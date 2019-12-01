Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 17 JANUARY 2020

12/01/2019 | 06:43am EST

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川 藍 光 嘉 寶服務集團股份有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

REPLY SLIP

FOR THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 17 JANUARY 2020

To: Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1)

(name)

of

(address as shown in the register of members),

being the registered shareholder(s) of (Note 2)domestic shares/H shares (Note 3) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room, CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 17 January 2020 or any adjournment thereof.

Date:

Signature of shareholder(s):

Name of shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).
  3. Please delete as appropriate.
  4. To be valid, this completed and signed reply slip should be delivered, for shareholders of domestic shares, to the Company's headquarters in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC, or, for shareholders of H shares, to the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, on or before Friday, 27 December 2019. This reply slip may be delivered to the Company's registered office in the PRC/the Company's H Share Registrar by hand or by post.

Disclaimer

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 11:42:02 UTC
