Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

12/01/2019 | 06:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川 藍 光 嘉 寶 服 務 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

This announcement is made by Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

According to (1) the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the

General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97)( 國務院關於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規定的批覆》

(國函[2019]97)), the requirements on the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures for joint stock limited companies incorporated in China and listed overseas shall be unified and governed by the relevant regulations under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, instead of the regulations under Articles 20 to 22 of the

Special Regulations of the State Council on Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint Stock Limited Companies( 國務院關於股份有限公司境外募集股份及上市的特別規定》); and

  1. the "Guidelines on Application for "Full Circulation" of Domestic Unlisted Shares of H-share Companies" (CSRC Announcement [2019] No. 22) ( H股公司境內未上市股份申請"全流通" 業 務指引》(中國證券監督管理委員會公告[2019]22)) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the supporting catalogue of materials for application for "Full Circulation" of H shares and key points for review and of concern, to comprehensively roll out the "Full Circulation" reform of H shares, the relevant provisions in the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") relating to the notice period for convening a shareholders' general meeting, shareholders' rights to make proposals and requirements on the procedures for convening general meeting and the "Full circulation" of H shares shall be amended.

In view of the changes in regulatory requirements and in light of the actual situation of the Company, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") hereby announces the proposed amendments to Article 17, paragraph 2 to Article 19, Article 22, Article 62, Article 64, Article 66, Article 93 and Article 95 (the "Proposed Amendments") of the Articles of Association.

1

Details of the Proposed Amendments are set out as follows:

Article number

Existing article

Amended article

Article 17

Shares that the Company issues to

Shares that the Company issues to

domestic

investors for subscription

domestic investors for subscription

in RMB shall be known as domestic

in RMB shall be known as domestic

shares. Shares that the Company issues

shares. Shares that the Company issues

to foreign investors for subscription in

to foreign investors for subscription in

foreign currencies shall be known as

foreign currencies shall be known as

foreign shares. Foreign shares offered

foreign shares. Foreign shares offered

and listed overseas shall be called

and listed overseas shall be called

overseas listed foreign shares. Foreign

overseas listed foreign shares. Foreign

shares not listed domestically or overseas

shares not listed domestically or overseas

shall be called non-listed foreign shares.

shall be called non-listed foreign shares.

The foreign shares issued by the

The foreign shares issued by the

Company and listed on HONG KONG

Company and listed on HONG KONG

S T O C K E X C H A N G E a r e c a l l e d

S T O C K E X C H A N G E a r e c a l l e d

H-shares in short, which are the shares

H-shares in short, which are the shares

with par value denominated in RMB,

with par value denominated in RMB,

approved to be listed on HONG KONG

approved to be listed on HONG KONG

STOCK EXCHANGE and subscribed

STOCK EXCHANGE and subscribed

and traded in Hong Kong dollars.

and traded in Hong Kong dollars.

Both holders of domestic shares and

Both holders of domestic shares and

holders of foreign shares are ordinary

holders of foreign shares are ordinary

shareholders and shall have the same

shareholders and shall have the same

rights and obligations.

rights and obligations.

Shareholders of the Company may list

Shareholders of the Company may

the unlisted shares they hold on an

list the unlisted shares they hold

overseas stock exchange upon approval

on an overseas stock exchange

by the securities regulatory authority

upon approval by the securities

under the State Council. Listing of the

regulatory authority under the State

aforesaid shares on an overseas stock

Council.Subject to the approval of

exchange shall also comply with the

the securities regulatory authorities

regulatory

procedure, regulations and

of the State Council, all or part of

requirements of the overseas securities

the domestic shares are convertible

market. Listing of the aforesaid shares

into overseas-listed shares, and the

on an overseas stock exchange does not

resulting overseas-listed shares may

need resolution through voting at a class

be listed and traded on overseas stock

general meeting.

exchange(s).Listing of the aforesaid

shares on an overseas stock exchange

shall also comply with the regulatory

procedure, regulations and requirements

of the overseas securities market.

Listing of the aforesaid shares on an

overseas stock exchange does not need

resolution through voting at a class

general meeting.

The overseas-listed shares converted

from domestic shares shall be of

the same class with the existing

overseas-listed foreign shares.

2

Article number

Existing article

Amended article

Article 19,

Upon the completion of the initial public

Upon the completion of the initial public

paragraph 2

offering of the overseas listed foreign

offering of the overseas listed foreign

shares, if the over-allotment option is

shares, if the over-allotmentoption is

not exercised, the equity structure of

not exercised, the equity structure of

the Company comprises: 171,664,660

the Company comprises: 171,664,660

shares of ordinary shares, including

shares of ordinary shares, including

128,748,460 shares of domestic shares

128,748,460 shares of domestic shares

and 42,916,200 shares of H-shares.

and 42,916,200 shares of H-shares.

If the over-allotment option is fully

If the over-allotment option is fully

exercised, the equity structure of the

exercised,the registered capital of the

Company comprises: 178,102,160

Company is RMB178,102,160, and

shares of ordinary shares, including

the equity structure of the Company

128,748,460 shares of domestic shares

comprises: 178,102,160

shares of

and 49,353,700 shares of H-shares.

ordinary shares, including

128,748,460

s h a r e s o f d o m e s t i c s h a r e s a n d

49,353,700 shares of H-shares.

Article 22

The registered capital of the Company is

DELETE

RMB128,748,460 prior to the offering.

Upon the completion of the initial

public offering of the overseas listed

foreign shares, if the over-allotment

option is not exercised, the registered

capital of the Company is no more than

RMB171,664,660; if the over-allotment

option is exercised, the registered

capital of the Company is no more than

RMB178,102,160.

3

Article number

Existing article

Amended article

Article 62

Where the Company convenes a general

Where an annual general meeting

meeting, a written notice shall be given

is convened by the Company,the

45 days prior to the date of the meeting

Company convenes a general meeting,

to notify all the shareholders in the

a written notice shall be given 45 days

shareholders' register of the issues to

twenty clear business daysprior to

be considered at the meeting, and the

the dateconveningof the meeting to

date and venue of the meeting. Any

notify all the registeredshareholders

shareholder intending to attend the

in the shareholders' registerof the

meeting shall deliver to the Company

issuesmattersto be considered at the

a written reply showing his intention

meeting, andas well asthe datetime

to attend at least 20 days before the

and venue of the meeting.; where an

meeting.

extraordinary general meeting is

convened by the Company, a written

notice shall be given ten clear business

days or fifteen days (whichever is the

longer time) prior to the convening of

the meeting to notify all the registered

shareholders of the matters to be

considered at the meeting, as well as

the time and venue of the meeting.Any

shareholder intending to attend the

meeting shall deliver to the Company

a written reply showing his intention

to attend at least 20 days before the

meeting.

Article 64

Based on the written replies received

DELETE

20 days before a general meeting, the

Company shall calculate the number

of voting shares represented by the

shareholders who have intention to

attend the general meeting. If the

shareholders who intend to attend such

meeting represent more than half of

the total number of shares which have

the right to vote at such meeting, the

Company may hold the general meeting;

otherwise, the Company shall, within

five days, inform the shareholders again

of the matters to be considered, and the

date and venue of the general meeting

by means of public announcement. The

Company may then hold the general

meeting after such public announcement

has been made. The extraordinary

general meeting shall not decide the

matters not stated in the notice.

4

Article number

Existing article

Amended article

Article 66

The notice of general meeting shall

Unless otherwise provided in the

be delivered to shareholders (whether

Articles of Association,Tthe notice of

or not they are entitled to vote at the

general meeting shall be delivered to

general meeting) by personal delivery

shareholders (whether or not they are

or by prepaid mail to their addresses as

entitled to vote at the general meeting)

shown in the shareholders' register. For

by personal delivery or by prepaid

holders of domestic shares, the notice of

mail to their addresses as shown in the

a general meeting may be issued in the

shareholders' register. For holders of

form of public announcement.

domestic shares, the notice of a general

meeting may be issued in the form of

Public announcement referred to in the

public announcement.

preceding paragraph shall be published

in one or more newspaper(s) designated

Public announcement referred to in

by the securities authority under the

the preceding paragraph shall be

State Council during the period between

published in one or more newspaper(s)

45 days to 50 days prior to the date of

designated by the securities authority

the meeting. Once the announcement has

under the State Council during the

been published, all holders of domestic

period between 45 days to 50 days

shares shall be deemed to have received

prior to the date of the meeting. Once

the notice of relevant general meeting.

the announcement has been published,

all holders of domestic shares shall be

deemed to have received the notice of

relevant general meeting.

5

Article number

Existing article

Amended article

Article 93

Where the

Company convenes a class

Where the Company convenes a class

general meeting, a written notice shall

general meeting, a written notice shall

be given 45 days prior to the date of the

be given 45 daystwenty clear business

meeting to notify all the shareholders

daysprior to the date of the meeting

of the said class in the shareholders'

convening of the annual general

register of the issues to be considered at

meeting and ten clear business days

the meeting, and the date and venue of

or fifteen days (whichever is the

the meeting. Any shareholder intending

longer time) prior to the convening

to attend the meeting shall serve to the

of the extraordinary general meeting

Company a written reply showing his

to notify all the registered shareholders

intention to attend at least 20 days before

of the said class in the shareholders'

the date of the meeting.

registerof the issuesmattersto be

considered at the meeting, andas well

Where the number of voting shares

asthe datetimeand venue of the

represented

by shareholders intending

meeting.

Any shareholder intending

to attend the meeting amounts to more

to attend the meeting shall serve to

than a half of the total number of voting

the Company a written reply showing

shares of that class, the Company may

his intention to attend at least 20 days

convene the class general meeting; if

before the date of the meeting.

not, the Company shall, within five

days, notify shareholders again of the

Where the number of voting shares

issues to be considered, date and venue

represented by shareholders intending

of the meeting in the form of public

to attend the meeting amounts to

announcements. The Company may then

more than a half of the total number

convene the class general meeting after

of voting shares of that class, the

such announcements.

Company may convene the class

general meeting; if not, the Company

If the listing rules of the stock exchange

shall, within five days, notify

where the shares of the Company are

shareholders again of the issues to

listed have any special provisions, the

be considered, date and venue of

relevant provisions shall prevail.

the meeting in the form of public

announcements. The Company may

then convene the class general meeting

after such announcements.

If the listing rules of the stock exchange

where the shares of the Company are

listed have any special provisions, the

relevant provisions shall prevail.

6

Article number

Existing article

Amended article

Article 95

Apart from holders of other classes of

Apart from holders of other classes of

shares, holders of domestic shares and

shares, holders of domestic shares and

unlisted foreign shares are deemed as

unlisted foreign shares are deemed as

the shareholders of the same class, while

the shareholders of the same class,

they and shareholders of overseas listed

while theyand shareholders ofoverseas

foreign share are deemed as shareholders

listed foreign sharesare deemed as

of different classes.

shareholders of different classes.

Special voting procedures for class

Special voting procedures for class

shareholders shall not apply in the

shareholders shall not apply in the

following circumstances:

following circumstances:

(I)

With

the approval by special

(I)

With the approval by special

resolutions at a general meeting, the

resolutions at a general meeting, the

Company issues Domestic Shares or

Company issues Domestic Shares or

overseas listed foreign shares alone

overseas listed foreign shares alone

or at the same time at each interval

or at the same time at each interval

of twelve months and the number

of twelve months and the number

of the proposed Domestic Shares

of the proposed Domestic Shares

and overseas listed foreign shares

and overseas listed foreign shares

does not exceed twenty percent of

does not exceed twenty percent of

the respective outstanding shares of

the respective outstanding shares of

such class; or

such class; or

(II)

T h e

C o m p a n y h a s m a d e t h e

(II)

T h e C o m p a n y h a s m a d e t h e

plans to issue Domestic Shares

plans to issue Domestic Shares

or overseas listed foreign shares

or overseas listed foreign shares

at the time of incorporation and

at the time of incorporation and

the implementation of such plan

the implementation of such plan

has been completed within fifteen

has been completed within fifteen

months from the date of approval

months from the date of approval

by the Securities Commission of the

by the Securities Commission of the

State Council;

State Council;

(III) W i t h

t h e a p p r o v a l f r o m t h e

(III) W i t h t h e a p p r o v a l f r o m t h e

securities regulatory authority under

securities regulatory authority under

the State Council, the holders of the

the State Council, the holders of the

domestic shares of the Company

domestic shares of the Company

transfer their shares to overseas

transfer their shares to overseas

investors and such shares are listed

investors or domestic shares

and traded on the overseas stock

are converted to overseas-listed

exchanges.

shares, and such shares are listed

and traded on the overseas stock

exchanges.

7

The Board is of the view that the Proposed Amendments are in the interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as a whole.

The Proposed Amendments comprise amendments to 8 provisions of the Articles of Association. In addition, the numbering of Article 23 to Article 192 of the original Articles of Association and the cross-reference made in it shall be adjusted accordingly as a result of the deletion of Articles 22 and 64 in its entirety. The contents of other provisions of the Articles of Association remain unchanged. The Proposed Amendments are subject to the approval by the Shareholders by way of a special resolution at an extraordinary general meeting to be held by the Company as well as the approval by Shareholders at the H Shareholders class meeting and the domestic Shareholders class meeting respectively.

The Company will dispatch a circular containing, among others, the details of the Proposed Amendments to the Shareholders in due course. Prior to the passing of the resolution of the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association, the prevailing Articles of Association shall remain valid and effective.

The Articles of Association are prepared in Chinese with no official English version. Any English translation is for reference only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.

Yao Min

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yao Min, Mr. Wu Gang and Mr. Chen Jingchao as executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Qiaolong, Mr. Meng Hongwei and Mr. Wang Wanfeng as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Li Shujian, Mr. Chan Shing Yee, Joseph and Mr. Zhang Shouwen as independent non-executive Directors.

8

Disclaimer

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 11:37:02 UTC
