Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 17 JANUARY 2020

12/01/2019 | 06:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川 藍光嘉寶 服 務集團股份 有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first 2020 extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Conference Room, CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without amendments, the following resolutions. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the circular of the Company dated 2 December 2019.

The following resolutions will be considered and, if thought fit, approved by the Shareholders, with or without amendments, at the EGM:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the Proposed Amendments as set out in the circular of the Company dated 2 December 2019.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

2. To consider and appoint Ms. Wang Lu (王璐) as the Supervisor and authorize the Board to fix her remuneration.

By Order of the Board

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.

Yao Min

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

- 1 -

Notes:

  1. All resolutions at the EGM will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.justbon.com.cn/) in accordance with the Listing Rules.
  2. All shareholders of the Company are eligible for attending the EGM. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint a proxy or more than one proxy to attend the EGM and to cast a vote for him/her. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant proxy form. Every shareholder of the Company present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him/her.
  3. In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be completed and returned to (i) the Company's headquarters in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares) or (ii) the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time scheduled for the EGM. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should he/she so wish.
  4. Shareholders of the Company who intend to attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) shall submit the reply slip for the EGM by hand or by post to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) or the Company's headquarters in the PRC at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares) on or before Friday, 27 December 2019.
  5. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 18 December 2019 to Friday, 17 January 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, shareholders of H Shares whose transfer documents have not been registered are required to submit the share certificates together with the properly completed share transfer forms to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 for registration. Shareholders of H Shares who are registered with Tricor Investor Services Limited on or before the aforementioned date are entitled to attend the EGM.
  6. A reply slip and a form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed.

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Yao Min, Mr. Wu Gang and Mr. Chen Jingchao as executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Qiaolong, Mr. Meng Hongwei and Mr. Wang Wanfeng as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Li Shujian, Mr. Chan Shing Yee, Joseph and Mr. Zhang Shouwen as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 11:37:02 UTC
