Sidley Expands Private Equity Practice With the Addition of Partner Nicolai Schwarz-Gondek in Century City

Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Nicolai Schwarz-Gondek has joined the firm as a partner in Century City. Mr. Schwarz-Gondek will be a member of Sidley’s Private Equity practice. He was previously a partner at O’Melveny & Myers LLP.

Mr. Schwarz-Gondek concentrates his practice on private equity and M&A transactions, with a particular focus on the representation of private equity sponsors and other institutional investors in connection with mergers, stock and asset acquisitions and divestitures, and leveraged and management buyouts. He also represents target and acquiring companies, including the portfolio companies of private equity firms, in a broad range of M&A transactions. His practice has included a variety of industries, such as information services and technology, manufacturing, media, software, and renewable energy.

“Nicolai brings valuable experience that deepens our private equity capabilities for our existing clients and targeted prospective clients throughout California,” said Dan Clivner, co-leader of the firm’s global M&A and Private Equity practice and managing partner of the greater Los Angeles offices. “Adding Nicolai will continue building on the momentum and reputation of our private equity and M&A practice both in Southern California and nationally.”

