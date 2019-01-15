Siemens : Healthineers signs technology partnership with hospital in Spain. The client is the public health care provider of the Spanish region Extremadura

The client is the public health care provider of the Spanish region Extremadura.

The technology partnership will help the new hospital in Cáceres to become an innovative reference center.

This performance-oriented partnership ensures the availability of state-of-the-art medical hardware and software for ten years.

The order volume for Siemens Healthineers is 18.2 million euros.

Siemens Healthineers and the Extremadura Health Service have signed a partnership agreement to turn the new University Hospital of Cáceres into an innovative reference center in the region. The technology partnership is intended to ensure the availability of innovative and state-of-the-art medical technology in the hospital for a period of ten years, independent of manufacturers. Siemens Healthineers is responsible for technical support and on-site service. During this time, a joint venture formed by Siemens Healthineers and Inycom will jointly manage over 20 suppliers of technological equipment.

Extremadura is a region in the southwest of Spain. The capital is Merida, a Roman city thousands of years old and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The region has a high degree of self-government and is made up of the two largest regions in Spain, Badajoz and Cáceres. The client, Extremadura Health Service, is part of the regional public health service.

Siemens Healthineers will lead a team formed by cutting-edge technology companies that will equip the new University Hospital of Cáceres with state-of-the-art medical technology to focus on the creation of value for both organizations in the long-run.

'It is a long-term strategic alliance in which Siemens Healthineers ensures the availability of the equipment, technological updates and full coverage of the technical service, thus allowing the SES [Extremadura Health Service] to develop high-quality patient-focused healthcare activities', stated João Seabra, Global Head of Enterprise Services at Siemens Healthineers.

This technological alliance includes, in addition to the provision of equipment, technological updates and comprehensive maintenance throughout the ten years. All of this is guaranteed by a team of people dedicated to the project and permanently located in the new Hospital Universitario de Cáceres (Cáceres University Hospital).

Siemens Healthineers will provide the new Extremadura hospital with equipment for diagnostic imaging and electromedicine and will also lead the adaptation and set-up of infrastructure. In total, 290 units and systems will be installed for different specialties, including diagnostic imaging, anesthesiology and resuscitation, neurosurgery, traumatology, digestive system, urology, ophthalmology, surgery and otorhinolaryngology. 'With this partnership, Cáceres will have the most innovative technology in the field of diagnostic imaging, with state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography equipment. This technology will allow high quality images to be obtained, to achieve accurate and safe diagnoses, with a minimum dose for the patient', stated Bernardo Ubago, director of Enterprise Services and Digital Services at Siemens Healthineers Spain.

Among the technological provision, the Somatom Drive scanner stands out, as it has exclusive double-source technology from Siemens Healthineers. This technology offers faster speeds in the acquisition of images, something essential in clinical fields such as Cardiology, in which the motion of the heart makes it difficult to examine.

With the development of the concept of Value Partnerships, Siemens Healthineers is choosing to pursue flexible enduring business relationships that ensure the reduction of operational complexity through one single contact for all medical device-related topics and budgetary surety. Value Partnerships allow healthcare providers to increase enterprise-wide value in order to meet their immediate and future goals and to focus on patient care.