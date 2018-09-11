Siemens Österreich : Middle East Press Delegation

Siemens is optimizing oil production applying digital technologies



- Digitalization improves performance of field operations in oil and gas

- Siemens' SIWELL Artificial Lift suite applies artificial intelligence, smart devices, cloud computing, and IoT for next-generation well automation systems.

Digital technologies are helping almost every industry rewrite its operating landscape, and the oil and gas industry is about to catch up. Advancements in technology, the falling cost of digitalization, and the connectivity of smart devices provide a real competition-beating opportunity for oil and gas companies who play the digital revolution right. The potential benefits of going digital are increased productivity, shorter response and intervention times, cost savings, safer operations, and asset integrity as well as sustainable resource treatment.

Artificial lift and digitalization of well operations improve production in mature fields

About 40 percent of global crude oil and natural gas production comes from mature fields that have been in operation for more than 25 years. In fact, there are about 175 fields that have been producing for more than 100 years. That's why oil and gas operators are increasingly investing in so-called artificial lift systems (different types of pumps for a forced oil flow out of the wells). A high degree of automation and optimization of these systems is key to ensure cost-effective and sustainable oil production, to reduce the natural decline, and to keep production high.

SIWELL Artificial Lift suite for optimized production

With SIWELL Artificial Lift suite, Siemens provides a scalable, end-to-end IoT solution for the automation and optimization of artificial lift systems. It is designed to optimize production and reduce costs through connected systems, automation, edge analytics, and artificial intelligence.

With the latest Siemens edge technology, analytics and intelligence are moving close to the field where the artificial lifts are operating. SIWELL uses existing sensors and smart automation components as key inputs for edge data analytics. The edge computing device, the Siemens Nanobox, performs real-time processing of the data and enables advanced features like video processing, soft sensing for the replacement of physical sensors, simulation of production facilities, and calculation of advanced KPIs. Performing these calculations at the pump enables independent operation of the well with a minimum of maintenance effort at the well site. Alarm functions with video integration are available and can be accessed via a fully interactive web portal. This innovation offers oil and gas operators a cost-efficient solution to automate and connect artificial lift systems to an integrated network with minimal effort, while providing a high level of automation. The plug-and-play concept in combination with centralized device management can be installed within hours, thus reducing downtimes for commissioning and enabling the centralized management and monitoring of thousands of wells.

Artificial intelligence in the cloud enables predictive maintenance and increases performance

The solution is tightly integrated with the Siemens MindSphere IoT platform, which connects real things to the digital world and enables powerful industry applications and digital services. It connects production facilities and applications for advanced analytics of multiple wells. Artificial intelligence can be applied to predict failures of the well days before they occur and increases the overall performance of oilfields by optimizing operational set points like pumping speed.

'SIWELL Artificial Lift suite optimizes oil production and works with the utmost efficiency. By applying analytics directly in the field and artificial intelligence in the cloud, we enable autonomous operations of wells, increased productivity, and sustainable treatment of oil and gas assets,' said Helmut Schnabl, principal consultant for digital oil and gas at Siemens, at a press event in Vienna, Austria.