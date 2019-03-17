Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics : Appoints Exclusive Distribution Partner for Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 09:49pm EDT
18-Mar-2019

Inside Diagnósticos appointed as exclusive distributor

Brazil is a major market with significant opportunity for growth.

Sienna has appointed Inside Diagnósticos as the Company's exclusive distribution partner for Brazil.

The distribution agreement - Sienna's first in South America - represents another significant milestone in Sienna's geographical expansion strategy.

The agreement gives Inside Diagnósticos the exclusive right to sell Sienna's in vitro diagnostic hTERT test to pathology labs where it will be used as an adjunct to urine cytology, assisting pathologists and urologists in the diagnosis of bladder cancer.

According to Aliança Brasileira da Indústria Inovadora em Saúde (ABIIS), the Brazilian import market for reagents for in vitro diagnostics was approximately US$4B in 2017, up 22% over the prior year. Brazil is the ninth largest economy in the world, and with over 200 million people, is the sixth most populous nation.

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics CEO Matthew Hoskin said the in vitro diagnostics market in Brazil represents a significant opportunity for Sienna and its hTERT test, and appointing a capable and enthusiastic distribution partner in Brazil is key to realising that opportunity:

'Inside Diagnósticos is a unique partner. They are not only a distributor but also a reference laboratory. They will perform the hTERT test in their own laboratory, promoting its availability directly to referring urologists. This will give them a depth of product knowledge that will provide Inside Diagnósticos with significant leverage marketing the test to other laboratories.'

Prior to sales commencing, the product must first be approved and registered with the Brazilian regulatory agency ANVISA. Sienna will assist Inside Diagnósticos in that process.

Mr. Paulo Ferraz, Sienna's commercialisation consultant for Latin America who advised the transaction in Brazil, said Inside Diagnósticos is pleased to be partnering with Sienna to bring a quality product to the Brazilian market:

'Urine cytology is widely used in Brazil to investigate bladder cancer, but the limitations of that test are well known. The introduction of Sienna's hTERT test will help address a genuine clinical unmet need in the market. There is a significant opportunity for this new cutting-edge technology in Brazil.'

Disclaimer

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 01:48:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:44pELL ENVIRONMENTAL : Profit Warning
PU
10:44pGASCOYNE RESOURCES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
10:44pSPARK NEW ZEALAND : Update following first weekend of Spark Sport and Formula One
PU
10:38pOil slips on economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts still support
RE
10:34pVXR : Venturex Completes $3.65m Placement
PU
10:29pCNQC INTERNATIONAL : Court Dismisses Appeal Against Collective Sale of Goodluck Garden Project, CNQC to Obtain the Full Ownership of the Project
PU
10:29pRAPID NUTRITION : Admission to the OTC markets and to trading on the OTCQB
PU
10:27pBOEING : U.S. Transportation Department probes FAA approval of 737 MAX - WSJ
RE
10:24pAVZ MINERALS : Huayou Cobalt Group Increases Shareholding in AVZ
PU
10:24pCORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : ASX Announcement – Securities Trading Policy
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. Transportation Department probes FAA approval of 737 MAX - WSJ
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Eldorado Resorts, Caesars explore merger - sources
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Brexit spurs biggest cut in UK business investment in 10..
4FACEBOOK : Why Video of New Zealand Massacre Can't Be Stamped Out
5PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP : PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : close to Wells Fargo retirement unit acquisition-sources

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.