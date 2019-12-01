Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川 藍 光 嘉 寶 服 務 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

This announcement is made by Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

According to (1) the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the

General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97) 《( 國務院關於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規定的批覆》

(國函[2019]97號)), the requirements on the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures for joint stock limited companies incorporated in China and listed overseas shall be unified and governed by the relevant regulations under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, instead of the regulations under Articles 20 to 22 of the

Special Regulations of the State Council on Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint Stock Limited Companies 《( 國務院關於股份有限公司境外募集股份及上市的特別規定》); and

the "Guidelines on Application for "Full Circulation" of Domestic Unlisted Shares of H-share Companies" (CSRC Announcement [2019] No. 22) 《 ( H 股公司境內未上市股份申請 " 全流通 " 業 務指引》 ( 中國證券監督管理委員會公告 [2019]22 號 )) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the supporting catalogue of materials for application for "Full Circulation" of H shares and key points for review and of concern, to comprehensively roll out the "Full Circulation" reform of H shares, the relevant provisions in the articles of association of the Company (the " Articles of Association ") relating to the notice period for convening a shareholders' general meeting, shareholders' rights to make proposals and requirements on the procedures for convening general meeting and the "Full circulation" of H shares shall be amended.

In view of the changes in regulatory requirements and in light of the actual situation of the Company, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") hereby announces the proposed amendments to Article 17, paragraph 2 to Article 19, Article 22, Article 62, Article 64, Article 66, Article 93 and Article 95 (the "Proposed Amendments") of the Articles of Association.