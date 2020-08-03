Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Siemens Healthineers plans two-step 7.5 billion euro capital hike for Varian acquisition - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A workshop of computed tomography (CT) scanners of medical device firm Siemens Healthineers in Shanghai, China

Siemens Healthineers plans a two-step capital increase to raise 7.5 billion euros ($8.80 billion) via share placements to help finance its acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The German health group said on Sunday it was buying U.S. peer Varian in a $16.4 billion deal that seeks to create the global leader in cancer care solutions.

Varian shares rose 22% in early trading on Monday, while Healthineers' shares were down 6.7% at 41.00 euros each on concerns that Healthineers was paying a steep price.

Healthineers said on Sunday that it would pay $177.50 each for Varian shares, a 24% premium to the shares' closing price on Friday.

Shares in parent company Siemens, however, rose 3.7% on Monday to 112.28 euros.

Healthineers said it plans to raise roughly 7.5 billion euros in equity to finance the deal, with the remainder coming from debt that parent Siemens will provide.

To avoid raising the money through a rights issue, Healthineers plans to place up to 10% of shares on the market using its authorised capital later this year. The company will seek shareholder approval for a similar transaction next year, the sources said.

Siemens' stake in Healthineers will be diluted to about 72% from 85% following the share sale.

The debt part of the transaction will be provided by parent Siemens, given that it is expected to get better terms than newcomer Healthineers, spun out of Siemens in 2018.

By buying Varian, Healthineers is acquiring the leader in radiation therapy with a market share of over 50%. In case the deal falls through, Siemens will have to pay a $450 million break fee.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Sabine Wollrab, Thomas Seythal and Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 3.40% 112 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG -8.95% 40.02 Delayed Quote.2.65%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. 21.61% 173.55 Delayed Quote.0.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:52pPININFARINA S P A : GROUP – INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2020
PU
01:50pINVESCO SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends
PR
01:50pDHS Awards $1 Million Phase 2 Contract to Waverley Labs to Deploy the Dynamic AccessID™ Network
GL
01:50pClarkson University Researchers Develop New Technology to Help Combat Harmful Algae Blooms
GL
01:48pDELCATH : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
AQ
01:48pAt Virtual MTT-S IMS 2020, Teledyne Showcases Dual-Channel DACs, Track & Hold Amps, Digitizer Studio Software, 90GHz Connectors
BU
01:47pCARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pGOLDRICH MINING CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations spark ire in China
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Paving the way for fossil-free commercial heavy transport

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group