Siemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for $16.4 billion
08/02/2020 | 04:08am EDT
German health group Siemens Healthineers said on Sunday it would acquire Varian Medical Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. maker of devices and software fortreating cancer at $16.4 billion (12.54 billion pounds).
Under the agreed deal, Siemens Healthineers would acquire all shares in Varian at $177.50 in a cash, which represents a 24% premium to the American company's closing price on Friday.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Gareth Jones)