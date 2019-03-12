Sidley Adds Investment Funds Partner Joshua S. Cohen in Chicago

Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to welcome Joshua S. Cohen as a partner in its Investment Funds practice in Chicago. Mr. Cohen joins the firm from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he was a partner. Previously he was a managing director and general counsel of Highbridge Capital Management, LLC, and global head of Alternatives Legal for JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management.

Mr. Cohen brings extensive experience in the formation, structuring and maintenance of open and closed-end private funds, with particular emphasis in hedge funds, private equity funds, credit funds, hybrid funds, fund of funds, liquid alternative mutual funds and fund platforms. He also counsels clients on securities and derivatives regulatory matters. On the transactional side, Mr. Cohen has represented clients in multiple-staged acquisitions and divestments, and provided counseling to hedge fund and private equity asset allocation business units in purchasing private fund interests both on a primary and secondary basis.

“Josh’s arrival is the latest step in our firmwide plan to invest in strategic areas that provide lift to the rest of the firm without giving up the full-service mantle,” said William D. Kerr, global leader of Sidley’s Investment Funds practice. “We are confident that Josh’s extensive experience, particularly in the hedge fund space, will complement Sidley’s existing strengths in private funds and related areas. We are pleased that lawyers like Josh who are at the top of their profession understand that Sidley’s momentum presents an opportunity to join a strong team.”

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

