The Company

amounts to more than a half of the

may then convene the class general

total number of voting shares of

meeting after such announcements.

that class, the Company may

convene the class general meeting;

If the listing rules of the stock

if not, the Company shall, within

exchange where the shares of the

five days, notify shareholders again

Company are listed have any special

of the issues to be considered, date

provisions, the

relevant provisions

and venue of the meeting in the

shall prevail.

form of public announcements. The

Company may then convene the

class general meeting after such

announcements.

If the listing rules of the stock

exchange where the shares of the

Company are listed have any special

provisions,

the

relevant provisions

shall prevail.

Article

number

Existing article

Amended article

Article 95

Apart from holders of other classes

Apart from holders of other classes

of shares, holders of domestic shares

of shares, holders of domestic shares

and unlisted foreign shares are

andunlisted foreign shares are

deemed as the shareholders of the

deemed as the shareholders of the

same class, while they and

same class, while theyand

shareholders of overseas listed

shareholders ofoverseas listed

foreign share are deemed as

foreign shares are deemed as

shareholders of different classes.

shareholders of different classes.

Special voting procedures for class

Special voting procedures for class

shareholders shall not apply in the

shareholders shall not apply in the

following circumstances:

following circumstances:

  1. With the approval by special (I) With the approval by special

resolutions

at

a

general

resolutions

at

a

general

meeting,

the

Company

issues

meeting,

the

Company

issues

Domestic Shares

or

overseas

Domestic Shares

or

overseas

listed foreign shares alone or at

listed foreign shares alone or at

the same time at each interval of

the same time at each interval of

twelve months and the number

twelve months and the number

of the

proposed

Domestic

of the

proposed

Domestic

Shares

and

overseas

listed

Shares

and

overseas

listed

foreign shares does not exceed

foreign shares does not exceed

twenty percent of the respective

twenty percent of the respective

outstanding

shares

of

such

outstanding

shares

of

such

class; or

class; or

Article

number

Existing article

Amended article

(II)

The Company has made the

(II)

The Company has made the

plans to issue Domestic Shares

plans to issue Domestic Shares

or overseas listed foreign shares

or overseas listed foreign shares

at the time of incorporation and

at the time of incorporation and

the implementation of such plan

the implementation of such plan

has

been

completed

within

has

been

completed

within

fifteen months from the date of

fifteen months from the date of

approval

by

the

Securities

approval

by

the

Securities

Commission

of the

State

Commission

of the

State

Council;

Council;

(III)

With the approval from the

(III)

With the approval from the

securities

regulatory

authority

securities

regulatory

authority

under the State Council, the

under the State Council, the

holders of the domestic shares

holders of the domestic shares

of the Company transfer their

of the Company transfer their

shares to overseas investors and

shares to overseas investors or

such shares are listed and traded

domestic shares are converted

on

the

overseas

stock

to overseas-listedshares, and

exchanges.

such shares are listed and traded

on

the

overseas

stock

exchanges.

The Proposed Amendments comprise amendments to 8 provisions of the Articles of Association. In addition, the numbering of Article 23 to Article 192 of the original Articles of Association and the cross-reference made in it shall be adjusted accordingly as a result of the deletion of Articles 22 and 64 in its entirety. The contents of other provisions of the Articles of Association remain unchanged. The Proposed Amendments are subject to the approval by the Shareholders by way of a special resolution at the EGM. Prior to the passing of the relevant resolutions at the EGM, the prevailing Articles of Association shall remain valid.

The Articles of Association are prepared in Chinese with no official English version. Any English translation is for reference only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.

3. ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Proposed Appointment of Supervisor

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 December 2019, in relation to, inter alia, the proposed appointment of the Supervisor.

An ordinary resolution for approving the appointment of Ms. Wang Lu as a Supervisor will be proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval by Shareholders.

Ms. Wang Lu, aged 39, graduated from Sichuan Radio and TV University (四川廣播電視 大學) majoring in Accounting in July 2003. In June 2019, Ms. Wang obtained an EMBA from the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics (西南財經大學) in the PRC. From February 2001 to June 2008, Ms. Wang served as an internal accountant of Sichuan Languang Development Co., Ltd. (四川藍光發展股份有限公司) ("Languang Development"), one of the controlling shareholders of the Company (as defined under the Listing Rules). From June 2008 to March 2010, Ms. Wang served as an accounting supervisor of Huashen Group Co., Ltd.* (成 都華神集團股份有限公司) (now known as Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc., Ltd. (成都泰合健康科技集團股份有限公司) (stock code: 000790.SZ)), where she was responsible for internal control matters. From March 2010 to April 2012, she served as an accounting manager of Sichuan Gongga Tianyu Travel Development Company Limited* (四川貢嘎天域旅 遊開發有限公司), where she was responsible for internal control and internal supervisory work. For the period from April 2012 to November 2019, Ms. Wang has served as an assistant to the general manager of the audit and legal affairs centre of Sichuan Languang Hejun Industries Co., Ltd. (四川藍光和駿實業有限公司), a supervisor at the chairman's office of Languang Development and the assistant to the chairman of Languang Investment Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (藍光投資控股集團有限公司), all of which are the controlling shareholders of the Company and that Ms. Wang was in charge of internal control and human resources matters.

As at the date of this circular, save as disclosed above, Ms. Wang Lu has not held any other position with the Company or other members of the Group, has not held any directorships in other listed companies in the last three years, and has no other major appointments or professional qualifications. She does not have any relationships with any Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. She does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the EGM, the Company will enter into a service contract or a letter of appointment with Ms. Wang Lu. The initial length of services will be from the date of the EGM to the expiration of the term of the current session of the supervisory committee of the Company. The Company has yet to fix the remuneration of Ms. Wang Lu and it will seek approval from the Shareholders at the EGM for the authorisation that any one Director to enter into the service contract or letter of appointment with her. The Board will consider the duties of Ms. Wang Lu in the Company with reference to the salary of the other Supervisors in determining the remuneration of Ms. Wang Lu.

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware that there are any other matters relating to Ms. Wang Lu that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in respect of her appointment and there is no other information relating to Ms. Wang Lu which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.

4. THE EGM AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT

A notice convening the EGM at Conference Room, CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at which resolutions will be proposed to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the Proposed Amendments and the proposed appointment of the Supervisor is set out on pages 15 to 16 of this circular.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the EGM.

The proxy form and the reply slip of the EGM are also enclosed in this circular.

In order to determine the Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 18 December 2019 to Friday, 17 January 2020, both days inclusive, during which time no transfer of the Shares of the Company will be registered. Accordingly, unregistered H Shareholders shall lodge relevant share transfer documents with the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019.

- 13 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are required to complete and return the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. For shareholders of H Shares, the proxy form should be returned to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. For shareholders of Domestic Shares, the proxy form should be returned to the Company's headquarters in the PRC at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC by personal delivery or by post not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or at any other adjourned meeting should you so wish.

If you intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the accompanying reply slip to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) or to the Company's headquarters in the PRC at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares) on or before Friday, 27 December 2019.

5. VOTING BY POLL

According to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Accordingly, the chairman of the EGM will exercise his power under the Articles of Association to demand a poll in relation to all proposed resolutions at the EGM.

6. RECOMMENDATION

The Board considers that the proposed resolutions in relation to the Proposed Amendments and the proposed appointment of the Supervisor at the EGM are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends the Shareholders to vote in favour of the proposed resolutions at the EGM.

Yours faithfully,

By Order of the Board

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.

Yao Min

Chairman and executive Director

  • for identification purpose

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川 藍光嘉寶 服 務集團股份 有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first 2020 extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Conference Room, CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without amendments, the following resolutions. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the circular of the Company dated 2 December 2019.

The following resolutions will be considered and, if thought fit, approved by the Shareholders, with or without amendments, at the EGM:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the Proposed Amendments as set out in the circular of the Company dated 2 December 2019.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

2. To consider and appoint Ms. Wang Lu (王璐) as the Supervisor and authorize the Board to fix her remuneration.

By Order of the Board

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.

Yao Min

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

Notes:

  1. All resolutions at the EGM will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.justbon.com.cn/) in accordance with the Listing Rules.
  2. All shareholders of the Company are eligible for attending the EGM. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint a proxy or more than one proxy to attend the EGM and to cast a vote for him/her. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant proxy form. Every shareholder of the Company present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him/her.
  3. In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be completed and returned to (i) the Company's headquarters in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares) or (ii) the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time scheduled for the EGM. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should he/she so wish.
  4. Shareholders of the Company who intend to attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) shall submit the reply slip for the EGM by hand or by post to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) or the Company's headquarters in the PRC at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares) on or before Friday, 27 December 2019.
  5. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 18 December 2019 to Friday, 17 January 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, shareholders of H Shares whose transfer documents have not been registered are required to submit the share certificates together with the properly completed share transfer forms to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 for registration. Shareholders of H Shares who are registered with Tricor Investor Services Limited on or before the aforementioned date are entitled to attend the EGM.
  6. A reply slip and a form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed.

- 16 -

