Sienna Cancer Diagnostics : Granted U.S. Patent for its hTERT IVD

01-Jul-2019

U.S. Patent No. 10,338,072 granted to Sienna by the United States Patent and Trademark Office

Provides patent protection for Sienna's hTERT test to 2035

Melbourne, Australia, 01 July 2019



Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:SDX) a medical technology company developing and commercialising innovative cancer-related tests, has been granted its first U.S. patent covering the company's in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for hTERT.



Sienna's test uses an antibody targeted against the hTERT protein, a biomarker present in most cancer cells. These cells can appear normal in routine cytological assessment, the inclusion of Sienna's test can detect the presence of hTERT assisting in the early detection of bladder cancer. The test is sold and supported in the U.S. by StatLab Medical Products, Sienna's exclusive distribution partner for that country.



The patent includes claims covering the performance of the test with a wide range of antibodies and antibody-derived detection agents. The patent remains valid until 2035.



Sienna's Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Hoskin said: 'We are very pleased to have been granted this patent in the U.S., which is the largest market for IVD tests in the world. Sienna's hTERT test is our first commercial product and provides a solid foundation for the development of the company's pipeline of cancer diagnostic tests.'

About Sienna Cancer Diagnostics

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd. is an Australian medical technology company with operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Australia. Sienna's strengths lie in the identification, development and commercialisation of novel IVD technologies that satisfy an unmet clinical / market need. The Company has taken its first product, an IVD test for the biomarker hTERT, from research, through development, manufacturing, product registration, and market launch through a growing network of distribution partners.