Sidley Welcomes Life Sciences Licensing Partner Tom Duley in San Francisco

Sidley Austin LLP announced today that Tom Duley has joined the firm as a partner in its global Life Sciences practice. Mr. Duley has extensive experience advising international and domestic clients in the life sciences sector on multifaceted strategic partnering and commercial transactions.

In addition to his experience serving clients as a partner in a multinational law firm, earlier in his career, Mr. Duley served as senior in-house corporate counsel at PDL BioPharma. He brings that operational experience to advising life sciences companies on key transactions such as multibillion-dollar collaboration agreements between biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as licensing agreements, supply and manufacturing agreements, and asset purchases and sales. He has counseled clients ranging from startup entities acquiring core technology rights from academic institutions to large public corporations in matters such as obtaining their first in-licensing agreement to the restructuring of their product holdings. Mr. Duley’s experience also includes numerous cross-border transactions, including working with clients to develop and commercialize products in China. Additionally, he advises on intellectual property licenses, sponsored research agreements, co-promotion and material transfer agreements, as well as litigation settlements, M&A and capital markets transactions.

“Tom’s addition is confirmation of Sidley’s ongoing commitment to delivering the full spectrum of services to clients in the life sciences space,” said Sharon Flanagan, partner and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. “Tom’s arrival strengthens the Northern California, Asia and European teams working in this dynamic area, and his experience as a strategist and legal adviser to companies throughout the corporate life cycle significantly expands both our regional and global life sciences capabilities.”

Earlier this year, Mr. Duley was named “Licensing & Collaboration Attorney of the Year” by LMG Life Sciences. The LMG Life Sciences Awards recognize top legal professionals operating in the life sciences market.

Mr. Duley is the latest addition to Sidley’s award-winning global Life Sciences group, which is comprised of a multidisciplinary global network of lawyers focused on serving the corporate, IP, commercial, regulatory, litigation and cross-border needs of clients in the life sciences industries. Sidley lawyers also advise clients on timely and important topics including EU drug pricing regulation, Chinese foreign drug regulation matters, digital health products and False Claims Act enforcement issues. The strong capabilities of the firm’s lawyers and global reach makes Sidley particularly able to meet the interdisciplinary demands of this practice, and clients praise Sidley for understanding the products and processes that they develop, license, produce and sell, and how they fit into their business strategies.

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

