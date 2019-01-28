Siemens : Announces SGT-9000HL Gas Turbine to Re-Power Cooperative Energy's R.D. Morrow, Sr. Generating Station

Siemens announced a new order to supply natural gas power generation
hardware, software, and service support to re-power Cooperative Energy’s
R.D. Morrow, Sr. Generating Station facility in Purvis, Mississippi.
Cooperative Energy will use Siemens’ SGT6-9000HL natural gas-powered
turbine, SGen6-3000W generator, and SPPA-T3000 turbine controls system
to re-power the facility’s existing coal-powered steam turbines. The
natural gas-fueled combined cycle power plant (CCPP) has a gross
installed electrical capacity of nearly 550 megawatts (MW) and will
supply reliable electricity to Cooperative Energy’s 11 Member
cooperatives, which collectively serve approximately 430,000 homes and
businesses across the state.
Cooperative Energy will re-power one of its existing coal-fired
generation units with a Siemens SGT6-9000HL turbine, derived from proven
Siemens H-class technology and the company’s more than 170-year
engineering legacy. Siemens’ SGT6-9000HL advanced air-cooled gas turbine
uses new innovative technologies and design features to reach next
levels of combined cycle efficiency.
Siemens has also been awarded a 20-year, long-term service agreement,
that will help support the gas turbine and generator’s optimal operating
efficiency during the life cycle of the project. The contract includes
service on parts, repairs, field services, program management, and
offerings from Siemens’ Omnivise Digital Services portfolio, including
remote monitoring and diagnostics. The contract continues Siemens’
long-standing relationship with Cooperative Energy that also includes
servicing the SGT6-5000F units at Cooperative Energy’s at Batesville,
Mississippi facility.
Two additional power plants are currently under construction that will
rely on Siemens HL-class gas turbine technology in North Carolina, and
in Lincolnshire, UK.
“Building on our well-established foundation with Cooperative Energy’s
Batesville Generating Station, we are pleased to again partner with them
on the re-powering of their R.D. Morrow, Sr. facility,” said John
Gibson, Country Division Lead for U.S. Power and Gas, Siemens. “The
rigorous development of Siemens’ SGT6-9000HL combines the world-class
pedigree of our H-class with cutting-edge advancements. This technology
is ideally suited to supply reliable, affordable, and low-carbon power
across the state of Mississippi.”
“The Cooperative Energy consultants and staff went through a rigorous
evaluation of the various combustion turbine technologies available and
selected the Siemens SGT6-9000HL as the best overall technology for the
Morrow Repower Project,” said Nathan Brown. Cooperative Energy’s senior
vice president and chief operating officer. “Utilizing the Siemens
technology, we believe the resulting combined cycle unit at Plant Morrow
will provide low-cost, reliable and low-emission energy for our Members
for many years to come.”
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse
that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality,
reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is
active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification,
automation and digitalization. One of the largest producers of
energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading
supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions
and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive
and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary
Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of
medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic
resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as
well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018,
Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of
€6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around
379,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the
Internet at www.siemens.com.
About Cooperative Energy
Cooperative Energy generates and transmits electricity to 11
Member-owned electric distribution cooperatives. Known as the Power of
12, Cooperative Energy and its Member cooperatives work together to
provide safe, reliable and affordable power from the Mississippi Delta
to the Coast. The 11 electric cooperatives own and maintain
approximately 56,700 miles of distribution lines and provide service to
approximately 430,000 homes and businesses throughout 55 counties.
