Sidley Adds Investment Funds Partner Joshua S. Cohen in Chicago

Sidley
Austin LLP is pleased to welcome Joshua S. Cohen as a partner in its
Investment Funds practice in Chicago. Mr. Cohen joins the firm from
Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he was a partner. Previously he was a
managing director and general counsel of Highbridge Capital Management,
LLC, and global head of Alternatives Legal for JPMorgan Asset and Wealth
Management.
Mr. Cohen brings extensive experience in the formation, structuring and
maintenance of open and closed-end private funds, with particular
emphasis in hedge funds, private equity funds, credit funds, hybrid
funds, fund of funds, liquid alternative mutual funds and fund
platforms. He also counsels clients on securities and derivatives
regulatory matters. On the transactional side, Mr. Cohen has represented
clients in multiple-staged acquisitions and divestments, and provided
counseling to hedge fund and private equity asset allocation business
units in purchasing private fund interests both on a primary and
secondary basis.
“Josh’s arrival is the latest step in our firmwide plan to invest in
strategic areas that provide lift to the rest of the firm without giving
up the full-service mantle,” said William D. Kerr, global leader of
Sidley’s Investment Funds practice. “We are confident that Josh’s
extensive experience, particularly in the hedge fund space, will
complement Sidley’s existing strengths in private funds and related
areas. We are pleased that lawyers like Josh who are at the top of their
profession understand that Sidley’s momentum presents an opportunity to
join a strong team.”
