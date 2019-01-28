Log in
Sidley Welcomes Leading Litigation Partner Lisa Gilford in Los Angeles

01/28/2019 | 01:56pm EST

Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Lisa Gilford has joined the firm in Los Angeles as a partner in its global Litigation group. Recognized as one of California’s leading civil litigators, Ms. Gilford joins from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Ms. Gilford focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation, including class actions, products liability law, regulatory and enforcement matters, and jury trials. Throughout her distinguished career, she has represented major companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, entertainment, higher education, communications, oil and gas, aerospace and chemical manufacturing industries.

“Lisa is an exceptional first-chair trial lawyer who complements the capabilities of our talented trial team in Greater Los Angeles and globally,” said Dan Clivner, managing partner of the Greater Los Angeles offices and a member of Sidley’s Executive Committee. “We have seen Lisa in action and are very pleased to call her a Sidley lawyer.”

“Lisa is an outstanding litigator with proven success in assisting clients across industries in high-stakes litigation matters,” said Yvette Ostolaza, a global practice leader of Sidley’s firmwide Litigation group and a member of Sidley’s Management and Executive Committees. “She shares our outcome-oriented approach to litigation and will be an excellent addition to our strong team of more than 600 litigators worldwide.”

Prior to entering private practice, Ms. Gilford taught at Georgetown University Law Center. She is a frequent lecturer on topics including consumer protection and unfair competition claims, successful defense of class actions, best practices for outside counsel, and professional development for women lawyers and other diversity issues.

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

Attorney Advertising - Sidley Austin LLP, One South Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60603, +1 312 853 7000. Sidley and Sidley Austin refer to Sidley Austin LLP and affiliated partnerships as explained at www.sidley.com/disclaimer.


© Business Wire 2019
