Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : PROPOSED CHANGE OF SUPERVISORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 06:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川 藍 光 嘉 寶 服 務 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED CHANGE OF SUPERVISORS

The Board hereby announces that Ms. Wang Xiaoying has tendered her resignation as Supervisor due to work adjustment with effect from the date of the EGM and Ms. Wang Lu has been nominated as a candidate for appointment as Supervisor subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that (i) Ms. Wang Xiaoying has tendered her resignation as supervisor of the Company (the "Supervisor") due to work adjustment with effect from the date of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company ("EGM") to be convened and held to approve, among others, the proposed appointment of Supervisor and (ii) Ms. Wang Lu has been nominated as a candidate for appointment as Supervisor subject to the approval by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the EGM.

Ms. Wang Xiaoying has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no other matter in relation to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

PARTICULARS OF THE SUPERVISOR CANDIDATE

Ms. Wang Lu has been nominated as a candidate for appointment as Supervisor, subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM. Her biographical details are as follows:

1

Ms. Wang Lu (王璐)

Ms. Wang Lu, aged 39, graduated from Sichuan Radio and TV University (四川廣播電視大

) majoring in Accounting in July 2003. In June 2019, Ms. Wang obtained an EMBA from the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics (西南財經大學) in the PRC. From February

2001 to June 2008, Ms. Wang served as an internal accountant of Sichuan Languang Development Co., Ltd. (四川藍光發展股份有限公司) ("Languang Development"), one of the controlling

shareholders of the Company (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules")). From June 2008 to March 2010, Ms. Wang served as an accounting supervisor of Huashen Group Co., Ltd.* (成都華神集團股份 有限公司) (now known as Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc., Ltd. (成都泰合健康科 技集團股份有限公司) (stock code: 000790.SZ)), where she was responsible for internal control

matters. From March 2010 to April 2012, she served as an accounting manager of Sichuan Gongga Tianyu Travel Development Company Limited* (四川貢嘎天域旅遊開發有限公司), where she

was responsible for internal control and internal supervisory work. For the period from April 2012

to November 2019, Ms. Wang has served as an assistant to the general manager of the audit and legal affairs centre of Sichuan Languang Hejun Industries Co., Ltd. (四川藍光和駿實業有限公司),

a supervisor at the chairman's office of Languang Development and the assistant to the chairman of Languang Investment Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (藍光投資控股集團有限公司), all of which are

the controlling shareholders of the Company and that Ms. Wang was in charge of internal control and human resources matters.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Ms. Wang Lu has not held any other position with the Company or other members of the Group, has not held any directorships in other listed companies in the last three years, and has no other major appointments or professional qualifications. She does not have any relationships with any Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. She does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the EGM, the Company will enter into a service contract or a letter of appointment with Ms. Wang Lu. The initial length of services will be from the date of the EGM to the expiration of the term of the current session of the supervisory committee of the Company. The Company has yet to fix the remuneration of Ms. Wang Lu and it will seek approval from the Shareholders at the EGM for the authorisation that any one Director to enter into the service contract or letter of appointment with her. The Board will consider the duties of Ms. Wang Lu in the Company with reference to the salary of the other Supervisors in determining the remuneration of Ms. Wang Lu.

2

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware that there are any other matters relating to Ms. Wang Lu that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in respect of her appointment and there is no other information relating to Ms. Wang Lu which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.

On behalf of the Board

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.

Yao Min

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 December, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yao Min, Mr. Wu Gang and Mr. Chen Jingchao as executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Qiaolong, Mr. Meng Hongwei and Mr. Wang Wanfeng as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Li Shujian, Mr. Chan Shing Yee, Joseph and Mr. Zhang Shouwen as independent non-executive Directors.

  • for identification purpose

3

Disclaimer

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 11:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:15aFiat Chrysler and PSA Forge Ahead With Merger Plan Despite GM Lawsuit
DJ
07:11aCYBER MONDAY PROJECTOR DEALS (2019) : Top 1080p & 4K Epson, Dell & ViewSonic Projector Sales Rounded Up by Spending Lab
BU
07:08aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare's New Imaging Tech and Intelligent Apps Unveiled at #RSNA19 will Deliver Hundreds of Millions in Cost…
PU
07:03aHOPE EDUCATION : Inside information announcement - share transfer among shareholders
PU
07:01aHERE'S THE TOP KAYAK CYBER MONDAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Intex & Ocean Fishing & 2-Person Kayak Sales Compared by Retail Fuse
BU
07:01aGE HEALTHCARE : 's New Imaging Tech and Intelligent Apps Unveiled at #RSNA19 will Deliver Hundreds of Millions in Cost Savings and Provider Productivity
BU
06:43aSICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES : Reply slip for the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting to be held on 17 january 2020
PU
06:39aOPEC and allies may deepen oil cut deal to 1.6 million bpd - Iraq
RE
06:38aSICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES : (i) proposed amendments to the articles of association; (ii) proposed appointment of supervisor; and (iii) notice of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
06:38aSICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES : Proposed change of supervisors
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
2China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4Fiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers
5South Korea November exports plunge as China-U.S. deal still in dark

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group