Sidley Adds M&A Dealmaker John H. Butler in New York

Sidley
Austin LLP is pleased to announce that John H. Butler has joined the
firm as a partner in New York and will be a member of its global M&A and
Private Equity practice. Mr. Butler, a sought-after deal lawyer who
joins from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, counsels clients on high-profile
mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, restructurings
and general corporate representations.
“John’s proven dedication to client service and ability to lead on major
deals makes him a perfect addition as we continue to build out our M&A
and Private Equity practice in New York and globally,” said Brian
Fahrney, co-leader of Sidley’s global M&A and Private Equity practice
and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. “His practice, pedigree
and talent are first-rate. Sidley is the ideal choice for a lawyer of
John’s caliber, particularly given the depth of our existing M&A and
private equity capabilities and demonstrated commitment to expansion.”
Mr. Butler represents corporate, private equity and hedge fund investors
on complex transactions. He also has extensive experience advising
financial institutions in connection with advisory assignments.
“Having been the lead on numerous high-profile deals, John will be
instrumental in assisting clients as they navigate the competitive deal
atmosphere in the New York market, specifically in the public M&A
space,” said Sam Gandhi, managing partner of Sidley’s New York office
and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. “Sidley’s collaborative
environment offers John a terrific opportunity to continue building his
prominent practice while working alongside a highly inclusive group of
colleagues that embody the spirit of teamwork.”
Mr. Butler’s arrival follows that of Steven Kolyer, Adam Weinstein, Tony
Feuerstein, Kai Liekefett and Daniel Serota, all corporate partners in
the New York office.
