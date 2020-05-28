Log in
Sidley Welcomes Life Sciences Corporate Partner Frank Rahmani in Palo Alto

05/28/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Frank Rahmani has joined the firm in Palo Alto as a partner in the Corporate practice, with a focus on emerging companies and capital markets. Mr. Rahmani will also be a member of Sidley’s award-winning Global Life Sciences practice. He was previously a partner at Cooley LLP.

“Frank’s diverse corporate transactional experience complements our regulatory, enforcement and litigation practices within the Global Life Sciences team,” said Paul Kalb, leader of Sidley’s Healthcare and FDA practice and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. “His addition reflects our continuous effort to provide clients with a holistic legal approach to navigate industry changes and meet evolving market demands.”

Mr. Rahmani advises emerging growth and public companies in the life sciences and technology industries. Working closely with founders, CEOs, boards of directors and investors, Mr. Rahmani counsels clients in a broad range of matters, from formation and spin-off transactions, to financings and public offerings, governance, mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and technology acquisition and licensing matters.

“Frank has a well-earned reputation as a trusted adviser, which is built on enduring relationships and breadth of experience representing high-growth, cutting edge life sciences and technology companies and investors at all stages,” said Martin Wellington, managing partner of Sidley’s Palo Alto office. “He has great energy, a high-quality practice and a clear vision for growth that aligns with ours. Frank’s arrival signifies our strategy to build out Sidley’s presence in Northern California.”

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

Attorney Advertising — Sidley Austin LLP, One South Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60603, +1 312 853 7000. Sidley and Sidley Austin refer to Sidley Austin LLP and affiliated partnerships as explained at www.sidley.com/disclaimer.


© Business Wire 2020
