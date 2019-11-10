Log in
Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

11/10/2019

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated October 8, 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company").

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdictions. The H Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "U. S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws of the United States and may be offered and sold outside the United States in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities by the Company in the United States.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement..

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川 藍 光 嘉 寶 服 務 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

STABILIZING ACTIONS

AND

END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on November 10, 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

Further information of stabilizing actions undertaken by Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, as the stabilizing manager (the "Stabilizing Manager"), its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period is set out in this announcement.

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on November 10, 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The stabilizing actions undertaken by the Stabilizing Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period were:

  1. the over-allocation of an aggregate of 6,437,500H Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option); and
  2. the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Joint Representatives, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on November 1, 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 6,437,500 H Shares, representing approximately 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option, at the Offer Price per H Share, to facilitate the delivery to the cornerstone investors which have agreed to a delayed delivery of H Shares subscribed by them under their respective cornerstone investment agreements.

There had been no purchase or sale of any H Shares on the market for the purpose of price stabilization by the Stabilizing Manager during the stabilization period.

For further details of the exercise of the Over-allotment Option, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated November 1, 2019.

PUBLIC FLOAT

Immediately after the end of the stabilization period, the Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.

Yao Min

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, November 11, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yao Min, Mr. Wu Gang and Mr. Chen Jingchao as executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Qiaolong, Mr. Meng Hongwei and Mr. Wang Wanfeng as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Li Shujian, Mr. Chan Shing Yee, Joseph and Mr. Zhang Shouwen as independent non-executive Director.

Disclaimer

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 04:04:07 UTC
