Sidley Welcomes Leading Litigation Partner Lisa Gilford in Los Angeles

Sidley
Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Lisa Gilford has joined the
firm in Los Angeles as a partner in its global Litigation group.
Recognized as one of California’s leading civil litigators, Ms. Gilford
joins from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.
Ms. Gilford focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation,
including class actions, products liability law, regulatory and
enforcement matters, and jury trials. Throughout her distinguished
career, she has represented major companies in the automotive,
pharmaceutical, entertainment, higher education, communications, oil and
gas, aerospace and chemical manufacturing industries.
“Lisa is an exceptional first-chair trial lawyer who complements the
capabilities of our talented trial team in Greater Los Angeles and
globally,” said Dan Clivner, managing partner of the Greater Los Angeles
offices and a member of Sidley’s Executive Committee. “We have seen Lisa
in action and are very pleased to call her a Sidley lawyer.”
“Lisa is an outstanding litigator with proven success in assisting
clients across industries in high-stakes litigation matters,” said
Yvette Ostolaza, a global practice leader of Sidley’s firmwide
Litigation group and a member of Sidley’s Management and Executive
Committees. “She shares our outcome-oriented approach to litigation and
will be an excellent addition to our strong team of more than 600
litigators worldwide.”
Prior to entering private practice, Ms. Gilford taught at Georgetown
University Law Center. She is a frequent lecturer on topics including
consumer protection and unfair competition claims, successful defense of
class actions, best practices for outside counsel, and professional
development for women lawyers and other diversity issues.
With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier
legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow
Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.
Attorney Advertising - Sidley Austin LLP, One South Dearborn, Chicago,
IL 60603, +1 312 853 7000. Sidley and Sidley Austin refer to Sidley
Austin LLP and affiliated partnerships as explained at www.sidley.com/disclaimer.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005624/en/