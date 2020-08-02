Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Siemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for $16.4 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 04:08am EDT
A staffer works on a magnetic resonance imaging machine at a production line of Siemens Healthineers in Shenzhen

German health group Siemens Healthineers said on Sunday it would acquire Varian Medical Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. maker of devices and software fortreating cancer at $16.4 billion (12.54 billion pounds).

Under the agreed deal, Siemens Healthineers would acquire all shares in Varian at $177.50 in a cash, which represents a 24% premium to the American company's closing price on Friday.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Gareth Jones)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -1.38% 108.32 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG -0.59% 43.955 Delayed Quote.2.65%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. 3.18% 142.72 Delayed Quote.0.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:17aSIEMENS : welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers
PU
04:08aSiemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for $16.4 billion
RE
04:05aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Siemens welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers
EQ
03:57aVARIAN : Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020
PR
03:55aVARIAN : to Combine with Siemens Healthineers in $16.4 Billion All-Cash Transaction
PR
03:50aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : plans acquisition of Varian
EQ
03:01aPAN INDIA : TEBillion Expands to 20 Major Cities in PAN India During Lockdown
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal -..
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Siemens welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers in advanced talks to buy Varian for $15 billion - Bloomberg New..
4PAN INDIA CORPORATION LIMITED : PAN INDIA : TEBillion Expands to 20 Major Cities in PAN India During Lockdown
5JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. : JAPAN AIRLINES : Main events scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group