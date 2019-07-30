Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Siemens Expands Authorization for Shingle & Gibb Automation to Full Line Distributor in Virginia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Shingle & Gibb Automation is pleased to announce that Siemens recently expanded Shingle’s authorized territory in Virginia to include the full line of Siemens products. An authorized partner and distributor of Siemens for more than 20 years, Shingle & Gibb’s coverage for Siemens now includes New York State, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia as well as Florida.

Shingle and Gibb Automation continues to make significant investments regarding Siemens in the Virginia market. With added resources in both the sales and engineering areas, Shingle & Gibb is well positioned to provide service and support for the Siemens product line. In addition, Shingle & Gibb is closely aligned with the local Siemens team to offer joint marketing programs, initiatives and events in the Virginia market.

Rick Slaugh, Chief Operating Officer of Shingle & Gibb said, “As a long-standing partner with Siemens, we are excited for the opportunity to expand our reach within the Virginia market. Our solid relationship with the local Siemens team will allow us to build upon our past success and continue to provide exceptional service to our customers.”

“As a key distributor partner in the Mid-Atlantic region, Shingle & Gibb Automation has shared great success with Siemens,” adds Kurt Covine, Regional Channel Manager, Siemens US. “Extending the full line of Siemens products to their authorization in Virginia will allow us to better serve the customers’ industrial automation needs.”

About Shingle & Gibb Automation

Shingle & Gibb Automation follows a time-honored commitment of providing the finest Industrial Automation & Networking, Motion Control, Machine Safety and Power Transmission products from world leading manufacturers, including Siemens, Banner Engineering, Turck and Rittal. Through longstanding partnerships with our Suppliers, we can provide innovative, cost effective and leading-edge products and solutions to our Customers. We also provide many services designed to make your job (and your life) easier, including:

  • An experienced, factory-trained, technically-focused and locally-based sales force to assist you and your entire team with all your automation projects, from conception and specification to completion
  • Knowledgeable and highly trained Customer Service Consultants
  • An in-house Applications Engineering Group to assist in designing, integrating and implementing your most challenging automation projects
  • Local inventory to help support all your automation requirements

For more information, please visit www.Shingle.com or call 800.989.8500


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aMBB : completes acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk
PU
10:35aFUMOTO : Announces 13 Million Oil Drain Valves Sold
BU
10:34aSIONIC MOBILE : To Offer No-App Mobile Pay at Gas Pumps
BU
10:32aPROCTER & GAMBLE CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aGREEN CROSS : GC Pharma Reports Q2 2019 Results
AQ
10:31aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Stocks fall on Wall Street over earnings, trade concerns
AQ
10:31aONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:31aQUANTERIX : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019
BU
10:31aAmerican Institutes for Research Evaluation Finds that BARR Model is an Effective Intervention in Grade 9
GL
10:30aAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Announces Closing of Bought Deal Offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices up on expectations of Fed rate cut
2SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
5GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group