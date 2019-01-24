Siemens, Three National Labs Sign Agreement to Explore Joint Grid Modernization Co-Creation Facility

Siemens Corporation, a global energy and technology leader, and three
Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratories are teaming up to
conduct integrated experiments within their respective research and
development facilities to test and validate novel software and hardware
technologies needed to strengthen and modernize the nation’s electric
grid. Their joint efforts would enhance the technological, scientific,
educational, and industrial development of power electronics needed for
a reliable and economic power supply in the 21st century.
This agreement – formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)
– announced at the Innovation
XLab Grid Modernization Summit in Seattle, WA, was signed by Siemens
Corporate Technology, the company’s
central research and development unit located in Princeton, NJ, and
DOE’s National
Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, CO; Oak
Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, TN; and Pacific
Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, WA.
The MOU establishes a framework for research scientists to share
information and resources, and to potentially collaborate on
technologies to help integrate innovative power electronic devices with
the electric grid, including smart inverters for solar panels,
batteries, and electrical vehicles that are capable of supporting the
nation’s power system. The MOU may also lead to jointly-led scientific
workshops, lectures, and symposia, as well as co-written publications
and journal articles.
The potential collaboration is expected to leverage Siemens experience
commercializing innovative power system technologies by supplying its
Software Defined Inverter (SDI) technology, which would be tested and
validated at specialized grid facilities at the three national
laboratories. This promising new technology, once validated, could be
incorporated into new technologies to strengthen and modernize the
nation’s electric grid, including microgrids and distributed energy
resources such as energy storage.
“Siemens is committed to developing innovative technologies needed to
ensure that the power grid of the future is more resilient, secure, and
capable of supporting distributed and low-carbon power generation
assets,” said Ulrich Muenz, Siemens Corporate Technology research group
head. “Collaborating with the Department of Energy’s U.S. National
Laboratories and co-creating with the nation’s energy community is
crucial to modernizing and enhancing America’s energy infrastructure.”
The MOU covers a five-year period with provisions to renew or extend the
MOU.
