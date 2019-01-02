Sidley Adds M&A Dealmaker John H. Butler in New York

Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that John H. Butler has joined the firm as a partner in New York and will be a member of its global M&A and Private Equity practice. Mr. Butler, a sought-after deal lawyer who joins from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, counsels clients on high-profile mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, restructurings and general corporate representations.

“John’s proven dedication to client service and ability to lead on major deals makes him a perfect addition as we continue to build out our M&A and Private Equity practice in New York and globally,” said Brian Fahrney, co-leader of Sidley’s global M&A and Private Equity practice and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. “His practice, pedigree and talent are first-rate. Sidley is the ideal choice for a lawyer of John’s caliber, particularly given the depth of our existing M&A and private equity capabilities and demonstrated commitment to expansion.”

Mr. Butler represents corporate, private equity and hedge fund investors on complex transactions. He also has extensive experience advising financial institutions in connection with advisory assignments.

“Having been the lead on numerous high-profile deals, John will be instrumental in assisting clients as they navigate the competitive deal atmosphere in the New York market, specifically in the public M&A space,” said Sam Gandhi, managing partner of Sidley’s New York office and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. “Sidley’s collaborative environment offers John a terrific opportunity to continue building his prominent practice while working alongside a highly inclusive group of colleagues that embody the spirit of teamwork.”

Mr. Butler’s arrival follows that of Steven Kolyer, Adam Weinstein, Tony Feuerstein, Kai Liekefett and Daniel Serota, all corporate partners in the New York office.

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

