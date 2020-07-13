Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sidley Expands Private Equity Practice With the Addition of Partner Nicolai Schwarz-Gondek in Century City

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 03:24pm EDT

Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Nicolai Schwarz-Gondek has joined the firm as a partner in Century City. Mr. Schwarz-Gondek will be a member of Sidley’s Private Equity practice. He was previously a partner at O’Melveny & Myers LLP.

Mr. Schwarz-Gondek concentrates his practice on private equity and M&A transactions, with a particular focus on the representation of private equity sponsors and other institutional investors in connection with mergers, stock and asset acquisitions and divestitures, and leveraged and management buyouts. He also represents target and acquiring companies, including the portfolio companies of private equity firms, in a broad range of M&A transactions. His practice has included a variety of industries, such as information services and technology, manufacturing, media, software, and renewable energy.

“Nicolai brings valuable experience that deepens our private equity capabilities for our existing clients and targeted prospective clients throughout California,” said Dan Clivner, co-leader of the firm’s global M&A and Private Equity practice and managing partner of the greater Los Angeles offices. “Adding Nicolai will continue building on the momentum and reputation of our private equity and M&A practice both in Southern California and nationally.”

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

Attorney Advertising - Sidley Austin LLP, One South Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60603, +1 312 853 7000. Sidley and Sidley Austin refer to Sidley Austin LLP and affiliated partnerships as explained at www.sidley.com/disclaimer.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:15pARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pVAXART, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pKIMCO REALTY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pOSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
AQ
04:14pOSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:14pSTARTEK, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:14pWESTERN DIGITAL : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020
BU
04:13pDRONE DELIVERY CANADA : IIROC Trading Halt - FLT
AQ
04:11pTPI COMPOSITES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy and Atlantia enter final round in motorway licence battle
3CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
4PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales
5VALE S.A. : VALE S A : 07/13/2020 Vale informs on non-binding heads of agreement with Kobe Steel and Mitsui & ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group