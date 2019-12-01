|
Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
12/01/2019 | 06:38am EST
SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.
四 川 藍 光 嘉 寶 服 務 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2606)
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
This announcement is made by Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
According to (1) the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the
General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97) 《( 國務院關於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規定的批覆》
(國函[2019]97號)), the requirements on the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures for joint stock limited companies incorporated in China and listed overseas shall be unified and governed by the relevant regulations under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, instead of the regulations under Articles 20 to 22 of the
Special Regulations of the State Council on Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint Stock Limited Companies 《( 國務院關於股份有限公司境外募集股份及上市的特別規定》); and
-
the "Guidelines on Application for "Full Circulation" of Domestic Unlisted Shares of H-share Companies" (CSRC Announcement [2019] No. 22) 《( H股公司境內未上市股份申請"全流通" 業 務指引》(中國證券監督管理委員會公告[2019]22號)) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the supporting catalogue of materials for application for "Full Circulation" of H shares and key points for review and of concern, to comprehensively roll out the "Full Circulation" reform of H shares, the relevant provisions in the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") relating to the notice period for convening a shareholders' general meeting, shareholders' rights to make proposals and requirements on the procedures for convening general meeting and the "Full circulation" of H shares shall be amended.
In view of the changes in regulatory requirements and in light of the actual situation of the Company, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") hereby announces the proposed amendments to Article 17, paragraph 2 to Article 19, Article 22, Article 62, Article 64, Article 66, Article 93 and Article 95 (the "Proposed Amendments") of the Articles of Association.
Details of the Proposed Amendments are set out as follows:
|
Article number
|
|
Existing article
|
Amended article
|
|
|
|
Article 17
|
Shares that the Company issues to
|
Shares that the Company issues to
|
|
domestic
|
investors for subscription
|
domestic investors for subscription
|
|
in RMB shall be known as domestic
|
in RMB shall be known as domestic
|
|
shares. Shares that the Company issues
|
shares. Shares that the Company issues
|
|
to foreign investors for subscription in
|
to foreign investors for subscription in
|
|
foreign currencies shall be known as
|
foreign currencies shall be known as
|
|
foreign shares. Foreign shares offered
|
foreign shares. Foreign shares offered
|
|
and listed overseas shall be called
|
and listed overseas shall be called
|
|
overseas listed foreign shares. Foreign
|
overseas listed foreign shares. Foreign
|
|
shares not listed domestically or overseas
|
shares not listed domestically or overseas
|
|
shall be called non-listed foreign shares.
|
shall be called non-listed foreign shares.
|
|
The foreign shares issued by the
|
The foreign shares issued by the
|
|
Company and listed on HONG KONG
|
Company and listed on HONG KONG
|
|
S T O C K E X C H A N G E a r e c a l l e d
|
S T O C K E X C H A N G E a r e c a l l e d
|
|
H-shares in short, which are the shares
|
H-shares in short, which are the shares
|
|
with par value denominated in RMB,
|
with par value denominated in RMB,
|
|
approved to be listed on HONG KONG
|
approved to be listed on HONG KONG
|
|
STOCK EXCHANGE and subscribed
|
STOCK EXCHANGE and subscribed
|
|
and traded in Hong Kong dollars.
|
and traded in Hong Kong dollars.
|
|
Both holders of domestic shares and
|
Both holders of domestic shares and
|
|
holders of foreign shares are ordinary
|
holders of foreign shares are ordinary
|
|
shareholders and shall have the same
|
shareholders and shall have the same
|
|
rights and obligations.
|
rights and obligations.
|
|
Shareholders of the Company may list
|
Shareholders of the Company may
|
|
the unlisted shares they hold on an
|
list the unlisted shares they hold
|
|
overseas stock exchange upon approval
|
on an overseas stock exchange
|
|
by the securities regulatory authority
|
upon approval by the securities
|
|
under the State Council. Listing of the
|
regulatory authority under the State
|
|
aforesaid shares on an overseas stock
|
Council.Subject to the approval of
|
|
exchange shall also comply with the
|
the securities regulatory authorities
|
|
regulatory
|
procedure, regulations and
|
of the State Council, all or part of
|
|
requirements of the overseas securities
|
the domestic shares are convertible
|
|
market. Listing of the aforesaid shares
|
into overseas-listed shares, and the
|
|
on an overseas stock exchange does not
|
resulting overseas-listed shares may
|
|
need resolution through voting at a class
|
be listed and traded on overseas stock
|
|
general meeting.
|
exchange(s).Listing of the aforesaid
|
|
|
|
shares on an overseas stock exchange
|
|
|
|
shall also comply with the regulatory
|
|
|
|
procedure, regulations and requirements
|
|
|
|
of the overseas securities market.
|
|
|
|
Listing of the aforesaid shares on an
|
|
|
|
overseas stock exchange does not need
|
|
|
|
resolution through voting at a class
|
|
|
|
general meeting.
|
|
|
|
The overseas-listed shares converted
|
|
|
|
from domestic shares shall be of
|
|
|
|
the same class with the existing
|
|
|
|
overseas-listed foreign shares.
|
|
|
|
|
Article number
|
Existing article
|
Amended article
|
|
|
|
Article 19,
|
Upon the completion of the initial public
|
Upon the completion of the initial public
|
paragraph 2
|
offering of the overseas listed foreign
|
offering of the overseas listed foreign
|
|
shares, if the over-allotment option is
|
shares, if the over-allotmentoption is
|
|
not exercised, the equity structure of
|
not exercised, the equity structure of
|
|
the Company comprises: 171,664,660
|
the Company comprises: 171,664,660
|
|
shares of ordinary shares, including
|
shares of ordinary shares, including
|
|
128,748,460 shares of domestic shares
|
128,748,460 shares of domestic shares
|
|
and 42,916,200 shares of H-shares.
|
and 42,916,200 shares of H-shares.
|
|
If the over-allotment option is fully
|
If the over-allotment option is fully
|
|
exercised, the equity structure of the
|
exercised,the registered capital of the
|
|
Company comprises: 178,102,160
|
Company is RMB178,102,160, and
|
|
shares of ordinary shares, including
|
the equity structure of the Company
|
|
128,748,460 shares of domestic shares
|
comprises: 178,102,160
|
shares of
|
|
and 49,353,700 shares of H-shares.
|
ordinary shares, including
|
128,748,460
|
|
|
s h a r e s o f d o m e s t i c s h a r e s a n d
|
|
|
49,353,700 shares of H-shares.
|
|
|
|
|
Article 22
|
The registered capital of the Company is
|
DELETE
|
|
|
RMB128,748,460 prior to the offering.
|
|
|
|
Upon the completion of the initial
|
|
|
|
public offering of the overseas listed
|
|
|
|
foreign shares, if the over-allotment
|
|
|
|
option is not exercised, the registered
|
|
|
|
capital of the Company is no more than
|
|
|
|
RMB171,664,660; if the over-allotment
|
|
|
|
option is exercised, the registered
|
|
|
|
capital of the Company is no more than
|
|
|
|
RMB178,102,160.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Article number
|
Existing article
|
Amended article
|
|
|
|
Article 62
|
Where the Company convenes a general
|
Where an annual general meeting
|
|
meeting, a written notice shall be given
|
is convened by the Company,the
|
|
45 days prior to the date of the meeting
|
Company convenes a general meeting,
|
|
to notify all the shareholders in the
|
a written notice shall be given 45 days
|
|
shareholders' register of the issues to
|
twenty clear business daysprior to
|
|
be considered at the meeting, and the
|
the dateconveningof the meeting to
|
|
date and venue of the meeting. Any
|
notify all the registeredshareholders
|
|
shareholder intending to attend the
|
in the shareholders' registerof the
|
|
meeting shall deliver to the Company
|
issuesmattersto be considered at the
|
|
a written reply showing his intention
|
meeting, andas well asthe datetime
|
|
to attend at least 20 days before the
|
and venue of the meeting.; where an
|
|
meeting.
|
extraordinary general meeting is
|
|
|
convened by the Company, a written
|
|
|
notice shall be given ten clear business
|
|
|
days or fifteen days (whichever is the
|
|
|
longer time) prior to the convening of
|
|
|
the meeting to notify all the registered
|
|
|
shareholders of the matters to be
|
|
|
considered at the meeting, as well as
|
|
|
the time and venue of the meeting.Any
|
|
|
shareholder intending to attend the
|
|
|
meeting shall deliver to the Company
|
|
|
a written reply showing his intention
|
|
|
to attend at least 20 days before the
|
|
|
meeting.
|
|
|
|
Article 64
|
Based on the written replies received
|
DELETE
|
|
20 days before a general meeting, the
|
|
|
Company shall calculate the number
|
|
|
of voting shares represented by the
|
|
|
shareholders who have intention to
|
|
|
attend the general meeting. If the
|
|
|
shareholders who intend to attend such
|
|
|
meeting represent more than half of
|
|
|
the total number of shares which have
|
|
|
the right to vote at such meeting, the
|
|
|
Company may hold the general meeting;
|
|
|
otherwise, the Company shall, within
|
|
|
five days, inform the shareholders again
|
|
|
of the matters to be considered, and the
|
|
|
date and venue of the general meeting
|
|
|
by means of public announcement. The
|
|
|
Company may then hold the general
|
|
|
meeting after such public announcement
|
|
|
has been made. The extraordinary
|
|
|
general meeting shall not decide the
|
|
|
matters not stated in the notice.
|
|
|
|
|
Article number
|
Existing article
|
Amended article
|
|
|
|
Article 66
|
The notice of general meeting shall
|
Unless otherwise provided in the
|
|
be delivered to shareholders (whether
|
Articles of Association,Tthe notice of
|
|
or not they are entitled to vote at the
|
general meeting shall be delivered to
|
|
general meeting) by personal delivery
|
shareholders (whether or not they are
|
|
or by prepaid mail to their addresses as
|
entitled to vote at the general meeting)
|
|
shown in the shareholders' register. For
|
by personal delivery or by prepaid
|
|
holders of domestic shares, the notice of
|
mail to their addresses as shown in the
|
|
a general meeting may be issued in the
|
shareholders' register. For holders of
|
|
form of public announcement.
|
domestic shares, the notice of a general
|
|
|
meeting may be issued in the form of
|
|
Public announcement referred to in the
|
public announcement.
|
|
preceding paragraph shall be published
|
|
|
in one or more newspaper(s) designated
|
Public announcement referred to in
|
|
by the securities authority under the
|
the preceding paragraph shall be
|
|
State Council during the period between
|
published in one or more newspaper(s)
|
|
45 days to 50 days prior to the date of
|
designated by the securities authority
|
|
the meeting. Once the announcement has
|
under the State Council during the
|
|
been published, all holders of domestic
|
period between 45 days to 50 days
|
|
shares shall be deemed to have received
|
prior to the date of the meeting. Once
|
|
the notice of relevant general meeting.
|
the announcement has been published,
|
|
|
all holders of domestic shares shall be
|
|
|
deemed to have received the notice of
|
|
|
relevant general meeting.
|
|
|
|
Article number
|
|
Existing article
|
|
Amended article
|
|
|
|
|
|
Article 93
|
Where the
|
Company convenes a class
|
Where the Company convenes a class
|
|
general meeting, a written notice shall
|
general meeting, a written notice shall
|
|
be given 45 days prior to the date of the
|
be given 45 daystwenty clear business
|
|
meeting to notify all the shareholders
|
daysprior to the date of the meeting
|
|
of the said class in the shareholders'
|
convening of the annual general
|
|
register of the issues to be considered at
|
meeting and ten clear business days
|
|
the meeting, and the date and venue of
|
or fifteen days (whichever is the
|
|
the meeting. Any shareholder intending
|
longer time) prior to the convening
|
|
to attend the meeting shall serve to the
|
of the extraordinary general meeting
|
|
Company a written reply showing his
|
to notify all the registered shareholders
|
|
intention to attend at least 20 days before
|
of the said class in the shareholders'
|
|
the date of the meeting.
|
registerof the issuesmattersto be
|
|
|
|
considered at the meeting, andas well
|
|
Where the number of voting shares
|
asthe datetimeand venue of the
|
|
represented
|
by shareholders intending
|
meeting.
|
Any shareholder intending
|
|
to attend the meeting amounts to more
|
to attend the meeting shall serve to
|
|
than a half of the total number of voting
|
the Company a written reply showing
|
|
shares of that class, the Company may
|
his intention to attend at least 20 days
|
|
convene the class general meeting; if
|
before the date of the meeting.
|
|
not, the Company shall, within five
|
|
|
|
days, notify shareholders again of the
|
Where the number of voting shares
|
|
issues to be considered, date and venue
|
represented by shareholders intending
|
|
of the meeting in the form of public
|
to attend the meeting amounts to
|
|
announcements. The Company may then
|
more than a half of the total number
|
|
convene the class general meeting after
|
of voting shares of that class, the
|
|
such announcements.
|
Company may convene the class
|
|
|
|
general meeting; if not, the Company
|
|
If the listing rules of the stock exchange
|
shall, within five days, notify
|
|
where the shares of the Company are
|
shareholders again of the issues to
|
|
listed have any special provisions, the
|
be considered, date and venue of
|
|
relevant provisions shall prevail.
|
the meeting in the form of public
|
|
|
|
announcements. The Company may
|
|
|
|
then convene the class general meeting
|
|
|
|
after such announcements.
|
|
|
|
If the listing rules of the stock exchange
|
|
|
|
where the shares of the Company are
|
|
|
|
listed have any special provisions, the
|
|
|
|
relevant provisions shall prevail.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Article number
|
|
|
Existing article
|
|
Amended article
|
|
|
|
Article 95
|
Apart from holders of other classes of
|
Apart from holders of other classes of
|
|
shares, holders of domestic shares and
|
shares, holders of domestic shares and
|
|
unlisted foreign shares are deemed as
|
unlisted foreign shares are deemed as
|
|
the shareholders of the same class, while
|
the shareholders of the same class,
|
|
they and shareholders of overseas listed
|
while theyand shareholders ofoverseas
|
|
foreign share are deemed as shareholders
|
listed foreign sharesare deemed as
|
|
of different classes.
|
shareholders of different classes.
|
|
Special voting procedures for class
|
Special voting procedures for class
|
|
shareholders shall not apply in the
|
shareholders shall not apply in the
|
|
following circumstances:
|
following circumstances:
|
|
(I)
|
With
|
the approval by special
|
(I)
|
With the approval by special
|
|
|
resolutions at a general meeting, the
|
|
resolutions at a general meeting, the
|
|
|
Company issues Domestic Shares or
|
|
Company issues Domestic Shares or
|
|
|
overseas listed foreign shares alone
|
|
overseas listed foreign shares alone
|
|
|
or at the same time at each interval
|
|
or at the same time at each interval
|
|
|
of twelve months and the number
|
|
of twelve months and the number
|
|
|
of the proposed Domestic Shares
|
|
of the proposed Domestic Shares
|
|
|
and overseas listed foreign shares
|
|
and overseas listed foreign shares
|
|
|
does not exceed twenty percent of
|
|
does not exceed twenty percent of
|
|
|
the respective outstanding shares of
|
|
the respective outstanding shares of
|
|
|
such class; or
|
|
such class; or
|
|
(II)
|
T h e
|
C o m p a n y h a s m a d e t h e
|
(II)
|
T h e C o m p a n y h a s m a d e t h e
|
|
|
plans to issue Domestic Shares
|
|
plans to issue Domestic Shares
|
|
|
or overseas listed foreign shares
|
|
or overseas listed foreign shares
|
|
|
at the time of incorporation and
|
|
at the time of incorporation and
|
|
|
the implementation of such plan
|
|
the implementation of such plan
|
|
|
has been completed within fifteen
|
|
has been completed within fifteen
|
|
|
months from the date of approval
|
|
months from the date of approval
|
|
|
by the Securities Commission of the
|
|
by the Securities Commission of the
|
|
|
State Council;
|
|
State Council;
|
|
(III) W i t h
|
t h e a p p r o v a l f r o m t h e
|
(III) W i t h t h e a p p r o v a l f r o m t h e
|
|
|
securities regulatory authority under
|
|
securities regulatory authority under
|
|
|
the State Council, the holders of the
|
|
the State Council, the holders of the
|
|
|
domestic shares of the Company
|
|
domestic shares of the Company
|
|
|
transfer their shares to overseas
|
|
transfer their shares to overseas
|
|
|
investors and such shares are listed
|
|
investors or domestic shares
|
|
|
and traded on the overseas stock
|
|
are converted to overseas-listed
|
|
|
exchanges.
|
|
shares, and such shares are listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
and traded on the overseas stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
exchanges.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Board is of the view that the Proposed Amendments are in the interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as a whole.
The Proposed Amendments comprise amendments to 8 provisions of the Articles of Association. In addition, the numbering of Article 23 to Article 192 of the original Articles of Association and the cross-reference made in it shall be adjusted accordingly as a result of the deletion of Articles 22 and 64 in its entirety. The contents of other provisions of the Articles of Association remain unchanged. The Proposed Amendments are subject to the approval by the Shareholders by way of a special resolution at an extraordinary general meeting to be held by the Company as well as the approval by Shareholders at the H Shareholders class meeting and the domestic Shareholders class meeting respectively.
The Company will dispatch a circular containing, among others, the details of the Proposed Amendments to the Shareholders in due course. Prior to the passing of the resolution of the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association, the prevailing Articles of Association shall remain valid and effective.
The Articles of Association are prepared in Chinese with no official English version. Any English translation is for reference only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.
Yao Min
Chairman and executive Director
Hong Kong, 2 December 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yao Min, Mr. Wu Gang and Mr. Chen Jingchao as executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Qiaolong, Mr. Meng Hongwei and Mr. Wang Wanfeng as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Li Shujian, Mr. Chan Shing Yee, Joseph and Mr. Zhang Shouwen as independent non-executive Directors.
|
|