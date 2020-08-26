Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Side effects of negative ECB rates grow over time, Schnabel says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 07:53am EDT
European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt

The European Central Bank's experiment with negative interest rate has been successful, even if unwanted side effects grow over time, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday.

Although the ECB's deposit rate is at a record low of minus 0.5%, Schnabel said this is not the effective lower limit for rates, in part because the ECB introduced a "dual rate" structure by providing compensation to banks for the punitive charges related to negative rates.

"There is considerable uncertainty as to the precise level of the 'reversal rate' and current estimates suggest that the ECB has not reached the effective lower bound," Schnabel said in a speech.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Jon Boyle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
07:53aSide effects of negative ECB rates grow over time, Schnabel says
RE
06:25aEuro zone bond focus turns to supply after sharp sell-off
RE
04:18aBonds sold, stocks bought as investors eye Jackson Hole
RE
03:50aEuro zone bond focus turns to supply after sharp sell-off
RE
01:57aStocks steady, bonds sold as markets turn to Jackson Hole
RE
08/25Toll Brothers quarterly profit beats estimates on record-low mortgage rates
RE
08/25Abu Dhabi returns to bond market, raising $5 bln in three-part bonds
RE
08/25German data, U.S.-China hopes push euro zone bonds to worst session since May
RE
08/25Bank of Korea to keep interest rates steady despite worsening coronavirus fallout - Reuters poll
RE
08/25Reuters poll - all 26 analysts see bank of korea keeping interest rates unchanged at 0.5% on thursday
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
3AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
4ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : ASR NEDERLAND N : a.s.r. achieves a good operating result and higher customer satisfactio..
5MOWI ASA : MOWI : Operational EBIT of EUR 99 million in the second quarter for Mowi

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group