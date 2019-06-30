Sienna Cancer Diagnostics : Granted U.S. Patent for its hTERT IVD

01-Jul-2019
-
U.S. Patent No. 10,338,072 granted to Sienna by the United States Patent and Trademark Office
-
Provides patent protection for Sienna's hTERT test to 2035
Melbourne, Australia, 01 July 2019
Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:SDX) a medical technology company developing and commercialising innovative cancer-related tests, has been granted its first U.S. patent covering the company's in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for hTERT.
Sienna's test uses an antibody targeted against the hTERT protein, a biomarker present in most cancer cells. These cells can appear normal in routine cytological assessment, the inclusion of Sienna's test can detect the presence of hTERT assisting in the early detection of bladder cancer. The test is sold and supported in the U.S. by StatLab Medical Products, Sienna's exclusive distribution partner for that country.
The patent includes claims covering the performance of the test with a wide range of antibodies and antibody-derived detection agents. The patent remains valid until 2035.
Sienna's Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Hoskin said: 'We are very pleased to have been granted this patent in the U.S., which is the largest market for IVD tests in the world. Sienna's hTERT test is our first commercial product and provides a solid foundation for the development of the company's pipeline of cancer diagnostic tests.'
About Sienna Cancer Diagnostics
Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd. is an Australian medical technology company with operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Australia. Sienna's strengths lie in the identification, development and commercialisation of novel IVD technologies that satisfy an unmet clinical / market need. The Company has taken its first product, an IVD test for the biomarker hTERT, from research, through development, manufacturing, product registration, and market launch through a growing network of distribution partners.
The Company is focused on growing revenues from the existing product, increasing market access through new distribution partners, extending the applications for their hTERT test, and expanding their product offerings with the addition of new technologies into the product development pipeline.
Sienna's most recent technology acquisition was a unique technology for the capture and isolation of target analytes in liquid biopsy samples. The sample preparation technology, known as SIEN-NETTM, can more accurately and rapidly prepare samples for the liquid biopsy testing of a range of clinically useful biomarkers including exosomes, lipids, proteins, and other molecular targets of interest.
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. These statements, by their nature, are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performances and achievements to differ materially from any expected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Without limitation, indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are examples of forward-looking statements. No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made by Sienna that the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are accurate, complete, reliable, or adequate or that they will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for any statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of Sienna, its related companies and their respective directors, employees and advisers expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the forward-looking statements and exclude all liability whatsoever (including negligence) for any direct or indirect loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom.