Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 17 JANUARY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川 藍光嘉寶 服 務集團股份 有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first 2020 extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Conference Room, CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without amendments, the following resolutions. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the circular of the Company dated 2 December 2019.

The following resolutions will be considered and, if thought fit, approved by the Shareholders, with or without amendments, at the EGM:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the Proposed Amendments as set out in the circular of the Company dated 2 December 2019.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

2. To consider and appoint Ms. Wang Lu (王璐) as the Supervisor and authorize the Board to fix her remuneration.

By Order of the Board

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.

Yao Min

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019