Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Siemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for $16.4 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 03:04am EDT
A staffer works on a magnetic resonance imaging machine at a production line of Siemens Healthineers in Shenzhen

German health group Siemens Healthineers said on Sunday it would acquire Varian Medical Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. maker of devices and software for cancer treatments at $16.4 billion.

Under the agreed transaction, Siemens Healthineers will acquire all shares in Varian for $177.50 each in cash, representing a 24% premium to the U.S. company's closing price on Friday.

Industrial conglomerate Siemens, which spun off Healthineers in 2018 but retains a controlling stake, will provide bridge financing for the deal, which seeks to create a global leader in cancer care solutions by 2025.

"With this combination of two leading companies we make two leaps in one step: A leap in the fight against cancer and a leap in our overall impact on healthcare," said Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers.

Varian President and Chief Executive Officer Dow Wilson said: "With Siemens Healthineers, we will transform care for a greater number of patients worldwide, as well as broaden opportunities for our employees as part of a larger and more global organization."

The deal, first reported by Bloomberg, is subject to approval by Varian shareholders and regulators. It is expected to close in the first half of 2021 and be accretive to Siemens Healthineers' adjusted basic earnings per share within 12 months of that.

BALANCE SHEET SUPPORT

Siemens is effectively putting its balance sheet to work to fund the deal, providing a bridging loan of 15.2 billion euros ($17.9 billion) to Healthineers.

The medical technology unit aims to replace 50% of that through a rights issue this year, subject to market conditions.

Siemens said in a separate statement that it expressly welcomed the deal and would raise the money for the bridging loan by issuing bonds. As a result, its stake in Healthineers would be diluted to about 72% from 85%.

Separately, Healthineers fiscal third quarter results, pre-released instead of Monday due to the acquisition announcement, showed revenue declined 6.9% year-on-year on a comparable basis to 3.3 billion euros, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Its adjusted operating margin was 13.9%, down 1.2 percentage points from the same period a year earlier, while adjusted basic earnings per share fell 21% to 30 euro cents.

Revenue is forecast to be flat in fiscal 2020 while adjusted basic earnings per share are seen at between 1.54 and 1.62 euros, compared to 1.70 euros last year, assuming the business environment does not deteriorate further. ($1 = 0.8493 euros)

By Douglas Busvine
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -1.38% 108.32 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG -0.59% 43.955 Delayed Quote.2.65%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. 3.18% 142.72 Delayed Quote.0.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:42aSiemens Healthineers to buy US cancer care firm Varian
AQ
04:17aSIEMENS : welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers
PU
04:05aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Siemens welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers
EQ
03:57aVARIAN : Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020
PR
03:55aVARIAN : to Combine with Siemens Healthineers in $16.4 Billion All-Cash Transaction
PR
03:50aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : plans acquisition of Varian
EQ
03:06aSiemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for $16.4 billion
RE
03:04aSiemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for $16.4 billion
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal -..
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for $16.4 billion
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Siemens welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers
4Siemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for $16.4 billion
5VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : Siemens Healthineers to buy US cancer care firm Varian

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group