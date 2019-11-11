Siemens China : and Wuhan sign strategic cooperation agreement

• Cooperate in intelligent manufacturing & IoT, infrastructure, healthcare, and innovation and talent cultivation

• Support Wuhan in high-quality and sustainable development towards a national central city

Siemens signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuhan Municipal Government today in Munich, Germany. The two parties will cooperate in the fields of intelligent manufacturing & IoT, infrastructure, healthcare, as well as innovation and talent cultivation, with the aim to support the city's transformation and high-quality development. Zhou Xianwang, Mayor of Wuhan, and Lothar Herrmann, President and CEO Siemens Greater China witnessed the signing of the agreement.

'Collaboration, innovation and talent development will anchor our strategic partnership with Wuhan in the long run,' said Lothar Herrmann. 'Siemens will continue to contribute our digital and environmental portfolio, and help the city build international influence, global competitiveness and sustainability, thus promoting development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.'

According to the agreement, Siemens will support Wuhan to upgrade its intelligent manufacturing industry through building demonstration projects, and support Wuhan in establishing an IoT industrial chain and eco-system. In terms of infrastructure construction, the two parties will actively promote exchange and cooperation in areas of comprehensive energy-saving, digital operation and maintenance and digital depot, to build a China-leading and world-class digital, smart and green rail transit in the city. Siemens will also support Wuhan in the construction of a healthcare industry base and a large-scale healthcare industrial cluster. In the field of innovation and talent cultivation, Siemens will team up with local key universities, scientific research institutions and key enterprises to develop research on generic key technologies. The two sides will also explore the establishment of a dual-education system with Chinese characteristics based on experiences from Germany, in order to nurture technical talents needed for industrial transformation.

Siemens' partnership with Wuhan dates back to 1872. As a long-term partner in industrial and infrastructure construction of the city, Siemens has provided China Baowu Wuhan Iron and Steel Group with automation system and drive, power transmission and distribution equipment, and Tian-he Airport in Wuhan with luggage sorting and automation system, as well as Wuhan Metro with power transmission and distribution and traction system. Siemens has also participated in the tram project in Hanyang.

