Siemens aims for 30% stake in Siemens Energy after spin-off - sources

Siemens plans to hand over about 70% of the shares in the unit to its existing owners while retaining roughly 30%, allowing it to deconsolidate the business, the people said.

Siemens has been divesting its businesses one by one, avoiding the attention of activist investors who have sought the break up of other conglomerates. Shares of such companies often trade at a discount because they span many different sectors and are more complex to run than single-industry companies.

Siemens is working with Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and BNP Paribas on the planned spin-off, which could give the unit a valuation of up to 10 billion euros (8.7 billion pounds), the sources said.

Siemens and the banks declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

Some analysts have said they expect Siemens Energy to post earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of about 1 billion euros in 2021, while people close to the matter have said the company could be valued at 8-10 times that.

By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner