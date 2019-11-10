Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated October 8, 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company").

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川 藍 光 嘉 寶 服 務 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

STABILIZING ACTIONS

AND

END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on November 10, 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

Further information of stabilizing actions undertaken by Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, as the stabilizing manager (the "Stabilizing Manager"), its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period is set out in this announcement.