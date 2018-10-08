Sidley Welcomes Life Sciences Licensing Partner Tom Duley in San Francisco

Sidley
Austin LLP announced today that Tom Duley has joined the firm as a
partner in its global Life Sciences practice. Mr. Duley has extensive
experience advising international and domestic clients in the life
sciences sector on multifaceted strategic partnering and commercial
transactions.
In addition to his experience serving clients as a partner in a
multinational law firm, earlier in his career, Mr. Duley served as
senior in-house corporate counsel at PDL BioPharma. He brings that
operational experience to advising life sciences companies on key
transactions such as multibillion-dollar collaboration agreements
between biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as licensing
agreements, supply and manufacturing agreements, and asset purchases and
sales. He has counseled clients ranging from startup entities acquiring
core technology rights from academic institutions to large public
corporations in matters such as obtaining their first in-licensing
agreement to the restructuring of their product holdings. Mr. Duley’s
experience also includes numerous cross-border transactions, including
working with clients to develop and commercialize products in China.
Additionally, he advises on intellectual property licenses, sponsored
research agreements, co-promotion and material transfer agreements, as
well as litigation settlements, M&A and capital markets transactions.
“Tom’s addition is confirmation of Sidley’s ongoing commitment to
delivering the full spectrum of services to clients in the life sciences
space,” said Sharon Flanagan, partner and member of the firm’s Executive
Committee. “Tom’s arrival strengthens the Northern California, Asia and
European teams working in this dynamic area, and his experience as a
strategist and legal adviser to companies throughout the corporate life
cycle significantly expands both our regional and global life sciences
capabilities.”
Earlier this year, Mr. Duley was named “Licensing & Collaboration
Attorney of the Year” by LMG Life Sciences. The LMG Life
Sciences Awards recognize top legal professionals operating in the
life sciences market.
Mr. Duley is the latest addition to Sidley’s award-winning global Life
Sciences group, which is comprised of a multidisciplinary global network
of lawyers focused on serving the corporate, IP, commercial, regulatory,
litigation and cross-border needs of clients in the life sciences
industries. Sidley lawyers also advise clients on timely and important
topics including EU drug pricing regulation, Chinese foreign drug
regulation matters, digital health products and False Claims Act
enforcement issues. The strong capabilities of the firm’s lawyers and
global reach makes Sidley particularly able to meet the
interdisciplinary demands of this practice, and clients praise Sidley
for understanding the products and processes that they develop, license,
produce and sell, and how they fit into their business strategies.
With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier
legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow
Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.
