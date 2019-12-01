Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : PROPOSED CHANGE OF SUPERVISORS

Ms. Wang Lu (王璐)

Ms. Wang Lu, aged 39, graduated from Sichuan Radio and TV University (四川廣播電視大

學) majoring in Accounting in July 2003. In June 2019, Ms. Wang obtained an EMBA from the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics (西南財經大學) in the PRC. From February

2001 to June 2008, Ms. Wang served as an internal accountant of Sichuan Languang Development Co., Ltd. (四川藍光發展股份有限公司) ("Languang Development"), one of the controlling

shareholders of the Company (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules")). From June 2008 to March 2010, Ms. Wang served as an accounting supervisor of Huashen Group Co., Ltd.* (成都華神集團股份 有限公司) (now known as Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc., Ltd. (成都泰合健康科 技集團股份有限公司) (stock code: 000790.SZ)), where she was responsible for internal control

matters. From March 2010 to April 2012, she served as an accounting manager of Sichuan Gongga Tianyu Travel Development Company Limited* (四川貢嘎天域旅遊開發有限公司), where she

was responsible for internal control and internal supervisory work. For the period from April 2012

to November 2019, Ms. Wang has served as an assistant to the general manager of the audit and legal affairs centre of Sichuan Languang Hejun Industries Co., Ltd. (四川藍光和駿實業有限公司),

a supervisor at the chairman's office of Languang Development and the assistant to the chairman of Languang Investment Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (藍光投資控股集團有限公司), all of which are

the controlling shareholders of the Company and that Ms. Wang was in charge of internal control and human resources matters.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Ms. Wang Lu has not held any other position with the Company or other members of the Group, has not held any directorships in other listed companies in the last three years, and has no other major appointments or professional qualifications. She does not have any relationships with any Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. She does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the EGM, the Company will enter into a service contract or a letter of appointment with Ms. Wang Lu. The initial length of services will be from the date of the EGM to the expiration of the term of the current session of the supervisory committee of the Company. The Company has yet to fix the remuneration of Ms. Wang Lu and it will seek approval from the Shareholders at the EGM for the authorisation that any one Director to enter into the service contract or letter of appointment with her. The Board will consider the duties of Ms. Wang Lu in the Company with reference to the salary of the other Supervisors in determining the remuneration of Ms. Wang Lu.